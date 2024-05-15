Photos
PHOTOS: Night at the Pier
Family Equality annual spring fundraising gala held in New York
Over 700 people attended Family Equality’s annual spring fundraising gala, “Night at the Pier,” at Pier Sixty in New York City on Monday, May 13. There were performances by Shoshana Bean, Sky Lakota Lynch, Josh Strobl and Deborah Cox. Honorees included Ken Ohashi of Brooks Brothers and civil rights litigator Roberta Kaplan. Family Equality President and CEO Jaymes Black as well as writer/activist Chasten Buttigeig spoke at the event.
(Photos by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Family Equality; used with permission)
PHOTOS: GLSEN Respect Awards
Marcia Gay Harden presented with Advocate Award in New York City ceremony
The LGBTQ advocacy organization GLSEN held its annual Respect Awards at Gotham Hall in New York City on April 29. Special guests included Billy Porter, Wilson Cruz, Nathan Lee Graham and Anthony Rapp. The evening included a live performance by The Scarlet Opera. Peppermint of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” served as host. Marcia Gay Harden was presented with the Advocate Award.
(Photos by Andrew Werner)
PHOTOS: Gay Day at the Zoo
Smithsonian observs International Family Equality Day
The DC Center for the LGBTQ Community, SMYAL and Rainbow Families sponsored Gay Day at the Zoo on Sunday at the Smithsonian National Zoo. The Smithsonian observed International Family Equality Day with special exhibits and an event space.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering Gay Day at the Zoo for @WashBlade . Here at @NationalZooDC pic.twitter.com/LqgGNOOAiM— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) May 5, 2024
PHOTOS: Taste of Point
Annual fundraiser held for LGBTQ youth scholarship, mentorship organization
The Point Foundation held its annual Taste of Point fundraiser at Room & Board on May 2.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)