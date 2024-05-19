Connect with us

PHOTOS: Rehoboth Summer Kickoff Party

Washington Blade holds annual celebration at Blue Moon

Published

20 mins ago

on

Delaware state Sen. Sarah McBride and Washington Blade Editor Kevin Naff attend the Blade's Summer Kickoff Party at the Blue Moon in Rehoboth Beach, Del. on Friday, May 17. (Washington Blade photo by Daniel Truitt)

The Washington Blade held its 17th annual Summer Kickoff Party at the Blue Moon in Rehoboth Beach, Del. on Friday, May 17. Speakers included U.S. House candidate Sarah McBride, Delaware House candidate Marty Rendon, and CAMP Rehoboth Executive Director Kim Leisey.

(Washington Blade photos by Daniel Truitt)

PHOTOS: Night at the Pier

Family Equality annual spring fundraising gala held in New York

Published

4 days ago

on

May 15, 2024

By

From left, Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Family Equality President and CEO Jaymes Black and Deborah Cox attend the Night at the Pier fundraising gala on May 13 at Pier Sixty in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Family Equality; used with permission)

Over 700 people attended Family Equality‘s annual spring fundraising gala, “Night at the Pier,” at Pier Sixty in New York City on Monday, May 13. There were performances by Shoshana Bean, Sky Lakota Lynch, Josh Strobl and Deborah Cox. Honorees included Ken Ohashi of Brooks Brothers and civil rights litigator Roberta Kaplan. Family Equality President and CEO Jaymes Black as well as writer/activist Chasten Buttigeig spoke at the event.

(Photos by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Family Equality; used with permission)

PHOTOS: I Am Your Mother

Queens hold tribute to pop divas at Red Bear Brewing Co.

Published

5 days ago

on

May 14, 2024

By

The 'I Am Your Mother' drag show was held on Mother's Day at Red Bear Brewing Company. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Evry Pleasure hosted the ‘I Am Your Mother’ drag show on Sunday, May 12 at Red Bear Brewing Company. Performers included Ana Mosity, Danika Volkova, Trevher and Millie Meringue.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: GLSEN Respect Awards

Marcia Gay Harden presented with Advocate Award in New York City ceremony

Published

2 weeks ago

on

May 7, 2024

By

Actress Marcia Gay Harden, actor/chef David Burtka and GLSEN Executive Director Melanie Willingham-Jaggers attend the 2024 Respect Awards at Gotham Hall in New York City on April 29. (Photo by Andrew Werner)

The LGBTQ advocacy organization GLSEN held its annual Respect Awards at Gotham Hall in New York City on April 29. Special guests included Billy Porter, Wilson Cruz, Nathan Lee Graham and Anthony Rapp. The evening included a live performance by The Scarlet Opera. Peppermint of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” served as host. Marcia Gay Harden was presented with the Advocate Award.

(Photos by Andrew Werner)

