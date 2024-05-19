Connect with us

PHOTOS: Capital Trans Pride

Annual event features workshops, vendors, awards

May 19, 2024

46 mins ago

on

Workshops and panel discussions were held throughout the day in the auditorium of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Library during Capital Trans Pride on Saturday, May 18. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Capital Trans Pride was held at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Library on Saturday, May 18. The day-long annual event included workshops, panel discussions, vendors, an awards ceremony and more.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: PrEP for Pride

White Plains LGBTQ celebration held by Charles County Department of Health

May 19, 2024

18 mins ago

on

May 19, 2024

By

A scene from PrEP for Pride at the Charles County Department of Health in White Plains, Md. on May 18. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The second annual PrEP for Pride LGBTQIA+ Pride Festival was held on Saturday, May 18 on the campus of the Charles County Department of Health in White Plains, Md.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: Equality Prince William Pride

Third annual LGBTQ celebration held in Manassas, Va.

May 19, 2024

1 hour ago

on

May 19, 2024

By

Equality Prince William Pride 2024 kicks off at Harris Pavilion. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The third annual Equality Prince William Pride was held at the Harris Pavilion in Manassas, Va. on Saturday, May 18.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: Rehoboth Summer Kickoff Party

Washington Blade holds annual celebration at Blue Moon

May 19, 2024

2 hours ago

on

May 19, 2024

By

Delaware state Sen. Sarah McBride and Washington Blade Editor Kevin Naff attend the Blade's Summer Kickoff Party at the Blue Moon in Rehoboth Beach, Del. on Friday, May 17. (Washington Blade photo by Daniel Truitt)

The Washington Blade held its 17th annual Summer Kickoff Party at the Blue Moon in Rehoboth Beach, Del. on Friday, May 17. Speakers included U.S. House candidate Sarah McBride, Delaware House candidate Marty Rendon, and CAMP Rehoboth Executive Director Kim Leisey.

(Washington Blade photos by Daniel Truitt)

