District of Columbia
Trans woman found in D.C. park died of drug overdose: medical examiner
Death ruled as accidental cocaine and alcohol toxicity
Transgender woman Skylar Harrison Reeves, 30, whose partially naked and uninjured body was found on a park bench in D.C.’s Marvin Gaye Park on Oct. 2, 2023, died from “toxicity” caused by the consumption of “cocaethylene, cocaine, and ethanol,” the D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said in a Jan. 9 statement to the Washington Blade.
The statement says the manner of Reeves’s death was ruled an “accident.”
Rodney Adams, a spokesperson for the medical examiner’s office, said the term ethanol, which is a form of alcohol, when used in a cause of death statement like the one for Reeves, usually refers to an alcoholic beverage such as beer, wine, or liquor.
Online reports from medical experts obtained by the Blade, including a journal article from the National Institutes of Health, identify cocaethylene as a substance formed within the human body when a person consumes cocaine and an alcoholic beverage at the same time. The reports say cocaethylene has similar properties to cocaine but may be longer lasting and more intense.
Shortly after Reeves’s body was found a D.C. police spokesperson said detectives with the department’s natural death squad were investigating the case while awaiting a determination from the medical examiner of the cause and manner of death.
At that time, Reeves’s aunt, Rhonda Hailes, whose Capitol Heights, Md., home was where Reeves was living, told the Blade a homicide detective informed her that Reeves’s body was found on a park bench in a secluded part of Marvin Gaye Park with her belongings missing and the dress she was wearing had been pulled over her head, exposing her breasts.
Hailes said the information she received from the detective led her to believe that “foul play” was involved. Hailes said her niece, as far as she knew, never hung out in that park, and was not involved with drugs.
“She has been shunned and persecuted all her life for being who she is,” Hailes said of Reeves. “Yet my niece, she was a beautiful beacon of life. She could have been in the darkest room and sent it bright.”
Hailes couldn’t immediately be reached for comment about the medical examiner’s determination that the cause of death was a drug and alcohol overdose.
A D.C. police spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request by the Blade for an update on the status of the police investigation into Reeves’s death and how the finding that Reeves died of an overdose would impact the investigation.
The medical examiner’s finding that Reeves died of an overdose comes at a time when local LGBTQ supportive organizations were planning educational and training sessions at D.C. gay bars about how to prevent or respond to a drug overdose using the life-saving overdose treatment drug Narcan as well as giving out test strips to determine whether a drug such as powdered cocaine contains fentanyl, which is the lead cause of overdose deaths.
Featured Local Savings
District of Columbia
Gunshots fired outside Reeves Center where DC LGBT Center is located
Police report says Sunday incident damaged window near first floor
D.C. police are investigating an incident that took place about 6:40 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7, in which an unidentified shooter fired multiple rounds from a pistol outside the city’s Reeves Center municipal building where the DC Center for the LGBT Community and the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs are located.
According to a D.C. police incident report, the shooting took place at the intersection of 14th and V Streets, N.W., where one or more bullets “damaged” a first floor Reeves Center window and shattered two windows of the Provision or P 14 restaurant, which is located across the street from the north wing of Reeves Center at 14th and V Street.
The Reeves Center is located at 2000 14th St., N.W. and takes up the space of the entire block on 14th Street between U Street and V Street. Both the DC LGBT Center and the Office of LGBTQ Affairs are located on the building’s first floor, and the DC Center has first-floor windows along 14th Street not far from V Street.
The police report says no victims were found and no injuries were reported. Both the DC LGBT Center and the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs are closed on Sunday.
The area surrounding the intersection of 14th and U Street is the site of multiple bars, restaurants, and nightclubs, including the nearby Bunker gay nightclub at 2001 14th St., N.W. The recently opened gay bar Thurst is located just over one block away from the site of the Sunday night shooting at 2204 14th St., N.W.
The police report says investigators found at the scene of the shooting a Taurus G3 9mm pistol, a large capacity ammunition feeding device, and shell casings from bullets fired from the pistol.
Based on an analysis of the pistol and ammunition and the damaged windows, the report says that the unidentified shooter, if apprehended, would be charged with Destruction of Property, Unlawful Discharge of A Firearm, Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition.
D.C. police spokesperson Officer Makhetha Watson told the Washington Blade police investigators have yet to determine why the unidentified shooter discarded the pistol and ammunition before fleeing the scene and what the motive was behind the shooting. She said investigators were canvassing the area to look for video surveillance cameras that may have captured an image of the shooter.
Anyone with information about the incident that could help the investigation are being asked to call police at 202-727-9099.
