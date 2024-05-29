12 percent of D.C. homeless adults identify as LGBTQ

In a development not widely reported, the 2024 annual Point-In-Time (PIT) Count of homeless people in the District of Columbia conducted in January shows that 527 or 12 percent of the homeless adults counted identified as “part of the of the LGBTQ+ community based on their responses to questions about their sexual orientation and gender identity,” according to a report released on May 13 by the D.C. Department of Human Services.

The 195-page report, which was prepared by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, or COG, includes separate counts of homeless people in the entire D.C. metropolitan area, including the surrounding Maryland and Virginia suburbs. A statement released by the D.C. DHS says the D.C. count was conducted for the city by the Community Partnership for the Prevention of Homelessness, a local nonprofit group that provides services to homeless people.

The count of D.C. homeless people shows that a greater number of what the report calls Transition Age Youth between the ages of 18 and 24 — 28 percent — identified as LGBTQ, but it doesn’t provide the specific number that the 28 percent comprises.

“As in past counts, Transition Age Youth (ages 18-24) were more likely than older adults experiencing homelessness to identify as LGBTQ+,” the report says, “To wit, 34 percent of unaccompanied youth and eight percent of parenting youth (or 28 percent of all 18-to-year-olds) identified as LGBTQ+ compared to estimates of around nine percent of youth in the District at large,” according to the report.

The report says the total number of homeless people counted in D.C during the one-day count conducted on Jan. 24, was 5,616, with the total number of homeless adults coming to 4,391 based on the 12 percent figure said to comprise LGBTQ adults. It says the count was conducted by a team of trained counters who visited homeless shelters and places on the streets and other locations where homeless people are known to reside and congregate.

This year’s D.C. count showed an overall 14 percent increase in the number of homeless people compared to 2023. This year’s count of 527 LGBTQ homeless people marks an increase over the 349 LGBTQ homeless people counted in D.C. in 2023 and 347 LGBTQ counted in 2022.

This year’s report also says that for LGBTQ+ youth in the District, there are at least 53 transitional housing units and a rehousing program that serves 20 individuals at a time. Although the report doesn’t identify the LGBTQ youth housing facilities by name, they most likely are operated by the local LGBTQ youth services organization SMYAL and the Wanda Alston Foundation, which also provides housing services for LGBTQ homeless youth.

SMYAL spokesperson Hancie Stokes said SMYAL currently operates residential facilities that accommodate 55 homeless LGBTQ youth.

“In Maryland and the District of Columbia, as well as nationwide, a key contributing factor to youth experiencing homelessness was conflict with a parent, guardian, or foster parent,” the report states.

In addition, the report mentions that D.C. opened its first shelter for homeless LGBTQ+ adults in 2022 that serves up to 40 individuals. It says that the shelter, which D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser initiated, was filled to capacity on the day the count was conducted.

The report states that the count conducted in Arlington shows that 4 percent of the homeless identified as LGBTQ and 1.2 percent identified as transgender.

Like other jurisdictions, including D.C., the Arlington count showed that 63 percent of all homeless people counted identified as male and 36 percent identified as female.

The full 2024 Point-In-Time Count report of homeless people in the D.C. metro area can be accessed at dcpit.org.