Suspected drunk driver kills Hampton Roads activist
Shelby ‘Lexus’ Riddick-Walker’s died inside Norfolk tunnel
A Hampton Roads activist died on Dec. 30 when a car hit her vehicle in a Norfolk tunnel.
The Virginian-Pilot reported Shelby “Lexus” Riddick-Walker died after Dominique Goodwin’s 2018 Volkwagon Tiguan struck her 2007 Chevrolet Equinox head-on while driving the wrong way inside the Downtown Tunnel.
The newspaper said Riddick-Walker died instantly. Virginia State Police have indicated alcohol may have contributed to the crash.
WAVY, a Hampton Roads television station, said Riddick-Walker previously worked for the LGBT Life Center, which has offices in Norfolk and Hampton. The organization in a Facebook post described Riddick-Walker’s death as a “tragic loss for our community.”
A candlelight vigil in honor of Riddick-Walker will take place at Norfolk’s Waterside Pier on Friday at 6 p.m. A celebration of life will take place in Suffolk on Jan. 11.
Va. lawmakers again introduce marriage amendment repeal resolutions
Same-sex couples have been able to legally marry in state since 2014
Virginia lawmakers have once again introduced resolutions that seek to repeal a state constitutional amendment that defines marriage as between a man and a woman.
State Sen. Adam Ebbin (D-Alexandria) and state Del. Mark Sickles (D-Fairfax Country) introduced Senate Joint Resolution 11 and House Joint Resolution 9 in their respective General Assembly chambers. Ebbin and state Del.-elect Rozia Henson (D-Prince William County) have also introduced bills that would affirm marriage equality in Virginia.
Voters approved the Marshall-Newman Amendment in 2006.
Same-sex couples have been able to legally marry in Virginia since 2014.
The General Assembly in 2021 approved a resolution that seeks to repeal the Marshall-Newman Amendment. It must pass in two successive legislatures before it can go to the ballot.
The Virginia Senate last year approved Ebbin’s resolution that sought to repeal the marriage amendment. State senators in 2023 also passed the gay Alexandria Democrat’s marriage equality affirmation bill.
A Virginia House of Delegates subcommittee last year tabled the resolution. State delegates also did not consider the marriage equality affirmation bill before the 2023 legislative session ended.
“The General Assembly should advance SJR 11 expeditiously so that Virginia voters can finally remove this discriminatory stain on our foundational document once and for all,” said Ebbin on Thursday in a press release.
Sickles, who is gay, in the press release said “Virginians want a chance to remove the noxious marriage language that was added to our constitution in 2006.”
“Over the years, minds have changed and over 1.8 million voters have come of age — this is not the constitution they want,” he said.
“Passing SJR 11 and HJ 9 is the first step in a multi-year process, which will culminate in a statewide referendum in the fall of 2026,” added Henson, who is also gay. “That is why Senator Ebbin and I have also introduced legislation to codify marriage equality in Virginia’s Code — not just its constitution — so that marriage equality is protected under Virginia law beginning July 1, 2024.”
Democrats will control both houses of the General Assembly when this year’s legislative session begins on Jan. 10.
Ebbin ‘analyzing’ proposal for new Caps/Wizards sports complex in his district
Gay state senator hasn’t made a decision on proposed $2 billion facility
The proposal by Monumental Sports & Entertainment owner Ted Leonsis and supported by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin to move the Washington Capitals hockey team and Washington Wizards basketball team from D.C.’s Capital One Arena to a new $2 billion sports and entertainment complex in the Potomac Yard section of Alexandria would be in the district of gay Virginia State Sen. Adam Ebbin.
Ebbin, a Democrat whose 39th senatorial district includes parts of Alexandria, Arlington, and Fairfax counties, won election to his Senate seat in 2011 after having served in the Virginia House of Delegates for eight years.
The Potomac Yard neighborhood is located adjacent to Richmond Highway, also known as Rt. 1, just south of the Crystal City section of Arlington, which is host to the new East Coast national headquarters of the corporate giant Amazon.
A longtime advocate for LGBTQ issues in the Virginia General Assembly, Ebbin is quick to point out that both the General Assembly and the Alexandria City Council must approve the proposed sports complex before it is finalized, and he plans to carefully study the proposal and its ramifications for his constituents.
“I will evaluate it closely,” he told the Washington Blade in a Dec. 14 interview. “It’s certainly a major boost to the Potomac Yard-Alexandria-Virginia economy,” he said. “But there are also some transportation challenges that have to be weighed very seriously,” he points out, noting the proposed deal includes funding of up to $200 million for transportation improvements
Supporters of the proposal point out that the project would be located next to the recently opened Potomac Yard Metro station and many of those attending games would be expected to travel by Metro. But Alexandria city officials note that the small size of the Potomac Yard station would have to be greatly expanded to accommodate the thousands of people arriving to attend Capitals and Wizards games.
The sports complex proposal calls for 2,500 parking spaces in an underground garage and additional above ground parking is also planned.
Despite these plans, some critics of the proposal say a large influx of people who will arrive by car will cause major traffic backups that could spill over into the nearby residential neighborhoods.
