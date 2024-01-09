National
New report outlines problems faced by LGBTQ+ nursing home residents
Authors recommend supportive policies, training for nation’s 15,000 facilities
A recently published academic journal article by two University of Indiana researchers reports on problems faced by LGBTQ+ older adults living in the nation’s nursing homes and recommends actions nursing homes should take to ensure LGBTQ+ residents are treated equitably and without bias.
The article, entitled “Postacute Care and Long-Term Care for LGBTQ+ Older Adults,” was published Nov. 9 in the peer reviewed journal Clinics In Geriatric Medicine. It is co-authored by geriatric physician Jennifer L. Carnahan, a research scientist with the Regenstrief Institute, which is affiliated with Indiana University’s Center for Aging Research and Andrew C. Picket, an elder care researcher and assistant professor at Indiana University’s School of Public Health in Bloomington. Carnahan also serves as an assistant professor of medicine at the Indiana University School of Medicine.
“Cultivating an inclusive and LGBTQ+ culturally competent nursing home culture means that all staff and clinicians should receive training specific to working with this group and time should be allocated for this to reduce staff burden,” the article states.
It points out that while some older LGBTQ+ adults fear being forced into the closet while in a nursing home, “they also simultaneously fear unwanted disclosure of their sexual orientation or gender identity status, and their autonomy should be respected either way.”
The article says there are more than 15,000 nursing homes in the U.S. that provide rehabilitative and skilled nursing care to mostly older adults. It notes that nursing home residents fall into two distinct groups–post-acute care residents who often can return to their own home after recovering from an illness or injury; and long-term care residents who are no longer able to care for themselves. It says that among the long-term care residents in nursing homes, about 50% are living with dementia or another type of cognitive impairment.
According to the article, LGBTQ+ older adults “at a minimum have the same risk of dementia as the general U.S. population, and dementia increases the risk of nursing home admission.”
Among the article’s recommendations is that when new residents are being admitted to a nursing home, whether for short term or long term, “standard practice should be to ask sexual orientation and gender identity questions of every new resident along with other demographic identifiers.” Doing this “normalizes sexual and gender minority status” and can also “help to reduce the invisibility and health disparities” that LGBTQ+ nursing home residents experience.
“For transgender individuals, the personal care received in nursing homes can be supportive, as intended, or traumatic,” the article states. When nursing home staff provide assistance to transgender persons unable to care for themselves, “such as toileting or bathing, they may become newly aware of a resident’s transgender status,” the article says, adding, “If staff are not prepared for such an unintentional outing and how to react in a supportive manner, they may demonstrate microaggressions.” That type of biased reaction can be psychologically harmful for a transgender resident, the report states.
“We think about younger LGBTQ+ individuals and the challenges and risks of their lifestyles, but older adults in this population are often forgotten,” co-author Carnahan said in a statement. “They’ve experienced many health disparities. As these accumulate over a lifetime, we see the potential long-term ill effects of being from a marginalized population,” she says in the statement.
“More and more LGBTQ+ older adults are comfortable being out with their providers, while many living in nursing homes fear unwanted disclosure of their sexual orientation or gender identity status,” Carnahan says. “Their autonomy should be respected either way so they can age in an environment where they feel safe, where they feel comfortable and where they are able to live with dignity.”
The article points to a 2018 survey conducted by AARP, which advocates for people over the age of 50, that found most LGBTQ+ older adults, when considering entering a nursing home, “anticipate neglect, abuse, refusal of services, harassment, and being forced back into the closet.”
The article says this fear of abuse and stigmatization may be related to older LGBTQ+ adults’ experiencing anti-LGBTQ+ bias in their younger years.
“Health care workers across disciplines are not well trained in care for LGBTQ+ older adults,” the article says. “Stereotypes and inadequate knowledge of the LGBTQ+ population are not uncommon among those who care for older adults,” it says. And it says LGBTQ+ residents in nursing homes may also face stigmatization from other residents.
“Training programs that engage nursing home staff in LGBTQ+ cultural competency can remediate staff knowledge and ensure more equitable care,” the article stresses.
In addition to calling for better training, the article includes several other recommendations, including providing legal advice to LGBTQ+ nursing home residents on how best to assign the legal authority to make decisions about their care if they become incapacitated and unable to make those decisions for themselves.
