Gunshots fired outside Reeves Center where DC LGBT Center is located
Police report says Sunday incident damaged window near first floor
D.C. police are investigating an incident that took place about 6:40 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7, in which an unidentified shooter fired multiple rounds from a pistol outside the city’s Reeves Center municipal building where the DC Center for the LGBT Community and the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs are located.
According to a D.C. police incident report, the shooting took place at the intersection of 14th and V Streets, N.W., where one or more bullets “damaged” a first floor Reeves Center window and shattered two windows of the Provision or P 14 restaurant, which is located across the street from the north wing of Reeves Center at 14th and V Street.
The Reeves Center is located at 2000 14th St., N.W. and takes up the space of the entire block on 14th Street between U Street and V Street. Both the DC LGBT Center and the Office of LGBTQ Affairs are located on the building’s first floor, and the DC Center has first-floor windows along 14th Street not far from V Street.
The police report says no victims were found and no injuries were reported. Both the DC LGBT Center and the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs are closed on Sunday.
The area surrounding the intersection of 14th and U Street is the site of multiple bars, restaurants, and nightclubs, including the nearby Bunker gay nightclub at 2001 14th St., N.W. The recently opened gay bar Thurst is located just over one block away from the site of the Sunday night shooting at 2204 14th St., N.W.
The police report says investigators found at the scene of the shooting a Taurus G3 9mm pistol, a large capacity ammunition feeding device, and shell casings from bullets fired from the pistol.
Based on an analysis of the pistol and ammunition and the damaged windows, the report says that the unidentified shooter, if apprehended, would be charged with Destruction of Property, Unlawful Discharge of A Firearm, Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition.
D.C. police spokesperson Officer Makhetha Watson told the Washington Blade police investigators have yet to determine why the unidentified shooter discarded the pistol and ammunition before fleeing the scene and what the motive was behind the shooting. She said investigators were canvassing the area to look for video surveillance cameras that may have captured an image of the shooter.
Anyone with information about the incident that could help the investigation are being asked to call police at 202-727-9099.
D.C. LGBTQ community invited to join mayor in MLK Day Parade
Peace Walk & Parade to honor life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bower’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs released a statement last Friday inviting the city’s LGBTQ community and its supporters to join the mayor in the city’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Peace Walk and Parade scheduled to be held Monday, Jan. 15, along a route in the city’s Anacostia neighborhood.
“The Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs invites you to walk with us, Mayor Bowser, and fellow LGBTQIA+ community members in the 2024 MLK Holiday DC Annual Peace Walk and Parade on January 15th,” the announcement says.
“Across the nation and the world, Dr. King’s life and legacy is commemorated by a day of service and promoted as A Day On and Not a Day Off,” the statement continues.
“The Martin Luther King Jr. Parade symbolizes the need to continue Dr. King’s work and reinforces the ideas reflected in his works, ‘Human progress is neither automatic nor inevitable…every step toward the goal of justice requires sacrifice, suffering, and struggle; the tireless exertions and passionate concern of dedicated individuals.’”
The statement adds, “Those who believe in Dr. King’s message are considered members of the Coalition for Peace and are invited to join the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Parade every year.”
Local LGBTQ activists and members of local LGBTQ organizations have participated in the D.C. King Day parade in past years.
Organizers this year are inviting participants to assemble at 10 a.m. at the R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center at 2730 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., S.E., where the Peace Walk and Parade will begin at 11 a.m.
The Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs has invited those planning to attend to submit an RSVP here.
Queer man flees El Salvador, finds refuge in D.C.
Xander participated in State Department’s Welcome Corps program
A queer man from El Salvador who participated in a State Department program that allows American citizens to help refugees resettle in the U.S. is now living in D.C.
Xander, who is not his real name, on Dec. 18 told the Washington Blade he left El Salvador because he and his family “found ourselves in dangerous situations.”
“I suffered certain (instances) of discrimination and verbal abuses from people who were connected with criminal groups,” said Xander. “I endured that situation for a long time, until I decided to stop all of this.”
Xander said a neighbor beat his mother and grandmother and gang members threatened them. Xander told the Blade he had a second incident with the neighbor’s son.
“The son did not attack me, but I was still afraid because his mother threatened me with gangs, that they were going to take care of us,” he said. “I received ridicule, some of which were partly homophobic, from my neighbor, and it is known that in El Salvador there are no laws that protect people like me.”
Xander said he lived in a neighborhood “where calling the police was prohibited by criminal groups, which is why I began to seek help because I feared for my life.”
“I feared being followed to my place of work, or that my family or me would be murdered,” he said.
Xander told the Blade his mother and grandmother did not leave their home because they were afraid.
“I had to seek psychological help because there was a lot of stress and thoughts in my head,” said Xander. “To this day I cannot hear people or screaming because I remember the day when my mother and my grandmother were beaten.”
Xander left El Salvador on Nov. 16, 2023, and arrived in the U.S. on the same day. He said his mother and grandmother remain in El Salvador because they “did not want to travel to be safe.”
