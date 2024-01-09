Photos
PHOTOS: Black Friday
Monthly drag show held at As You Are
The monthly drag show Black Friday was held at As You Are on Jan. 5. Performers included Druex Sidora, Tiffany D. Carter, Anamosity, Hennessey and Sirene Noir.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: New Year’s Eve at JR.’s
Revelers celebrate the end of 2023 at popular gay bar
Revelers celebrated New Year’s Eve at JR.’s Bar on Sunday, Dec. 31. Drag performers included Citrine, Evry Pleasure and Sirene Noir Sidora Jackson.
At @Jrsbar_dc for New Year’s Eve. Covering for @WashBlade . pic.twitter.com/jEMYrBM0lf— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) January 1, 2024
The year in photos
Top LGBTQ news photos of 2023
PHOTOS: Equality NoVa Holiday Party
Virginia LGBTQ organization honors Sen. Favola
The LGBTQ organization Equality NoVa (formerly known as the Arlington Gay & Lesbian Alliance) held a holiday party at The Commentary in Arlington, Va. on Saturday, December 16. Virginia state Sen. Barbara Favola and the Alexandria LGBTQ Task Force were honored with the organization’s annual Equality Awards.
