PHOTOS: Rehoboth Summer Kickoff Party
Washington Blade holds annual celebration at Blue Moon
The Washington Blade held its 17th annual Summer Kickoff Party at the Blue Moon in Rehoboth Beach, Del. on Friday, May 17. Speakers included U.S. House candidate Sarah McBride, Delaware House candidate Marty Rendon, and CAMP Rehoboth Executive Director Kim Leisey.
(Washington Blade photos by Daniel Truitt)
PHOTOS: Night at the Pier
Family Equality annual spring fundraising gala held in New York
Over 700 people attended Family Equality‘s annual spring fundraising gala, “Night at the Pier,” at Pier Sixty in New York City on Monday, May 13. There were performances by Shoshana Bean, Sky Lakota Lynch, Josh Strobl and Deborah Cox. Honorees included Ken Ohashi of Brooks Brothers and civil rights litigator Roberta Kaplan. Family Equality President and CEO Jaymes Black as well as writer/activist Chasten Buttigeig spoke at the event.
(Photos by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Family Equality; used with permission)
PHOTOS: I Am Your Mother
Queens hold tribute to pop divas at Red Bear Brewing Co.
Evry Pleasure hosted the ‘I Am Your Mother’ drag show on Sunday, May 12 at Red Bear Brewing Company. Performers included Ana Mosity, Danika Volkova, Trevher and Millie Meringue.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: GLSEN Respect Awards
Marcia Gay Harden presented with Advocate Award in New York City ceremony
The LGBTQ advocacy organization GLSEN held its annual Respect Awards at Gotham Hall in New York City on April 29. Special guests included Billy Porter, Wilson Cruz, Nathan Lee Graham and Anthony Rapp. The evening included a live performance by The Scarlet Opera. Peppermint of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” served as host. Marcia Gay Harden was presented with the Advocate Award.
(Photos by Andrew Werner)
