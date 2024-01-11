Trans woman found in D.C. park died of drug overdose: medical examiner

Transgender woman Skylar Harrison Reeves, 30, whose partially naked and uninjured body was found on a park bench in D.C.’s Marvin Gaye Park on Oct. 2, 2023, died from “toxicity” caused by the consumption of “cocaethylene, cocaine, and ethanol,” the D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said in a Jan. 9 statement to the Washington Blade.

The statement says the manner of Reeves’s death was ruled an “accident.”

Rodney Adams, a spokesperson for the medical examiner’s office, said the term ethanol, which is a form of alcohol, when used in a cause of death statement like the one for Reeves, usually refers to an alcoholic beverage such as beer, wine, or liquor.

Online reports from medical experts obtained by the Blade, including a journal article from the National Institutes of Health, identify cocaethylene as a substance formed within the human body when a person consumes cocaine and an alcoholic beverage at the same time. The reports say cocaethylene has similar properties to cocaine but may be longer lasting and more intense.

Shortly after Reeves’s body was found a D.C. police spokesperson said detectives with the department’s natural death squad were investigating the case while awaiting a determination from the medical examiner of the cause and manner of death.

At that time, Reeves’s aunt, Rhonda Hailes, whose Capitol Heights, Md., home was where Reeves was living, told the Blade a homicide detective informed her that Reeves’s body was found on a park bench in a secluded part of Marvin Gaye Park with her belongings missing and the dress she was wearing had been pulled over her head, exposing her breasts.

Hailes said the information she received from the detective led her to believe that “foul play” was involved. Hailes said her niece, as far as she knew, never hung out in that park, and was not involved with drugs.

“She has been shunned and persecuted all her life for being who she is,” Hailes said of Reeves. “Yet my niece, she was a beautiful beacon of life. She could have been in the darkest room and sent it bright.”

Hailes couldn’t immediately be reached for comment about the medical examiner’s determination that the cause of death was a drug and alcohol overdose.

A D.C. police spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request by the Blade for an update on the status of the police investigation into Reeves’s death and how the finding that Reeves died of an overdose would impact the investigation.

The medical examiner’s finding that Reeves died of an overdose comes at a time when local LGBTQ supportive organizations were planning educational and training sessions at D.C. gay bars about how to prevent or respond to a drug overdose using the life-saving overdose treatment drug Narcan as well as giving out test strips to determine whether a drug such as powdered cocaine contains fentanyl, which is the lead cause of overdose deaths.