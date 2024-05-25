Photos
PHOTOS: Black Pride Opening Reception
Billy Porter headlines program at start of weekend activities
D.C. Black Pride 2024 began at The Westin Washington, DC Downtown with an Opening Reception on Friday, May 24. The “Rainbow Row” resource fair was held outside of the reception and featured community organizations and other vendors’ booths.
The reception was hosted by Anthony Oakes. Center for Black Equity outgoing CEO and President Earl Fowlkes was honored by a mayoral proclamation. Performers included Billy Porter, Paris Sashay, Keith Angelo, Bang Garcon, Black Assets, Marcy Smiles and Sherri Amoure.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Center for Black Equity’s Earl Fowlkes honored by a mayoral proclamation at the opening ceremony for DC Black Pride. Covering for @WashBlade pic.twitter.com/5KPEfPP0mX— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) May 24, 2024
