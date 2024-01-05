Dr. McKernan gives back while delivering Big Gay Smiles

Robert McKernan was serving as a Mormon missionary for two years in college, working in the Dominican Republic. He said that the most gratifying work came as a translator for the Dominican Republic dentists.

“At the time, I was queer and closeted in this extremely religious community and I found dentistry to be exciting,” said McKernan.

So, when he returned to the United States he decided to pursue dentistry and has been giving people a smile they love for more than three years now.

After graduating from Touro College of Dental Medicine, he moved to D.C. and worked as an associate dentist for two different practices, before landing at Whitman-Walker Health.

Then, in 2021, he founded Big Gay Smiles. At his practice they aim not to, “treat patients like numbers, but family.”

Opening a practice during the COVID-19 pandemic was quite a journey, he said.

“We went from one chair in a rented dental office, to owning and purchasing our own commercial space and being open five days a week,” McKernan said.

In the new year, McKernan said Big Gay Smiles will welcome another dentist.

After coming out, McKernan was excommunicated from the Mormon Church. However, one of the values he hasn’t relinquished is the 10 percent tithe.

In the Mormon Church, congregants dedicate 10 percent of the their occupational earnings to the church.

So, when McKernan opened Big Gay Smiles, he made a commitment to donate 10 percent of its profits to finding a cure for HIV.

“Serving the community has always been a passion of mine,” McKernan said. “It’s just my life’s calling, I want to help people smile and find a cure for HIV by doing it.”

In addition to practicing at Big Gay Smiles, he still works full time at Whitman-Walker. He is the only dentist there and primarily serves patients living with HIV.

If McKernan could tell his younger, closeted self anything it would be that things get better.

“You think that getting found out is the end of the world. It really isn’t, you know, it’s really just the beginning,” said McKernan. “You really enter into a second life that you live when you come out and live visibly.”