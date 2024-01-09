PHOTOS: Black Friday

From left: U.S. Senator Laphonza Butler is sworn in at the U.S. Capitol; gay actors Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer attend the Human Rights Campaign National Dinner; Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi throws out the first pitch at the Night Out at the Nationals game; and "RuPaul's Drag Race" winner Sasha Colby performs at Pitchers DC. (Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key) Dan Bear wins the title of Mr. Mid-Atlantic Leather on Jan. 15 at the Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill. President Joe Biden gives his State of the Union Address on Feb. 7 at the U.S. Capitol. Cupid's Undie Run, an annual fundraiser for neurofibromatosis (NF) research, is held at Union Stage at The Wharf DC on Feb. 11. The 50th anniversary Scarlet's Bake Sale is held at The Crucible on Feb. 12. Participants bid on baked goods and bottles of liquor to raise money for HIPS. Drag personalities and local bar scene workers pay their respects for the legendary drag queen Ba'Naka, a.k.a. Dustin Michael Schaad, at a celebration of life event on Feb. 25 at Pitchers. 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season three contestant Mariah Paris Balenciaga performs at Kiki on March 5. Hundreds of activists participated in the March for Queer & Trans Youth Autonomy from Union Station to the U.S. Capitol on March 31. Television personality Carson Kressley emcees the RuPaul's Drag Race Finale Viewing Party at Bunker on April 14. Sasha Colby, winner of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15, performs at Pitchers on April 19. Annie's Paramount Steak House holds a 75th anniversary party complete with a block party, games and entertainment on April 29. The annual Gay Day at Zoo is held at the Smithsonian National Zoo on May 7. Us Helping Us holds the annual Black Pride in the Park at Fort Dupont Park on May 29. Gay D.C. Councilmember Zachary Parker speaks at a ceremony raising the Progress Flag over the D.C. Government's Wilson Building at the beginning of Pride month on June 1. Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi throws out the first pitch at Nationals Park for Night Out at the Nationals on June 6. Evry Pleasure leads a Barbie party at Red Bear Brewing on July 14. Students, educators and advocates march against the anti-trans policies of Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin in Falls Church, Va. on Aug. 15. Thousands participate in the 60th Anniversary March on Washington on Aug. 26. U.S. Sen. Laphonza Butler (D-Calif.) is sworn into office on Oct. 3. She is the first openly gay Black U.S. Senator to hold office. Gay actors Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer attend the Human Rights Campaign National Dinner at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Oct. 14. D.C. Safe Haven organizes a Transgender Day of Remembrance rally at Freedom Plaza on Nov. 17.