The White House
White House responds to Pride flag ban in spending bill
Nearly 50 anti-LGBTQ riders defeated in government funding package
The White House issued a statement reacting to an anti-LGBTQ provision in the omnibus spending appropriations bill signed by President Joe Biden on Saturday.
Nearly 50 anti-LGBTQ riders were defeated that Republicans had tried to force into the government funding bill, however, the provision to ban the display of Pride flag at U.S. embassies and diplomatic missions made it into the final version.
“President Biden believes it was inappropriate to abuse the process that was essential to keep the government open by including this policy targeting LGBTQI+ Americans. While it will have no impact on the ability of members of the LGBTQI+ community to serve openly in our embassies or to celebrate Pride, the administration fought against the inclusion of this policy and we will continue to work with members of Congress to find an opportunity to repeal it,” the White House statement read. “We were successful in defeating 50+ other policy riders attacking the LGBTQI+ community that Congressional Republicans attempted to insert into the legislation. President Biden is committed to fighting for LGBTQI+ equality at home and abroad.”
On Saturday the White House released a signing statement from the president which read:
“The bipartisan funding bill I just signed keeps the government open, invests in the American people and strengthens our economy and national security. This agreement represents a compromise, which means neither side got everything it wanted. But it rejects extreme cuts from House Republicans and expands access to child care, invests in cancer research, funds mental health and substance use care, advances American leadership abroad and provides resources to secure the border that my administration successfully fought to include. That’s good news for the American people.
But I want to be clear: Congress’s work isn’t finished. The House must pass the bipartisan national security supplemental to advance our national security interests. And Congress must pass the bipartisan border security agreement — the toughest and fairest reforms in decades — to ensure we have the policies and funding needed to secure the border. It’s time to get this done.”
The White House
Biden ‘heartbroken’ over death of Nex Benedict
‘Nonbinary and transgender people are some of the bravest Americans I know’
President Joe Biden issued a statement on Thursday about the death of Nex Benedict, the trans-nonbinary Oklahoma teen whose death last month after enduring months of bullying sparked national conversations about anti-LGBTQ discrimination in the state and across the country.
The results of an autopsy report released on Wednesday showed Benedict had died after ingesting diphenhydramine, an antihistimine with brand names including Benadryl, and fluoxetine (Prozac), a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor often used to treat depression.
The president’s statement reads:
“Jill and I are heartbroken by the recent loss of Nex Benedict. Every young person deserves to have the fundamental right and freedom to be who they are, and feel safe and supported at school and in their communities. Nex Benedict, a kid who just wanted to be accepted, should still be here with us today.
“Nonbinary and transgender people are some of the bravest Americans I know. But nobody should have to be brave just to be themselves. In memory of Nex, we must all recommit to our work to end discrimination and address the suicide crisis impacting too many nonbinary and transgender children. Bullying is hurtful and cruel, and no one should face the bullying that Nex did. Parents and schools must take reports of bullying seriously. My prayers are with Nex’s family, friends, and all who loved them – and to all LGBTQI+ Americans for whom this tragedy feels so personal, know this: I will always have your back.
“To LGBTQI+ young people across the country – you are loved exactly as you are. If you’re feeling overwhelmed or alone, you can call or text 988, the National Crisis Hotline, and dial the number ‘3’ to talk to a counselor who has been specifically trained to support LGBTQI+ youth.”
In late February, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre began a press briefing by acknowledging Benedict’s death, telling reporters “Our hearts are with Nex Benedict’s family, friends, entire school community in the wake of this horrific and gut wrenching tragedy.”
Earlier, Vice President Kamala Harris, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) and Jean-Pierre issued statements on X, formerly Twitter, about the teen’s passing.
The White House
White House press secretary honors David Mixner
Prominent activist died on Monday
During a press briefing on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre honored the passing of celebrated LGBTQ activist and author David Mixner, which was announced on his personal Facebook page late Monday.
His “moral clarity never wavered,” she said, “which is why he became such an invaluable confidant for so many, including presidential hopefuls, elected leaders and voices of the movement for LGBTQ+ equality.”