District of Columbia
D.C. LGBTQ community invited to join mayor in MLK Day Parade
Peace Walk & Parade to honor life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bower’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs released a statement last Friday inviting the city’s LGBTQ community and its supporters to join the mayor in the city’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Peace Walk and Parade scheduled to be held Monday, Jan. 15, along a route in the city’s Anacostia neighborhood.
“The Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs invites you to walk with us, Mayor Bowser, and fellow LGBTQIA+ community members in the 2024 MLK Holiday DC Annual Peace Walk and Parade on January 15th,” the announcement says.
“Across the nation and the world, Dr. King’s life and legacy is commemorated by a day of service and promoted as A Day On and Not a Day Off,” the statement continues.
“The Martin Luther King Jr. Parade symbolizes the need to continue Dr. King’s work and reinforces the ideas reflected in his works, ‘Human progress is neither automatic nor inevitable…every step toward the goal of justice requires sacrifice, suffering, and struggle; the tireless exertions and passionate concern of dedicated individuals.’”
The statement adds, “Those who believe in Dr. King’s message are considered members of the Coalition for Peace and are invited to join the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Parade every year.”
Local LGBTQ activists and members of local LGBTQ organizations have participated in the D.C. King Day parade in past years.
Organizers this year are inviting participants to assemble at 10 a.m. at the R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center at 2730 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., S.E., where the Peace Walk and Parade will begin at 11 a.m.
The Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs has invited those planning to attend to submit an RSVP here.
District of Columbia
Queer man flees El Salvador, finds refuge in D.C.
Xander participated in State Department’s Welcome Corps program
A queer man from El Salvador who participated in a State Department program that allows American citizens to help refugees resettle in the U.S. is now living in D.C.
Xander, who is not his real name, on Dec. 18 told the Washington Blade he left El Salvador because he and his family “found ourselves in dangerous situations.”
“I suffered certain (instances) of discrimination and verbal abuses from people who were connected with criminal groups,” said Xander. “I endured that situation for a long time, until I decided to stop all of this.”
Xander said a neighbor beat his mother and grandmother and gang members threatened them. Xander told the Blade he had a second incident with the neighbor’s son.
“The son did not attack me, but I was still afraid because his mother threatened me with gangs, that they were going to take care of us,” he said. “I received ridicule, some of which were partly homophobic, from my neighbor, and it is known that in El Salvador there are no laws that protect people like me.”
Xander said he lived in a neighborhood “where calling the police was prohibited by criminal groups, which is why I began to seek help because I feared for my life.”
“I feared being followed to my place of work, or that my family or me would be murdered,” he said.
Xander told the Blade his mother and grandmother did not leave their home because they were afraid.
“I had to seek psychological help because there was a lot of stress and thoughts in my head,” said Xander. “To this day I cannot hear people or screaming because I remember the day when my mother and my grandmother were beaten.”
Xander left El Salvador on Nov. 16, 2023, and arrived in the U.S. on the same day. He said his mother and grandmother remain in El Salvador because they “did not want to travel to be safe.”
Discrimination, violence against LGBTQ, intersex Salvadorans widespread
The State Department’s 2022 human rights report notes discrimination and violence against LGBTQ and intersex Salvadorans is “widespread,” even though the country’s legal code contains enhanced penalties for hate crimes based on sexual orientation and gender identity. Activists in El Salvador with whom the Blade has spoken say authorities remain reluctant to apply them.
Rainbow Railroad and the Organization for Refuge, Asylum and Migration are among the organizations that have partnered with the State Department to implement the Welcome Corps program it launched last year.
Xander said a migrant organization connected him to Rainbow Railroad, which facilitated his participation in the program.
“I decided to live with a family that was going to give me what I needed for a few months,” he said. “They have been my second family.”
Xander added he has felt “very respected” since he arrived in D.C.
“Nobody asks about my orientation, much less discriminates against me,” he said. “The support that these programs offer is undoubtedly much to be admired. They give you an opportunity to be happy, to live your life and to see things from a different perspective.”
“I am not alone,” added Xander. “Thank God I am with a family that has given me a place to live, I have eaten, and I have gotten to know beautiful places in Washington, D.C. They have treated me with a lot of care, understanding and with great respect.”
Xander said he hopes to graduate from university and work in a health-related profession.
“I also want to begin building my own life, find a good job, learn the English language very well, acquire new knowledge, help others and have the opportunity to get my green card and American citizenship,” he added. “I would like to be able to help more people like me, or whoever needs it.”
Xander told the Blade he hopes to have the chance to travel.
“One of my most personal (goals) is to return (to El Salvador) to see and hug my grandmother and mother,” he said.
