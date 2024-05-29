Blade Foundation awards 7th Steve Elkins journalism fellowship

Delaware’s Democratic governor, John Carney, this week announced he has endorsed his former State Housing Authority Director and cabinet member Eugene Young over Delaware State Sen. Sarah McBride, the nation’s first openly transgender state senator, for Delaware’s single seat in the U.S. House of Representatives in the state’s Sept. 10 Democratic primary.

Carney’s endorsement of Young came one day before the Delaware Building and Construction Trades Union announced it and 20 of its local unions from across the state have endorsed McBride for the congressional seat, calling her “a champion for working people.”

McBride’s campaign website shows that she has also received the endorsement of 21 of her fellow members of the Delaware Legislature, including 11 state senators and 10 members of the state House of Representatives. A third candidate in the race, former Delaware State Treasurer Colleen Davis, recently withdrew her candidacy citing health reasons and has endorsed McBride.

A public opinion poll of likely Democratic primary voters conducted in September showed that McBride was leading Young by a margin of 44 percent to 23 percent. The poll was commissioned by the Human Rights Campaign Equality Votes PAC, a national LGBTQ rights organization.

Campaign finance records filed with the Federal Election Commission show that McBride had a commanding lead over Young in money raised for her campaign as of Dec. 31, 2023, the most recent filings released by the FEC. At that time, McBride had raised a total of $1,236,066, with $850,179 in cash on hand. The FEC figures show Young had raised a total of $287,300 for his campaign, with $199,594 in cash on hand.

Supporters of both McBride and Young have said each of the two would make history If elected to the U.S. House. McBride would become the nation’s first transgender member of the U.S. Congress. Young’s supporters point out he would become Delaware’s first Black man elected to Congress.

The current Delaware U.S. House member, Lisa Blunt Rochester (D), became the state’s first Black woman to hold a congressional seat in Delaware when she was first elected in 2016. Rochester is giving up her House seat to run for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by incumbent Sen. Thomas Carper (D) who is not running for re-election.

Sean Meloy, vice president for political programs for the LGBTQ Victory Fund, which raises money for LGBTQ candidates running for public office nationwide, said he did not think Carney’s endorsement of Young would have a significant impact on the election.

“The governor has been doing work with his former cabinet member on the campaign trail for the last few months,” Meloy told the Washington Blade. “So, I don’t think it’s that big of a surprise. I think it’s a formalization of what most people have expected was coming and what was already happening,” he said. “I don’t think it’s going to be that big of a change.”

Meloy added, “I think what would be of interest to voters is that Sarah got like 20 union endorsements today from all across the state and from different types of groups. So, I think that’s going to help Sarah continue to succeed more than the governor’s endorsement of his cabinet member.”

At the time it released its poll in September showing McBride ahead of Young, the Human Rights Campaign credited McBride with working “to pass vital policies for her constituents, like paid medical and family leave, as well as laws making Delawareans safer by restricting the availability of assault weapons and high capacity magazines.” It added, “Her depth of understanding on the issues that matter to most of the people of Delaware is built on a lifetime advocating for her neighbors and making real change.”

In announcing his endorsement of Young, Carney praised Young for his work to help Delaware residents access affordable housing and put in place programs that helped residents become homeowners.

“Having served as a member of Congress myself, I know Eugene is the type of leader we need – someone who will roll up his sleeves and work together to find real solutions for the people of Delaware,” Carney said in a statement.