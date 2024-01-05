Out & About
Learn more about scams and seniors
Conversation with Tzedek DC held over Zoom
The DC Center for the LGBT Community and the DC Department of Aging and Community Living will team up for “Scams & Fraud: A Conversation with Tzedek DC” on Thursday, Jan. 11 at 5 p.m. on Zoom.
This webinar will teach guests how to avoid becoming a victim of a scam, highlight common scams that target seniors, and offer tips on how to protect themselves. The event will be led by Courtney Wilkes, staff attorney with the Economic Exploitation & Fraud Prevention Project at Tzedek DC, and will include a Q&A portion.
For more details and to RSVP, visit the DC Center’s website.
Looking to start 2024 on a positive note?
Setting Intentions Workshop scheduled for Sunday
“New Year, New You: Setting Intentions Workshop” will be on Sunday, Jan. 7 at 1 p.m. at a D.C. location to be announced soon.
This event will allow guests to immerse themselves in the art of intention setting through journaling, finding solace in guided meditations, awakening the spirit with breath work, and harmonizing with the melodies of sound healing.
Crafting a vision board becomes a poetic expression of dreams. This gathering is more than an event; it’s a transformative experience, an opportunity to step into the new year with a clear vision, enriched spirit, and the warm embrace of a loving community.
Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Calendar
Calendar: January 5-11
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, January 5
Center Aging Friday Tea Time will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ+ adults. For more details, email [email protected].
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Social” at 7 p.m. at The Commentary. This event is ideal for meeting new people and making new friends in a casual, facilitated environment. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Saturday, January 6
LGBTQ People of Color Support Group will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom. This peer support group is an outlet for LGBTQ People of Color to come together and talk about anything affecting them in a space that strives to be safe and judgment free. For more details, visit thedccenter.org/poc or facebook.com/centerpoc.
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Brunch” at 11 a.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant. This fun weekly event brings the DMV area LGBTQ+ community, including Allies, together for delicious food and conversation. Attendance is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Sunday, January 7
AfroCode DC will be at 4 p.m. at Decades DC. This event will be an experience of non-stop music, dancing, and good vibes and a crossover of genres and a fusion of cultures. Tickets cost $40 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. Guests are encouraged to come enjoy an evening of Italian-style dining and conversation with other LGBTQ folk on the enclosed front patio. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Monday, January 8
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
“The One Dyke Comedy Show” will be at 7 p.m. at Not Just Crab – Randallstown. This event celebrates diversity, inclusivity, and the power of laughter, and promises to be a hilarious evening filled with witty jokes, hilarious anecdotes, and side-splitting performances. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Tuesday, January 9
Coming Out Discussion Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This peer-facilitated group is a safe space to share experiences about coming out and discuss topics as it relates to doing so. For more details, visit the group’s Facebook page.
Trans Support Group will be at 7 p.m on Zoom. This group is intended to provide emotionally and physically safe space for trans people and those who may be questioning their gender identity/expression to join together in community and learn from one another. For more details, email [email protected].
Wednesday, January 10
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.thedccenter.org/careers.
Thursday, January 11
The DC Center’s Fresh Produce Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
“A Baltimore Queer Mixer” will be at 7 p.m. at Aliceanna Social Club. This will be an exclusive evening of dancing, networking, and fun. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Women’s Art Project coming to Rehoboth
Event features guitarist Williams, comedian Kirson
Gay Women of Rehoboth announced a weekend-long event: The Women’s Art Project, to be held Jan. 12-14, 2024. The event will feature music, games, and dancing, including guitarist Yasmin Williams and comedian Jessica Kirson. Tickets are available at the GWOR website (gaywomenofrehoboth.org). Select hotels are available at a discounted price.
The weekend line-up includes Nashville star Sarah Peacock, the Dina Hall Band, Saxtress Pamela Williams, the Gem Fatales, E’lissa Jones, Be Steadwell, Vici Martinez, and more.
Tickets can be bought as a weekend pass at $110 or $75/Friday and Saturday each. Poker, bingo, and cornhole are separate charges. Sunday is a free day and begins with a salute to women veterans and first responders and concludes with a cornhole tournament.