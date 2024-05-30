Calendar: May 31-June 6

Friday, May 31

Center Aging Friday Tea Time will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ+ adults. Guests are encouraged to bring a beverage of choice. For more information, email [email protected].

Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Social in the City” at 7 p.m. at Courtyard at Dupont Circle. This fun weekly event brings the DMV area LGBTQ+ community, including allies, together for delicious food and conversation. Attendance is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Saturday, June 1

LGBTQ People of Color Support Group will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom. This peer support group is an outlet for LGBTQ People of Color to come together and talk about anything affecting them in a space that strives to be safe and judgment free. For more details, ​​visit thedccenter.org/poc or facebook.com/centerpoc.

Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Pride Month Brunch” at 11 a.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant. Attendance is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Sunday, June 2

Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Pride Month Dinner” at 7 p.m. at Federico Ristorante Italiano. Attendance is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

AfroCode DC will be at 4 p.m. at Decades DC. This event will be an experience of non-stop music, dancing, and good vibes and a crossover of genres and a fusion of cultures. Tickets cost $40 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Monday, June 3

“7 Pillars of Self Care” will be at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. This is a free mental health workshop by The LGBT+ Counseling Collaborative and The DC LGBTQ+ Community Center. Join therapists Roland Scheppske, LPC-R and Michele Johns, LICSW on a journey of self-discovery, balancing life, and increasing inner peace. For more details, visit the DC Center’s website.

Center Aging: Monday Coffee & Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ adults. Guests are encouraged to bring a beverage of their choice. For more details, email [email protected].

Tuesday, June 4

Universal Pride Meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group seeks to support, educate, empower, and create change for people with disabilities. For more details, email [email protected].

Pride on the Patio Events will host “LGBTQ Social Mixer” at 5:30 p.m. at Showroom. Dress is casual, fancy, or comfortable. Guests are encouraged to bring their most authentic self to chat, laugh, and get a little crazy. Admission is free and more details are on Eventbrite.

Wednesday, June 5

Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.

Center Aging: Women’s Social and Discussion Group will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This group is a place where older LGBTQ women can meet and socialize with one another. For more details, visit the DC Center’s website.

Thursday, June 6

KINETIC Pride 2024 DC Weekend Pass Featuring Slayyyter will be at 10 p.m. at four D.C. venues. This will be a series of partner events that give back to our D.C. LGBTQ community. This year’s KINETIC: Under The Sea MAIN EVENT features a performance by Slayyyter at Echostage, stunning visuals, and top talent for a D.C. Pride you won’t soon forget. Tickets start at $149 and more details are available on Eventbrite.