“I’m going to be analyzing the proposal very closely, weighing the tremendous economic development potential against any community concerns that arise, particularly in the area of transportation,” Ebbin said.
“And I’m going to be looking to learn more about how the $200 million transportation improvements will be spent and whether that is adequate and how it would benefit my constituents,” he told the Blade.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and the D.C. Council have come under criticism from local sports fans and local business advocates who say the mayor and Council failed to take adequate steps to work out a deal with Monumental Sports & Entertainment owner Leonsis to keep the two teams in D.C.
Critics point out that the loss of the two teams will create a major economic blow to the Chinatown-downtown D.C. area where the Capital One arena is located as well as an economic blow to the city as a whole.
Bowser and City Council Chair Phil Mendelson (D-At-Large) dispute claims that they failed to take adequate steps to keep the two teams in D.C. They say the city did all it could, given its financial constraints, to offer Leonsis a $500 million deal to keep the two teams in D.C.
But critics say the offer was too little too late, and the mayor and most but not all Council members ignored Leonsis’s outreach to Virginia officials over a year before the Potomac Yard deal was announced last week.
When asked by the Blade what message he has for D.C. sports fans, including his D.C. LGBTQ friends who may be upset over the potential loss of their hometown teams, Ebbin said he did not think they are losing the two teams.
“This isn’t my deal. It’s a deal that I’m evaluating very carefully for community benefit and benefits for the commonwealth and for the city [of Alexandria],” Ebbin said. “So, I don’t really have a comment as to or if the hockey fans will have to ride a few more stops on the Metro or for the basketball fans who would have to ride a few more stops on the Metro,” he continued.
“I know fans are very invested in their team’s location,” he said. “But it is not like they’re moving to Arizona or even to Fairfax County. We’re still within the DMV,” Ebbin said.
“But again, I haven’t made any final decision,” he concluded. “I recognize that this is a big catalyst and that it could have a total economic impact of over $12 billion over the next several decades. And transportation is a big part of the planned development. But I’m looking forward to learning more.”
Although the Potomac Yard proposal appeared to draw support from Alexandria city officials and many local Northern Virginia sports fans, a group of Alexandria residents on Dec. 13 began circulating a petition strongly opposing the project on the website change.org.
The website, which as of Dec. 17 claimed 164 people signed the petition, says the project would ruin their communities and “put taxpayer money into billionaire pockets.”
Karl Frisch sworn in with banned books
Fairfax County School Board member is incoming chair
Fairfax County School Board member Karl Frisch was sworn into office on Dec. 13 as the newly elected chair during the board’s regular meeting session.
Currently the board’s vice chairman, Frisch won reelection last month by more than 30 points and received a larger share of the vote (67 percent) and more total votes than in 2019, when he secured more votes than any school board candidate in Providence District history.
Frisch was elected as the board’s Providence District representative in 2019, becoming the board’s first openly gay member. Since assuming office, Frisch has been a vocal advocate for LGBTQ rights and the American Civil Liberties Union, Capital Pride, FCPS Pride and other organizations have recognized him for it.
Following Dec. 13’s oath of office, the new board remains not only entirely Democratic but also diverse like the community it serves, with one Black member, one Hispanic member, two Indian American members, one Korean American member, three LGBTQ members, and three immigrant members. Additionally, women are the board’s majority, with seven members.
Frisch was sworn in on a stack of the five LGBTQ-themed books most frequently banned by other school systems. Those books included “Lawn Boy,” “Gender Queer,” “Flamer” and “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” all of which have been criticized and flagged by other schools for sexual content. His action mirroring that of newly appointed Central Bucks Board of School Director Karen Smith in Bucks County, Pa.
Unlike other her newly sworn fellow board members who placed their hands on the more traditional Bible, Smith opted to use a stack of books on LGBTQ themes and race that had been banned by the previous board.
In a short speech, Frisch told the audience gathered in the auditorium: “Fairfax County residents want safe and inclusive schools with exceptional, well-compensated educators and equitable access to the rigorous academic and enrichment opportunities every student needs to succeed. I am grateful for the trust Providence District families have placed in me, and with tonight’s oath, I commit to standing strong for these values and advancing these priorities with my new and returning colleagues.”
Conservatives and right wing Christian groups expressed dismay and anger over Frisch’s actions.
The Convention of States, a far-right political action group, said: “Frisch has emerged as an enemy to one of the most fundamental rights in human society — a parent’s right to educate their kids according to their values. But more than that, by openly promoting pornography in a K-12 school, he has crossed a line that should be universally condemned.”
Former Trump White House Strategic Communications Director Mercedes Schlapp called it; “Disgusting.”
Chris Stigall, a right leaning talk-show radio host for Philadelphia’s AM-990 and Salem News Channel said; “This is the Left’s new thing. The new Central Bucks, Pa., School District president did the same. It’s not just shoving graphic materials in kids’ faces, it’s also extending a middle finger to believers at the same time.”
Christian conservative radio host and author Eric Metaxas said of Frisch; “We have never before seen American figures publicly mock God like this. It is a chilling thing. Pray for this nation every day. We are in a spiritual war between good and evil. God deliver us.”