Carnahan said in an interview with the Blade that obtaining legal advice about designating a trusted surrogate to make medical decisions for them if they are no longer able to do that is especially important for LGBTQ+ nursing home residents. In at least some cases, LGBTQ+ people are estranged from their biological families and may have chosen families, Carnahan points out. Without having assigned legal health care power of attorney to someone of their choosing, under the laws of most states, the biological family becomes the entity that a nursing home will go to in making these health-related decisions for all residents, including LGBTQ residents.
The article also provides a list of LGBTQ+-related resources for nursing homes and LGBTQ+ older adults considering entering a nursing home. Among the resources on this list is the Long-Term Care Equality Index prepared by the LGBTQ+ organizations Human Rights Campaign and SAGE, an LGBTQ+ elders advocacy organization. The Index is a document that identifies LGBTQ+-supportive facilities, including residential facilities and nursing homes.
SAGE, based in New York City, arranges for LGBTQ+-supportive training for older adult residential facilities across the country and designates facilities that SAGE believes are LGBTQ+ supportive as “SAGECare credentialed” facilities, which are listed in the Long-Term Care Equality Index.
“It is the case now that in almost all states there are one or more elder care facilities that have been trained throughout our SAGECare program,” SAGE CEO Michael Adams said in a recent interview. “But it’s nowhere near where it needs to be,” he said. “It needs to be that there are welcoming elder care facilities in every single community in this country” for LGBTQ+ elders.
The article by elder care researchers Carnahan and Picket reaffirms Adams’s claim that most U.S. nursing homes don’t have the type of LGBTQ+ supportive credentials advocated in the SAGECare program. The two stress in their article the need for all nursing homes to take steps to train their staff on LGBTQ competency issues.
“Yes, that’s what I would like to see,” Carnahan told the Blade. “I would like more nursing homes and assisted living and even senior communities to embrace cultural competency and embrace the SAGE designation,” she said.
Carnahan said a common impediment to nursing homes providing LGBTQ+-related training is it is sometimes difficult to set aside the time to do that because of the busy and often stressful work involved in operating a nursing home. “Working in a nursing home is very hard work. I’ve done it,” she said.
“What leadership really needs to do is to say this is important enough to me that I’m going to set aside a couple of hours where you don’t have critical duties and they just want you to participate in this cultural competency training,” Carnahan concludes. “And that’s what really needs to happen.”
The journal Clinics In Geriatric Medicine has a policy of not releasing articles it publishes to the public who are not paid subscribers to the journal until one year after an article has been published. Additional information about the topic of LGBTQ+ nursing home residents can be found on these sites from the Regenstrief Institute:
regenstrief.org/article/culturally-inclusive-care-lgbtq-nursing-home-residents/
regenstrief.org/article/carnahan-inclusive-long-term-care-video
Featured Local Savings
The White House
Biden nears Obama’s record of LGBTQ appointments to federal bench
Judge Melissa Dubose nominated for RI District Court Wednesday
President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced his nomination of Judge Melissa DuBose to serve on the U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island, where she would be the first person of color and the first LGBTQ judge.
If DuBose is confirmed by the U.S. Senate along with Nicole Berner, who was nominated to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, the Biden-Harris administration will have appointed 11 openly LGBTQ judges to serve on the federal bench, tying with the number who were appointed over two terms by former President Barack Obama.
U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, Democrats of Rhode Island, recommended the appointment of DuBose, a former teacher who started her legal career as a special assistant attorney general in the criminal division of the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office before serving as in-house counsel for Schneider Electric and then on the state District Court, where she was appointed by former Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo.
In a statement, Lena Zwarensteyn, senior director of the fair courts program at The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, praised the president’s nomination of DuBose, along with the other picks for the federal bench who were announced on Wednesday.
“We’re thrilled that President Biden is beginning the year with a new slate of highly qualified and diverse nominees to serve on our federal bench,” she said.
National
New study shows ‘genetic underpinnings’ of bisexuality
University of Michigan findings show link to risk-taking
A new study conducted by University of Michigan researchers and published Jan. 3 in the journal Science Advances identifies genetic variations linked to human bisexual behavior and found that genetic characteristics associated with bisexuality are also linked to risk-taking behavior in males.
A statement released by the University of Michigan announcing the study says its findings may answer at least in part the longstanding question by evolutionary biologists of how the genes associated with same-sex behavior have persisted in humans because “same-sex sexual behavior does not result in offspring.”
The study was conducted by University of Michigan Professor and evolutionary biologist Jianzhi Zhang and co-author and U.M. graduate student Siliang Song.
