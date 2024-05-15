Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott wins rematch against Sheila Dixon

BY EMILY SULLIVAN | Mayor Brandon Scott is on track for a second term, besting challenger Sheila Dixon in Baltimore’s Democratic mayoral primary.

Scott had a several thousand vote lead over Dixon as results came in Tuesday evening, with more than 70 percent of precincts reporting, plus results from early voting and a first round of mail-in ballots. The AP called the race for Scott around 11:30 p.m.

The rest of this article can be read on the Baltimore Banner’s website.