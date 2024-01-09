U.S. Supreme Court
Republican AGs ask Supreme Court to hear case on school gender policy guidelines
Appeals court found parents challenging the policy lacked standing
A coalition of 17 Republican state attorneys general filed an amicus brief urging the U.S. Supreme Court to hear a case challenging a school district’s gender policy guidelines, which allow students to use names, pronouns and restrooms or facilities consistent with their gender identity while prohibiting parental notification without the student’s consent.
The brief, led by West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and filed on Jan. 4, opposes the decision by the 4th U.S. Court of Appeals, which found the parents challenging the guidelines did not have standing to sue the school board in Montgomery County, Md.
“This egregious policy completely sidesteps parents’ rights and severs them from having involvement in their child’s physical, emotional, mental and social well-being,” Morrisey said in a press release announcing the move.
“Any time any organization or institution seeks to hide what they do when our children are in their care, it’s a huge red flag,” he said. “Why would a school board encourage students to keep secrets from their parents?”
Advocates warn mandatory notification is effectively forced outing, which violates students’ constitutional right to privacy. The practice can also be dangerous; according to the 2015 Transgender Survey, 10 percent of trans people encounter physical violence from a family member and 15 percent are kicked out of or run away from their homes.
U.S. Supreme Court
Supreme Court to consider whether Trump can be barred from ballots
Colo., Maine have banned former president on ballot
The U.S. Supreme Court announced Friday that it would take up the case involving Colorado barring former President Donald Trump from appearing on the state’s 2024 ballot over his actions surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection.
In a brief, unsigned order issued on Friday, the court granted the petition for review.
In their order the justices granted only the former president’s petition for review and sets the case up to be heard at a rapid pace, with oral arguments now scheduled for Feb. 8 and a decision to follow that could spark Trump’s removal from the ballot in states across the country.
Trump will file his opening brief on Jan. 18, with the response by the Colorado voters and Colorado’s secretary of state to follow on Jan. 31. Trump’s reply brief is due by 5 p.m. on Feb. 5, just three days before oral arguments.
Across the nation there have been dozens of challenges to the former president’s eligibility under the 14th Amendment filed, though many cases have been rejected by lower courts, The Hill noted.
But two states — Colorado and Maine — last month took the extraordinary step of removing Trump from the primary ballot.
Long-time Supreme Court reporter and SCOTUSblog contributor Amy Howe noted earlier this week that in a filing on Wednesday Trump told the justices that the “Colorado Supreme Court has no authority to deny” him a place on the state’s ballot in the 2024 presidential election. Trump asked the justices to overturn a ruling by the state supreme court that would leave him off Colorado’s primary ballot because of his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attacks on the U.S. Capitol.
Pointing to a Dec. 28 ruling by a Maine official that removed Trump from that state’s primary ballot, Trump contended (in a filing obtained by the Washington Post) that, if allowed to stand, the Colorado court’s decision could be “used as a template to disenfranchise tens of millions of voters nationwide.”
The Colorado’s High Court ruled on Dec. 19 that Trump is ineligible to serve as president under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, which bars anyone who has served as “an officer of the United States” and has previously taken an oath to support the Constitution from holding “any office … under the United States” if he has “engaged in insurrection.”
Passed by Congress in 1866 and ratified in 1868, the provision was originally intended to disqualify individuals who had been federal (or state) government officials before the Civil War and had sworn to uphold the Constitution but then served in the Confederacy. The bar on service can only be overcome by a two-thirds vote of both the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate.
A group of registered Republicans and unaffiliated voters eligible to vote in Colorado’s presidential primary had brought the lawsuit, arguing that Trump should not be included on the state’s primary ballot because as president he had sworn an oath to support the Constitution but had engaged in insurrection on Jan. 6.
After a five day trial, a lower court agreed that Trump engaged in insurrection but concluded that Section 3 does not apply to the president. Specifically, it concluded, the presidency is not an “office … under the United States,” and the president is not an “officer of the United States.”
In a lengthy 4-3 decision, the Colorado Supreme Court reversed. It held that Trump was disqualified under Section 3 from serving as president and it barred the Colorado secretary of state from listing him on the primary ballot.
The Hill reported Trump is appealing in state court Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows’ decision that would knock the former president off the primary ballot. The case could reach the justices within weeks.
U.S. Supreme Court
Supreme Court to consider abortion pill case
Ruling will impact access to most commonly used method of abortion
The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to consider a case challenging access to the most commonly used method of abortion in the United States, a medication called mifepristone.
The justices will weigh in on restrictions imposed by the conservative U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, which would prohibit patients from receiving the medication by mail, even for those residing in states where abortion remains legal.
They will also consider the lower court’s ruling that mifepristone may only be used to terminate pregnancies up to seven weeks, which underscores the unprecedented nature of this case, the first of its kind to challenge the FDA’s expert judgment on drug products.
It was more than 20 years ago that the agency first concluded mifepristone was safe and effective, determinations that were since reinforced over the years as the drug came into wider usage.