“The U.M. researchers analyzed data from more than 450,000 participants of European ancestry in the United Kingdom’s Biobank database of genetic and health information,” the university’s statement says. “Participants responded to a questionnaire that included the question, ‘Would you describe yourself as someone who takes risks?’”
According to the university statement, “The U.M. analysis revealed that male heterosexuals who carry the genetic variants associated with bisexual behavior, which are known as BSB-associated alleles, father more children than average. Furthermore, men who describe themselves as risk-takers tend to have more children and are more likely to carry BSB-associated alleles.”
Alleles are said to be matching genes, one from a person’s biological mother and the other from the biological father.
The statement says the two researchers also analyzed and compared the genetic makeup of both bisexual behavior and exclusive same-sex behavior, which they list as eSSB.
“When they compared the genetic basis of bisexual behavior to the genetic basis of eSSB, they found them to be significantly different,” the statement continues. “They found that eSSB-associated genetic variants are correlated with fewer children, which is expected to lead to a gradual decline in their frequency over time,” it says.
“However, the authors stress that their study looks at the genetic underpinnings of same-sex sexual behavior and not the behaviors themselves, which are affected by both genetic and environmental factors,” says the statement. It says the authors point out that the proportion of UK Biobank study participants reporting same-sex sexual behavior has risen in recent decades, mostly likely due to societal acceptance toward same-sex behavior.
In their study, the authors estimate a person’s bisexual behavior is influenced by genetics at about 40 percent and by environmental factors by about 60 percent.
“In addition, the authors say their new results ‘predominantly contribute to the diversity, richness, and better understanding of human sexuality. They are not in any way intended to suggest or endorse discrimination on the basis of sexual behavior,’ they wrote,” the University of Michigan statement says.
But an article about the study in Science Magazine says scientists and experts in the field of genetics have had mixed reactions to the study, with some questioning its reliance on the data from the UK Biobank surveys and others expressing concern that its claim that bisexuality is linked to risk-taking could perpetuate longstanding bias against bisexuals and gay men.
The Science Magazine article reports that psychologist Michael Bailey of Northwestern University, who has studied factors that influence sexual orientation, believes the study is “based only on self-reported past sexual behavior of the UK Biobank participants, and not on other aspects of sexuality, such as sexual orientation or feelings.”
Other experts in the field of genetics and human behavior, however, believe the study sheds valuable light on the issue of bisexual and exclusive same-sex behavior.
The full study can be accessed at science.org.
Federal Government
HHS wins praise for rescinding parts of Trump-era ‘conscience rule’
Policy allowed providers to deny care for religious reasons
The National Center for Lesbian Rights on Tuesday issued a statement praising the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for rescinding “the the most harmful aspects” of the Trump-era “conscience rule.”
The policy, which passed in 2019, was blocked by three federal courts and never implemented. It would have allowed healthcare providers to deny care based on religious objections.
“The revised rule,” NCLR Federal Policy Director Julianna Gonen said, “is premised on the recognition that a proper balance must be struck between respecting conscience and ensuring that people get the health care they need.”
Gonen noted the persistence of discrimination against LGBTQ patients, adding “this new rule is a welcome development that will help protect our community.”
The final rule released on Tuesday by HHS reverses provisions of the previous policy under which federal funding would be stripped from facilities that required providers to administer care over which they had religious-based objections.
Namely, this largely meant abortions, contraception, and gender-affirming treatments.
“Some doctors, nurses, and hospitals, for example, object for religious or moral reasons to providing or referring for abortions or assisted suicide, among other procedures,” the agency wrote. “Respecting such objections honors liberty and human dignity.”
Likewise, HHS said, “patients also have rights and health needs, sometimes urgent ones.”
Trans woman found in D.C. park died of drug overdose: medical examiner
Trans issues raised again during Haley v. DeSantis debate
The war in Gaza impacts all of us and democracy too
New owners of Color Lab Salon by TSR have big plans
Danica Roem takes office in Va. Senate
Queer nominees leave empty handed from disastrous Golden Globes
Gabriel Attal becomes first openly gay French prime minister
Predictions for 2024 D.C. real estate market
Rockingham County School Board removes 57 books from library shelves
Md. Trans Health Equity Act takes effect
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Celebrity News3 days ago
Queer nominees leave empty handed from disastrous Golden Globes
-
European Union2 days ago
Gabriel Attal becomes first openly gay French prime minister
-
Real Estate4 days ago
Predictions for 2024 D.C. real estate market
-
Virginia2 days ago
Rockingham County School Board removes 57 books from library shelves