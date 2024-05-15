Baltimore
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott wins rematch against Sheila Dixon
Incumbent is on track for a second term
BY EMILY SULLIVAN | Mayor Brandon Scott is on track for a second term, besting challenger Sheila Dixon in Baltimore’s Democratic mayoral primary.
Scott had a several thousand vote lead over Dixon as results came in Tuesday evening, with more than 70 percent of precincts reporting, plus results from early voting and a first round of mail-in ballots. The AP called the race for Scott around 11:30 p.m.
The rest of this article can be read on the Baltimore Banner’s website.
Baltimore
City seeks to cancel $500K Pride Center of Maryland grant over reporting issues
Loss of funds would impact a variety of programs
BY JOHN-JOHN WILLIAMS IV AND ADAM WILLIS | A city agency managing tens of millions in pandemic relief money has recommended terminating a $500,000 grant to the state’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to providing resources to the LGBTQ community, Pride Center of Maryland.
The grant, which would affect programming to address violence within the LGBTQ community, helps the center provide resources to hundreds of people, according to its executive director, Cleo Manago.
The rest of this article can be read on the Baltimore Banner’s website.
Baltimore
Power Plant Live! opens Club 4, its first LGBTQ bar
Ryan Butler, known by his drag persona Brooklyn Heights, helped launch venue
BY JOHN-JOHN WILLIAMS IV | Ryan Butler wanted a place where all members of the LGBTQ community could enjoy drag, drinks and fellowship in a safe space. He found it by the Inner Harbor.
Butler jumped at the opportunity to help open Club 4, the first LGBTQ-themed bar to occupy the popular Power Plant Live! venue.
The rest of this article can be read on the Baltimore Banner’s website.
Baltimore
The Manor, one of Baltimore’s largest gay establishments, now under new management
Bar regularly hosted ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ contestants
By JOHN-JOHN WILLIAMS IV | The Manor, an upscale gay-owned bar and restaurant in Mount Vernon, has been acquired and will reopen under new management in the coming weeks. It is unclear who the new managers of the business are, however, and whether or not it will remain gay-owned and operated.
The restaurant and nightclub has been “temporarily closed” since shortly before Christmas due to damage from broken pipes.
The rest of this article can be found at the Baltimore Banner website.