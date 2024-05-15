PHOTOS: Night at the Pier

Over 700 people attended Family Equality’s annual spring fundraising gala, “Night at the Pier,” at Pier Sixty in New York City on Monday, May 13. There were performances by Shoshana Bean, Sky Lakota Lynch, Josh Strobl and Deborah Cox. Honorees included Ken Ohashi of Brooks Brothers and civil rights litigator Roberta Kaplan. Family Equality President and CEO Jaymes Black as well as writer/activist Chasten Buttigeig spoke at the event.

(Photos by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Family Equality; used with permission)