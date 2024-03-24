First lady highlights attacks on LGBTQ rights at HRC’s Los Angeles dinner

The news of the shooting death of a beloved local merchant this past weekend spread at a speed that would match a seasonal California wildfire in this mountain community above Lake Arrowhead.

Now that community and its LGBTQ community are in mourning and deep pain.

Murdered over a Pride flag, Laura Ann Carleton, 66, is remembered by her husband of 28 years, nine children, family, friends, and fans worldwide, but most especially by the tightknit community where she owned a clothing boutique called Mag.Pi.

A lifelong ally of the LGBTQ community, she proudly flew the instantly recognizable rainbow Pride flag in front of her store.

Vandals in the what locals have said is an increasingly homophobic community near Lake Arrowhead tore down her flag repeatedly. Each time, she put up a bigger one. She expressed fear to close friends that one day these constant vandalizations would escalate to an in-person altercation.

Then, on Aug. 18, Carleton’s fears came true when a 27-year-old male tried to vandalize Carleton’s flag yet again. She got into a heated verbal argument with the armed man who hurled homophobic remarks at her. He then pulled out a concealed handgun shooting and murdering her.

Prior to the murder, the suspect, Travis Ikeguchi, posted several homophobic images on social media including a burning pride flag.

“This disgusting hate has no place in CA,” tweeted California Gov. Gavin Newsom shortly after Carleton’s death.

The destruction of Pride flags has been under review in several states as a hate crime.

“Let’s be clear,” said representatives for Equality California. “— Lauri Carleton was a victim of the hate-filled calls to action made by politicians and extremists that continue to push false narratives and misinformation about the LGBTQ+ community. Her unwavering commitment to standing for the dignity and respect of LGBTQ+ people is a testament to her kindness and humanity and will always be remembered.

“More than 350 anti-LGBTQ+ incidents occurred from June 2022 to April 2023, accompanied by the introduction of more than 500 anti-LGBTQ pieces of legislation introduced across the country in 2023 alone. This hate does not happen in a vacuum — it is all part of a backlash to the advances made by the LGBTQ community. We must continue to stand against this rising tide of hatred.”

Before opening her clothing stores, Carleton studied at the Art Center for School and Design. While there, she built a reputation for being kind-hearted and creative. Eventually, she joined the staff of Kenneth Cole Productions in 1982 and worked for the company for more than 15 years, becoming an executive, according to the company’s website.

Cole posted a statement on social media confirming Carleton had been a friend and a long-time associate of his company. He called her killing “an unnecessary and tragic death.”

The Lake Arrowhead LGBTQ group called Carleton a “remarkable figure”, whose “unwavering support” for the community and “dedication to creating a safe and inclusive space within her shop touched the lives of many.”

“Today was a very sad day for Lake Arrowhead and for the LGBTQ community. Our friend and supporter Lauri Carleton … was murdered defending her lgbtq+ Pride flags in front of her store in Cedar Glen, California,” the group wrote in a statement. “Lauri did not identify as LGBTQ+ but spent her time helping and advocating for everyone in the community. She will be truly missed.”

Matthew Clevenger, a co-founder of the organization, recalled that “new folks moving into town — new couples, new LGBTQ families — were concerned about moving up here. We hear stories about them driving by her store and seeing the flags and feeling so welcome.

“They immediately felt the acceptance and were no longer afraid to be up here,” Clevenger told KABC and other media outlets. “And Lauri did that for them.”

The suddenness of the heinous crime seemed to leave many family members and friends in disbelief at their loss. A family photo of Carleton has been circulating the internet that embodies her love of nature and effortless style. In it, Carlton wears her long, wavy hair down under a sun hat. She has on turtle shell sunglasses and a denim button-down top under a sand-colored jacket.

“We are all devastated for her husband Bort,” said film director Paul Feig, a close friend of Carleton’s, “and her family and the LGBTQ+ community, for whom Lauri was such a true ally.” Her alleged murderer was later shot and killed by the San Bernardino police and so no longer poses a threat to the community. But this intolerance has to end. Anyone using hateful language against the LGBTQ+ community has to realize their words matter and that their words can inspire violence against innocent, loving people. Let’s all keep moving forward with tolerance and love. Let’s not let Lauri’s tragic death be in vain.”

Film director Paul Feig, a close friend, shown here with Carleton. (Photo courtesy of Paul Feig/Instagram)

Other friends lamented that they had just seen Carleton alive and well and were making plans to take a trip to the lake together.

Actress Bridget Everett — of the HBO MAX dramedy “Somebody Somewhere” — also mourned Carleton in a post on Instagram, saying it was not the first encounter Carleton faced over displaying the Pride flag.

“In the past, when someone took down her flag or vandalized it, she’d put up another one,” Everett said in her post, which was accompanied by a photo of Carleton. “The last time I saw Lauri was, oddly enough, at Lake Arrowhead Pride, both in the parade and then at a party. All that anti-LGBTQ rhetoric has a price. And now, Lauri’s husband Bort, her daughters, friends and community are devastated. And for what?”

The local Mountain Provisions Cooperative wrote a moving tribute on Instagram:

“In loving memory of our dear friend, mom to many, ally, organizer, entrepreneur, founding member and soul of our co-op Lauri Carleton.

Lauri was a pillar in our community, an immovable force in her values for equality, love, and justice. If you knew Lauri you know she loved hard, laughed often, and nurtured and protected those she cared about. She was a force, she loved to crack jokes and wanted to live as joyful of a life as possible. We will continue to stand for the values she so selflessly stood for. Her death will not be in vain 💗

Lauri and her husband Bort were pivotal in organizing our Free Store which provided free food and supplies for four months after the blizzard. Lauri put her whole heart into keeping it going as long as we could. Pay an act of kindness forward in her honor. Our community needs as much as love as we can get right now.

Fly your flags in honor of Lauri 🏳️‍🌈 love will prevail. Please respect the privacy and be respectful of family and friends grieving this horrific loss 💔

Sending love to our entire community, especially our queer community. Stay safe friends.”

“I admire her, and I’m so proud of her, and I know she passed standing up for something she believed in,” said Ari Carleton, one of her daughters.

“She was so fearless and any negative reaction she just powered through,” Ari Carleton added. “The flags have been torn down before by different individuals, and she always went and ordered an even larger flag in response.”

During his Monday press briefing, San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus spoke about the national attention this case has received:

“This particular victim has had an impact really across the United States,” said the sheriff. “We’ve been reached out by the vice president of the United States. Our victim certainly had a major impact on the community and people that she’s come across with during her lifetime.”

The family has asked for time to hold a vigil for Carleton. The vigil will be announced when the family deems it appropriate to do so and will be open to the public.