Also on Wednesday the Supreme Court separately and unanimously rejected an appeal from abortion opponents who sought for the justices to revoke the FDA’s approval of mifepristone.
“The Supreme Court has agreed to review the Fifth Circuit’s decision on mifepristone, which threatens to undermine the FDA’s scientific, independent judgment and would reimpose outdated restrictions on access to safe and effective medication abortion,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.
“This administration will continue to stand by FDA’s independent approval and regulation of mifepristone as safe and effective,” she said. “As the Department of Justice continues defending the FDA’s actions before the Supreme Court, President Biden and Vice President Harris remain firmly committed to defending women’s ability to access reproductive care.”
Jean-Pierre added, “We continue to urge Congress to pass a law restoring the protections of Roe v. Wade—the only way to ensure the right to choose for women in every state.”
The press secretary’s statement began by noting how, “Across the country, we’ve seen unprecedented attacks on women’s freedom to make their own health decisions” as “States have imposed extreme and dangerous abortion bans that put the health of women in jeopardy and that threaten to criminalize doctors for providing the health care that their patients need and that they are trained to provide.”
“No woman should be unable to access the health care that she needs. This should not happen in America,” she said, “period.”
Democratic National Committee National Press Secretary Sarafina Chitika released the following statement to the Washington Blade on Wednesday:
“Donald Trump rightfully takes credit for ‘killing’ Roe v. Wade — and now his party of extremists have been working to ban abortion in every state in America. If Trump’s Supreme Court majority decides to strip away access to mifepristone next year, it will be MAGA Republicans’ latest attack on freedom in their war on a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions.
“As anti-abortion extremists put obstacle after obstacle between women and the care they need, President Biden and Vice President Harris are fighting to protect the right to choose. In every election since the overturning of Roe, voters have sent a resounding message: they want more freedom, not less – and come 2024, Republicans will once again face the repercussions of their unrelenting crusade to strip away our rights.”
U.S. Supreme Court
Supreme Court upholds conversion therapy ban in Washington State
Kavanaugh, Alito, Thomas wanted to consider challenge to ban
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday allowed Washington State to continue enforcing its ban on conversion therapy for minors, another blow to the dangerous and discredited practice of endeavoring to change a patient’s sexual orientation or gender identity.
With a 6-3 vote declining to hear a challenge brought by the anti-LGBTQ Alliance Defending Freedom, the Supreme Court allowed the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit’s decision protecting the law to remain in effect.
Conservative Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Samuel Alito, and Clarence Thomas voted to take up the case, with Thomas writing a five-page dissent in which he argued “licensed counselors cannot voice anything other than the state-approved opinion on minors with gender dysphoria without facing punishment.”
“In recent years, 20 States and the District of Columbia have adopted laws prohibiting or restricting the practice of conversion therapy,” Alito wrote in a brief dissent. “It is beyond dispute that these laws restrict speech, and all restrictions on speech merit careful scrutiny.”
“This is a huge victory, albeit by the narrowest of margins given that three justices would have taken the case,” Shannon Minter, legal director for the National Center for Lesbian Rights (NCLR), told the Blade in a statement reacting to Monday’s decision.
“It is chilling that the dissents focused on transgender youth and appeared to endorse conversion therapy to prevent them from being who they are,” he said, adding, “Now that we have been given this reprieve, we must do everything possible to educate the public about the terrible harms of conversion therapy for all LGBT youth, including those who are transgender.”
NCLR represents one of the litigants in the case, Equal Rights Washington, which was involved in defending the law — which allows providers to discuss conversion therapy with patients younger than 18 or recommend that it be administered by a religious counselor, but prohibits licensed therapists from performing it.
Major scientific and medical groups as well as LGBTQ and other civil rights organizations support conversion therapy bans for minors, which have passed in 22 states and D.C. according to the Movement Advancement Project.
Judge Ronald M. Gould, writing for the three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit, argued in his decision on the case challenging Washington’s ban that, “States do not lose the power to regulate the safety of medical treatments performed under the authority of a state license merely because those treatments are implemented through speech rather than through scalpel.”
Gould noted that Brian Tingley, a family counselor and advocate for conversion therapy who challenged the law, was still able to communicate about conversion therapy, express his personal views on the subject to his patients, practice conversion therapy on adults, and refer minors to counselors not licensed by the state.
“For decades,” wrote Washington state Attorney General Robert W. Ferguson in a brief, “this court has held that states can regulate conduct by licensed professionals, even if the regulations incidentally impact speech.”
“Conversion therapy,” he added, “puts minors at risk of serious, long-lasting harms, including increased risks of suicide and depression.”
“The Supreme Court has allowed a lower court’s ruling on Washington state’s ‘conversion therapy’ ban to stand—a decision that should have been status-quo and not at all controversial,” Cathryn Oakley, senior director of legal policy at the Human Rights Campaign, told the Blade in a statement.
“But given the recent decisions of this Court, today’s ruling is an important victory as we fight to protect the rights and wellbeing of LGBTQ+ youth across the country,” Oakley said. “Thank you to NCLR for fighting so tirelessly everyday to safeguard these hardfought rights.”