Scottsdale Arizona LGBTQ+ bar closes after 35 years

If you’re not familiar with the work of filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, you might not be fully prepared for the level of oddness you’ll encounter in “Poor Things,” the Greek director’s latest work and winner of the Golden Lion Award at the 2023 Venice Film Festival. Known for the unsettling and vaguely grotesque absurdities of his mise en scène in movies like “The Lobster” or “The Favourite” the material he’s chosen this time allows his droll-but-disturbing imagination to run wild even wilder than usual.

Adapted by Tony McNamara from Scots writer Alasdair Gray’s 1992 faux-Victorian sci-fi novel of the same name, it’s the strange and Odyssean tale of Bella Baxter (Emma Stone), a young woman whose past is shrouded in mystery after her experimental reanimation by a brilliant-but-controversial doctor (Willem Dafoe) following an attempted suicide. With her previous existence erased from her memory and no exposure to the outside world, she sets out to gain knowledge and experience before settling down into an arranged marriage with a young research assistant (Ramy Youssef), embarking with a debauched lawyer (Mark Ruffalo) on an extended sea cruise; it’s an adventure that shapes her rapidly developing sense of self even as setbacks along the way – along with the shadow of her forgotten former life – threaten to derail her journey toward autonomy and force her forever back into the gilded cage of isolation with which women of her era were expected to content themselves.

Ambitious, sprawling, and unapologetically allegorical, Lanthimos’ immersive film makes very little effort to disguise its true identity as a high-concept parable, even as it painstakingly builds the fantastical world in which it takes place; though its setting may look like a palpably authentic version of 19th century London (and later, beyond), it’s as much derived from familiar tropes of literature and cinema as it is from period detail, and it leans into the sci-fi trappings of its Penny Dreadful-ish mad scientist plot to transform that almost-realistic landscape into a dream-like reality that shifts ever deeper into a sort of steampunk-flavored metaverse, mirroring Bella’s quest for full personhood as it takes her further from the social constructs of the “polite society” for which she has been groomed. To that end, the production design from Shona Heath and James Price, captured by the luminous cinematography of Robbie Ryan, which shifts throughout between varying blends of black-and-white and color, creates just the right blend of magical realism and macabre whimsy to make us accept it without question. More crucially, it evokes a kind of not-so-subtle surrealism that helps us understand we’re in an esoteric world of dreams, myths, and fables, no matter how much it might look like the real one.

That’s a key element in making “Poor Things” hit home, because despite the genre trimmings in which it is wrapped, it’s a movie that is less far-fetched fantasy than it is social satire. In Lanthimos’ vision, the story’s thematic observations about the conflict between personal freedom and cultural conditioning – particularly when it comes to women – become central. Reborn as a blank slate, Bella is free from the constructs that dictate her proscribed role in society, and she acts according to her true nature – putting her in direct conflict with those she encounters (particularly the men) on her travels. Like a feminist version of Voltaire’s Candide, her episodic adventure exposes her to different aspects of the civilization around her, charting an evolution from naïve bumpkin to self-actualized wise woman that confronts her with a menu of ideological perspectives – mostly advanced, again, by men, all of whom seek to control her for reasons ranging from the protective to the predatory. Seeing it take place in a reality that seems to evolve along with her into an ever more idealized iteration of itself drives home the point that, regardless of when it takes place, it’s a story about simply being a real human in the here and now, no matter where or when that might be.

Underscoring this sense of the universal are the inherent echoes in its narrative of mythic figures, from Prometheus and Pygmalion to Faust and Frankenstein, all of whom remind us of the dangers we face when we defy “the gods” – or nature itself – in our quest to subvert their dominion over us and exert control over our own fate. Re-imagined in a tale about a woman attempting to define her own existence in a world that wants to deny her that power, these classic cautionary tales of self-defeating hubris take on a new aspect; instead of reinforcing traditional morals about “knowing our place” in the universe, it challenges us to question them instead. Add to that a dedication to the notion of empiricism as the means to true enlightenment – as opposed to blind devotion to a time-honored construct that no longer fits the world we live in – and you have a movie that feels pointedly apropos for our current reality, despite its period setting.

Yet despite all the brainy-sounding conceptual ideas it invites us to contemplate, Lanthimos’ movie doesn’t feel as cerebral as it is; thanks to his admittedly black sense of humor – more directly comedic here, perhaps, than in his earlier, drier films – it keeps us in a perpetual state of bemused curiosity, which lets us absorb its philosophical explorations without feeling like we’re attending a college lecture. On the contrary, it’s a highly entertaining, near-hypnotic treat for the eyes, ears, and imagination as well as the mind, replete with quirky details that make it sometimes feel like the cinematic equivalent of a Bosch painting. Much of that is due to the tone of Lanthimos’ finely tuned direction and McNamara’s devilishly clever, understated screenplay, not to mention the above-mentioned visual artistry and a loopily ethereal score by first-time film composer Jerskin Fendrix.

But as well crafted as “Poor Things” is, it would be nothing without its star. Stone’s Bella is one of those instantly iconic film characters, larger than life but drawn with such layered authenticity by the performer that she becomes unforgettably human. Tasked with taking her role from pre-verbal simplicity to worldly sophistication, with stops at all points in between, she executes a complicated character arc with the precision of an Olympic athlete; it’s a career-defining accomplishment, worth the price of a ticket by itself – and as a bonus, Dafoe (even through extensive facial prosthetics) and Ruffalo also deliver memorable, pitch-perfect performances, with out queer comedian/actor Jerrod Carmichael shining as a cynical traveling companion that Bella meets along the way.

It should be noted that, for some viewers, “Poor Things” might push some boundaries; much of Bella’s exploration is driven, at least partly, by her sexual appetite, and the movie doesn’t hold back in showing her various carnal escapades. It’s also fallen under some criticism for depicting sex work as a means of empowerment for women, though we suspect there are quite a few sex workers out there who would dispute that point.

With that small warning out of the way, we have no qualms about urging you to see “Poor Things” – preferably on a big screen, to fully appreciate its visual style – as soon as possible. Yes, it’s strange – but its strangeness is where its beauty becomes most visible.