Discrimination, violence against LGBTQ, intersex Salvadorans widespread
The State Department’s 2022 human rights report notes discrimination and violence against LGBTQ and intersex Salvadorans is “widespread,” even though the country’s legal code contains enhanced penalties for hate crimes based on sexual orientation and gender identity. Activists in El Salvador with whom the Blade has spoken say authorities remain reluctant to apply them.
Rainbow Railroad and the Organization for Refuge, Asylum and Migration are among the organizations that have partnered with the State Department to implement the Welcome Corps program it launched last year.
Xander said a migrant organization connected him to Rainbow Railroad, which facilitated his participation in the program.
“I decided to live with a family that was going to give me what I needed for a few months,” he said. “They have been my second family.”
Xander added he has felt “very respected” since he arrived in D.C.
“Nobody asks about my orientation, much less discriminates against me,” he said. “The support that these programs offer is undoubtedly much to be admired. They give you an opportunity to be happy, to live your life and to see things from a different perspective.”
“I am not alone,” added Xander. “Thank God I am with a family that has given me a place to live, I have eaten, and I have gotten to know beautiful places in Washington, D.C. They have treated me with a lot of care, understanding and with great respect.”
Xander said he hopes to graduate from university and work in a health-related profession.
“I also want to begin building my own life, find a good job, learn the English language very well, acquire new knowledge, help others and have the opportunity to get my green card and American citizenship,” he added. “I would like to be able to help more people like me, or whoever needs it.”
Xander told the Blade he hopes to have the chance to travel.
“One of my most personal (goals) is to return (to El Salvador) to see and hug my grandmother and mother,” he said.
D.C. continues to have largest percentage of LGBT residents: report
Williams Institute shows 14.5% of locals are LGBT, greater than all 50 states
A report released last month by the Williams Institute, an LGBT think tank affiliated with the University of California Law School in Los Angeles, shows that LGBT adults make up 14.5 percent of the adult population in the District of Columbia, a figure nearly twice as large as the 7.8 percent of LGBT adults in Oregon, which the report says has the second highest percentage of LGBT adults after D.C.
The report shows that Delaware came in third place, with 7.5 percent of its adult population found to be LGBT. According to the report, Virginia has an adult LGBT population of 5.9 percent and Maryland’s LGBT adult population is 5.4 percent.
It says the estimated total percentage of LGBT adults in the United States is 5.5 percent, which comes to a total number of 13,942,200.
The 16-page report, entitled Adult LGBT Population in the United States, says it bases its LGBT population figures on data gathered by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s annual Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System survey for the combined years of 2020 and 2021, the most recent data available from that survey.
It points out that the CDC conducts its annual surveillance survey that gathers a wide range of health-related and demographic data, including sexual orientation and gender identity, by telephone “with representative samples of non-institutionalized adults” who live in each state, D.C., and three U.S. territories. Respondents to the survey remain anonymous, the report says.
“LGBT people reside in all regions of the U.S.,” the report says. “Consistent with the overall population in the United States, more LGBT adults live in the South than in any other region,” it says, comprising 35.9 percent of the population of LGBT adults in the U.S. It says in the Western states, LGBT adults make up 24.5 percent of the adult U.S. LGBT population, 21.1 percent in the Midwest, and 18.5 percent in the Northeast region.
As expected, the report says the actual number of LGBT adults is highest in the larger states compared to D.C., which the report says has an adult LGBT population of 81,400. California has the highest number of LGBT adult residents at 1,549,600, according to the report. The next highest is Texas, with 1,071,300, followed by Florida, with 898,000, New York, with 853,600, and Pennsylvania, with 586,500.
The report shows Virginia has an adult LGBT population of 390,700, with Maryland’s LGBT adult population at 252,700, and Delaware’s at 56,600.
“In terms of the number of LGBT adults, the top states with the largest number of LGBT adults are also the states with the largest overall populations, except for Washington, which is 13th in terms of overall adult population and 10th in terms of the adult LGBT population,” the report states.
Among the report’s findings is young people at the age of 18 to 24 are much more likely to self-identify as LGBT compared to those at an older age. It shows that 15.2 percent of people ages 18-25, or 4,659,600 people, identify as LGBT in the surveys. According to the report, the 9.1 percent of people ages 25-34 identify as LGBT, 4.1 percent of those 35-49 identify as LGBT adults, and 2.7 percent of those 50 to 64 identify as LGBT adults.
Only 1.8 percent identify as LGBT among people 65 years of age or older, the report says.
USA Today reports that the Williams Institute report, which was released on Dec. 6, reconfirms earlier LGBT population surveys that also found the highest percentage of LGBT adults live in the South, with D.C. found to have the highest percentage of LGBT adults in previous surveys.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has often mentioned D.C.’s status as the U.S. jurisdiction with the highest percentage LGBT residents in her appearances before LGBT audiences.
“As the mayor says, ‘We are the gayest city in the world’ and we are proud to be home to the largest percentage of LGBTQIA+ folks in the nation,” said Japer Bowles, director of the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs. “We don’t take this lightly,” said Bowles, adding that this distinction “comes from the resources and community that we continually support and empower.”
Added Bowles, “D.C. will continue to be a leader for LGBTQIA+ rights and resources and we welcome all, no matter your identity or who you love to live, work, and play in D.C.”
The full report can be accessed via ucla.edu.