Jean-Pierre continued, “Perhaps most importantly, he was deeply dedicated to mentoring the next generation of LGBTQ+ leaders fighting to create a better world,” adding, “those of us doing this work today, including myself, owe him a debt of gratitude.”
Serving since May 2022, Jean-Pierre is the first Black and the first openly-LGBTQ White House press secretary.
Mixner, who reportedly passed from long COVID-19, first rose to prominence as an anti-Vietnam War activist. He became known as a political strategist who was close with former President Bill Clinton — and convinced him to address a gay and lesbian audience in 1992, becoming the first major presidential candidate to do so.
From his work securing then-California Gov. Ronald Reagan’s opposition to a measure banning gay schoolteachers to his activism over HIV/AIDS — and issues from nuclear disarmament to “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ — Mixner’s influence spanned decades.
The White House
LGBTQ activists among Global Women of Courage Award recipients
White House ceremony took place Monday
First lady Jill Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday hosted the 18th annual International Women of Courage Awards ceremony at the White House.
A State Department press release notes the IWOC Award “recognizes women from around the globe who have demonstrated exceptional courage, strength and leadership in advocating for peace, justice, human rights, gender equity and equality and the empowerment of women and girls, in all their diversity — often at great personal risk and sacrifice.”
The State Department since March 2007 has honored more than 190 women from 90 countries with the IWOC Award.
The process involves U.S. diplomatic missions overseas nominating a potential honoree from their respective host countries. Senior State Department officials who represent a diverse range of backgrounds and causes then select and approve the finalists.
Honorees after the IWOC ceremony will then participate in the State Department’s International Visitor Leadership Program with additional programming in Los Angeles. Two of this year’s honorees — Volha Harbunova from Belarus and Myintzu Win from Myanmar — promote LGBTQ rights in their respective countries. Their bios that the State Department provided are below.
Volha Harbunova
Volha Harbunova, a Belarusian human rights defender, stands out among the 2024 IWOC awardees for her unwavering dedication to advocating for the rights of women, children, the LGBTQI+ community and other marginalized groups in Belarus. Her courage became evident in the wake of the fraudulent 2020 elections in Belarus when she organized women’s marches. Subsequently imprisoned by the Lukashenka regime, Ms. Harbunova endured psychological torture and death threats for assisting abused women while incarcerated.
Upon her release, facing the specter of continued repression, Ms. Harbunova sought refuge in Lithuania. In exile, she joined the cabinet of Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the leader of the Belarusian democratic movement. Serving as the Representative for Social Issues, her mandate includes advocating for the release of political prisoners and providing support to former political prisoners and their families. Additionally, she promotes psychosocial support to the Belarusian community in exile.
As the former head of the NGO Radislava, which was ultimately shuttered by the Lukashenka regime, Ms. Harbunova spent two decades pioneering activism in support of victims of domestic violence. Her organization operated one of the only shelters for children and women in Belarus.
Myintzu Win
Myintzu Win, a veteran criminal defense lawyer from Burma, is another standout among the 2024 IWOC awardees. Her advocacy extends to marginalized communities, including women, children, the indigent, persons with disabilities and the LGBTQI+ community. Ms. Win, a tireless defender of fundamental rights, has pro bono defended over 500 clients, overcoming significant obstacles in Burma’s legal landscape.
In her previous role as a legal advisor to the International Development Law Organization, Ms. Win’s dedication extended beyond individual cases. She focused on strengthening judicial capacity and empowering legal professionals in Burma. Today, her commitment to societal equity and legal fairness continues as she leads a legal aid team founded in 2017. The team imparts legal training to law students as pro bono lawyers, promotes public legal awareness of the rule of law throughout Burma and collaborates with freelance lawyers to provide crucial legal support to those in dire need.
The recognition of Volha Harbunova and Myintzu Win with the IWOC Award underscores the global importance of their efforts in advocating for justice, equality and the empowerment of the marginalized. As they join the ranks of previous honorees, their stories serve as an inspiration for women around the world.