Trump, far-right condemn Biden over Trans Day of Visibility proclamation

Former President Donald Trump and his far-right allies lashed out at President Joe Biden for issuing a proclamation honoring International Transgender Day of Visibility, an annual event occurring on March 31 dedicated to celebrating trans people and raising awareness of discrimination faced by trans people worldwide.

This year the day happens to coincide when Christians mark the religious festival and cultural holiday of Easter, also an annual observance, which however, along with its related holidays are moveable feasts not falling on a fixed date.

In a statement released by Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt, the Republican frontrunner in the 2024 presidential election and the presumptive GOP nominee said:

“It is appalling and insulting that Joe Biden’s White House prohibited children from submitting religious egg designs for their Easter Art Event, and formally proclaimed Easter Sunday as ‘Trans Day of Visibility.’ Sadly, these are just two more examples of the Biden administration’s years-long assault on the Christian faith. We call on Joe Biden’s failing campaign and White House to issue an apology to the millions of Catholics and Christians across America who believe tomorrow is for one celebration only — the resurrection of Jesus Christ.”

This was also echoed by transphobic and homophobic Trump ally U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) who said in a X post:

“Biden and the Democrats decided Easter — the Holy Day of our Savior’s resurrection — as Transgender Day of Visibility. There is no length Biden and the Democrats won’t go to mock your faith and to thumb his nose at God. We know that Christ is King and God will not be mocked, just like we know Joe Biden isn’t really the one calling the shots in the White House. Psalm 37:13: ‘but the Lord laughs at the wicked, for he knows their day is coming.’”

U. S. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), who has made no secret of his Christian nationalist leanings and political philosophy, also took aim at Biden in a post on X:

“The Biden White House has betrayed the central tenet of Easter — which is the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Banning sacred truth and tradition — while at the same time proclaiming Easter Sunday as ‘Transgender Day’ — is outrageous and abhorrent. The American people are taking note.”

Republican Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves also lashed out, writing on X:

“President Biden has declared that Easter Sunday is now Transgender Day. This is an intentional attempt to insult and mock Christians across America. Shocking — but not surprising. In Mississippi, we will proudly celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ and the forgiveness of sinners.”

In a statement to POLITICO on Saturday, White House spokesperson Andrew Bates noted, “It’s unsurprising politicians are seeking to divide and weaken our country with cruel, hateful and dishonest rhetoric. President Biden will never abuse his faith for political purposes or for profit.”

The Human Rights Campaign reacted to the outrage singling out the former president who famously enacted a ban on military service by trans Americans during his term of office.

“Really Trump campaign? You’re blaming Biden that #TransDayOfVisibility falls on Easter this year? Not only would Trump’s policies drag us back in time — apparently he also doesn’t know how the calendar works.

Trump’s hate and bigotry won’t dim our visibility.”