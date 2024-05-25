PHOTOS: Black Pride Opening Reception

D.C. Black Pride 2024 began at The Westin Washington, DC Downtown with an Opening Reception on Friday, May 24. The “Rainbow Row” resource fair was held outside of the reception and featured community organizations and other vendors’ booths.

The reception was hosted by Anthony Oakes. Center for Black Equity outgoing CEO and President Earl Fowlkes was honored by a mayoral proclamation. Performers included Billy Porter, Paris Sashay, Keith Angelo, Bang Garcon, Black Assets, Marcy Smiles and Sherri Amoure.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)