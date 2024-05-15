Connect with us

Baltimore

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott wins rematch against Sheila Dixon

Incumbent is on track for a second term

Published

44 mins ago

on

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott celebrates with his family after winning the Democratic primary for mayor on May 14, 2024. (Photo by Jessica Gallagher/Baltimore Banner)

BY EMILY SULLIVAN | Mayor Brandon Scott is on track for a second term, besting challenger Sheila Dixon in Baltimore’s Democratic mayoral primary.

Scott had a several thousand vote lead over Dixon as results came in Tuesday evening, with more than 70 percent of precincts reporting, plus results from early voting and a first round of mail-in ballots. The AP called the race for Scott around 11:30 p.m.

The rest of this article can be read on the Baltimore Banner's website.

Baltimore

City seeks to cancel $500K Pride Center of Maryland grant over reporting issues

Loss of funds would impact a variety of programs

Published

1 month ago

on

April 3, 2024

By

Cleo Manago, director of the Pride Center of Maryland, sits for a portrait outside of the Pride Center’s new location. (Photo by Ulysses Muñoz of the Baltimore Banner)

BY JOHN-JOHN WILLIAMS IV AND ADAM WILLIS | A city agency managing tens of millions in pandemic relief money has recommended terminating a $500,000 grant to the state’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to providing resources to the LGBTQ community, Pride Center of Maryland.

The grant, which would affect programming to address violence within the LGBTQ community, helps the center provide resources to hundreds of people, according to its executive director, Cleo Manago.

The rest of this article can be read on the Baltimore Banner's website.

Baltimore

Power Plant Live! opens Club 4, its first LGBTQ bar

Ryan Butler, known by his drag persona Brooklyn Heights, helped launch venue

Published

2 months ago

on

March 13, 2024

By

Ryan Butler, also known as drag performer Brooklyn Heights, stands in the space at Power Plant Live! that will house Club 4. (Photo by Kaitlin Newman for the Baltimore Banner)

BY JOHN-JOHN WILLIAMS IV | Ryan Butler wanted a place where all members of the LGBTQ community could enjoy drag, drinks and fellowship in a safe space. He found it by the Inner Harbor.

Butler jumped at the opportunity to help open Club 4, the first LGBTQ-themed bar to occupy the popular Power Plant Live! venue.

The rest of this article can be read on the Baltimore Banner's website.

Baltimore

The Manor, one of Baltimore’s largest gay establishments, now under new management

Bar regularly hosted ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ contestants

Published

9 months ago

on

August 22, 2023

By

The Manor in Mount Vernon, which has been closed since late last year due to damage from broken pipes, has been acquired and will reopen under new management in the coming weeks. (Photo by Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

By JOHN-JOHN WILLIAMS IV | The Manor, an upscale gay-owned bar and restaurant in Mount Vernon, has been acquired and will reopen under new management in the coming weeks. It is unclear who the new managers of the business are, however, and whether or not it will remain gay-owned and operated.

The restaurant and nightclub has been “temporarily closed” since shortly before Christmas due to damage from broken pipes.

The rest of this article can be found at the Baltimore Banner website.

Popular