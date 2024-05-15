Connect with us

PHOTOS: Night at the Pier

Family Equality annual spring fundraising gala held in New York

7 mins ago

From left, Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Family Equality President and CEO Jaymes Black and Deborah Cox attend the Night at the Pier fundraising gala on May 13 at Pier Sixty in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Family Equality; used with permission)

Over 700 people attended Family Equality’s annual spring fundraising gala, “Night at the Pier,” at Pier Sixty in New York City on Monday, May 13. There were performances by Shoshana Bean, Sky Lakota Lynch, Josh Strobl and Deborah Cox. Honorees included Ken Ohashi of Brooks Brothers and civil rights litigator Roberta Kaplan. Family Equality President and CEO Jaymes Black as well as writer/activist Chasten Buttigeig spoke at the event.

(Photos by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Family Equality; used with permission)

PHOTOS: GLSEN Respect Awards

Marcia Gay Harden presented with Advocate Award in New York City ceremony

1 week ago

May 7, 2024

Actress Marcia Gay Harden, actor/chef David Burtka and GLSEN Executive Director Melanie Willingham-Jaggers attend the 2024 Respect Awards at Gotham Hall in New York City on April 29. (Photo by Andrew Werner)

The LGBTQ advocacy organization GLSEN held its annual Respect Awards at Gotham Hall in New York City on April 29. Special guests included Billy Porter, Wilson Cruz, Nathan Lee Graham and Anthony Rapp. The evening included a live performance by The Scarlet Opera. Peppermint of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” served as host. Marcia Gay Harden was presented with the Advocate Award.

(Photos by Andrew Werner)

PHOTOS: Gay Day at the Zoo

Smithsonian observs International Family Equality Day

1 week ago

May 5, 2024

Gay Day at the Zoo (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The DC Center for the LGBTQ Community, SMYAL and Rainbow Families sponsored Gay Day at the Zoo on Sunday at the Smithsonian National Zoo. The Smithsonian observed International Family Equality Day with special exhibits and an event space.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: Taste of Point

Annual fundraiser held for LGBTQ youth scholarship, mentorship organization

2 weeks ago

May 3, 2024

Taste of Point DC (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Point Foundation held its annual Taste of Point fundraiser at Room & Board on May 2.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

