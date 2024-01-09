Republican AGs ask Supreme Court to hear case on school gender policy guidelines

The U.S. Supreme Court announced Friday that it would take up the case involving Colorado barring former President Donald Trump from appearing on the state’s 2024 ballot over his actions surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection.

In a brief, unsigned order issued on Friday, the court granted the petition for review.

In their order the justices granted only the former president’s petition for review and sets the case up to be heard at a rapid pace, with oral arguments now scheduled for Feb. 8 and a decision to follow that could spark Trump’s removal from the ballot in states across the country.

Trump will file his opening brief on Jan. 18, with the response by the Colorado voters and Colorado’s secretary of state to follow on Jan. 31. Trump’s reply brief is due by 5 p.m. on Feb. 5, just three days before oral arguments.

Across the nation there have been dozens of challenges to the former president’s eligibility under the 14th Amendment filed, though many cases have been rejected by lower courts, The Hill noted.

But two states — Colorado and Maine — last month took the extraordinary step of removing Trump from the primary ballot.

Long-time Supreme Court reporter and SCOTUSblog contributor Amy Howe noted earlier this week that in a filing on Wednesday Trump told the justices that the “Colorado Supreme Court has no authority to deny” him a place on the state’s ballot in the 2024 presidential election. Trump asked the justices to overturn a ruling by the state supreme court that would leave him off Colorado’s primary ballot because of his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attacks on the U.S. Capitol.

Pointing to a Dec. 28 ruling by a Maine official that removed Trump from that state’s primary ballot, Trump contended (in a filing obtained by the Washington Post) that, if allowed to stand, the Colorado court’s decision could be “used as a template to disenfranchise tens of millions of voters nationwide.”

The Colorado’s High Court ruled on Dec. 19 that Trump is ineligible to serve as president under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, which bars anyone who has served as “an officer of the United States” and has previously taken an oath to support the Constitution from holding “any office … under the United States” if he has “engaged in insurrection.”

Passed by Congress in 1866 and ratified in 1868, the provision was originally intended to disqualify individuals who had been federal (or state) government officials before the Civil War and had sworn to uphold the Constitution but then served in the Confederacy. The bar on service can only be overcome by a two-thirds vote of both the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate.

SCOTUSblog also reported:

A group of registered Republicans and unaffiliated voters eligible to vote in Colorado’s presidential primary had brought the lawsuit, arguing that Trump should not be included on the state’s primary ballot because as president he had sworn an oath to support the Constitution but had engaged in insurrection on Jan. 6.

After a five day trial, a lower court agreed that Trump engaged in insurrection but concluded that Section 3 does not apply to the president. Specifically, it concluded, the presidency is not an “office … under the United States,” and the president is not an “officer of the United States.”

In a lengthy 4-3 decision, the Colorado Supreme Court reversed. It held that Trump was disqualified under Section 3 from serving as president and it barred the Colorado secretary of state from listing him on the primary ballot.

The Hill reported Trump is appealing in state court Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows’ decision that would knock the former president off the primary ballot. The case could reach the justices within weeks.