Trans women athletes to be spotlighted at event
‘We Have Always Been Here’ presentation held in Rehoboth
“We Have Always Been Here,” a presentation by Daria Rawley and Kathy Carpenter Brown will be on Monday, June 3 at 6 p.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Rehoboth.
There will be a PowerPoint presentation about the struggles women athletes, intersex, twin spirited and transgender children assigned male at birth experienced in pursuit of equal rights on Delmarva. There will also be a special reading of “Queering Rehoboth Beach: Beyond the Boardwalk” by author James Sears.
Calendar: May 31-June 6
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, May 31
Center Aging Friday Tea Time will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ+ adults. Guests are encouraged to bring a beverage of choice. For more information, email [email protected].
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Social in the City” at 7 p.m. at Courtyard at Dupont Circle. This fun weekly event brings the DMV area LGBTQ+ community, including allies, together for delicious food and conversation. Attendance is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Saturday, June 1
LGBTQ People of Color Support Group will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom. This peer support group is an outlet for LGBTQ People of Color to come together and talk about anything affecting them in a space that strives to be safe and judgment free. For more details, visit thedccenter.org/poc or facebook.com/centerpoc.
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Pride Month Brunch” at 11 a.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant. Attendance is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Sunday, June 2
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Pride Month Dinner” at 7 p.m. at Federico Ristorante Italiano. Attendance is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
AfroCode DC will be at 4 p.m. at Decades DC. This event will be an experience of non-stop music, dancing, and good vibes and a crossover of genres and a fusion of cultures. Tickets cost $40 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Monday, June 3
“7 Pillars of Self Care” will be at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. This is a free mental health workshop by The LGBT+ Counseling Collaborative and The DC LGBTQ+ Community Center. Join therapists Roland Scheppske, LPC-R and Michele Johns, LICSW on a journey of self-discovery, balancing life, and increasing inner peace. For more details, visit the DC Center’s website.
Center Aging: Monday Coffee & Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ adults. Guests are encouraged to bring a beverage of their choice. For more details, email [email protected].
Tuesday, June 4
Universal Pride Meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group seeks to support, educate, empower, and create change for people with disabilities. For more details, email [email protected].
Pride on the Patio Events will host “LGBTQ Social Mixer” at 5:30 p.m. at Showroom. Dress is casual, fancy, or comfortable. Guests are encouraged to bring their most authentic self to chat, laugh, and get a little crazy. Admission is free and more details are on Eventbrite.
Wednesday, June 5
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.
Center Aging: Women’s Social and Discussion Group will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This group is a place where older LGBTQ women can meet and socialize with one another. For more details, visit the DC Center’s website.
Thursday, June 6
KINETIC Pride 2024 DC Weekend Pass Featuring Slayyyter will be at 10 p.m. at four D.C. venues. This will be a series of partner events that give back to our D.C. LGBTQ community. This year’s KINETIC: Under The Sea MAIN EVENT features a performance by Slayyyter at Echostage, stunning visuals, and top talent for a D.C. Pride you won’t soon forget. Tickets start at $149 and more details are available on Eventbrite.
LGBTQ+ Theater Festival returns for Black Pride
African American Collective Theater hosts ‘What That Mouth Do . . .’
Washington’s African American Collective Theater (ACT) will host “What That Mouth Do…,” the latest installment of a program that has become an annual spring tradition in Washington, D.C., starting on Sunday, May 26 at 4:30 p.m. at Undercroft Theater.
Guests will get to witness more than 25 talented, local “ACT’ers” – some familiar faces, some new – present Readers Theater-type performances of short LGBTQ+ themed plays. Audiences can choose either show or attend one, break for dinner, then rejoin for the other.
Additional information and tickets are available at a-act.org.
Calendar: May 24-30
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, May 24
Center Aging Monthly Luncheon with Yoga will be at 12:00p.m. at the Reeves Center at the D.C. LGBTQ Community Center. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ+ adults! Guests are encouraged to bring a beverage of choice. For more information, email [email protected].
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Happy Hour” at 7:00p.m. at DIK Bar. This fun weekly event brings the DMV area LGBTQ+ community, including Allies, together for delicious food and conversation. Attendance is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Trans Support Group will be at 7:00p.m. on Zoom. This group is intended to provide emotionally and physically safe space for trans* people and those who may be questioning their gender identity/expression to join together in community and learn from one another. For more details, email [email protected].
Women in their Twenties and Thirties will be at 8:00p.m. on Zoom. This is a social discussion group for queer women in the Washington, D.C. area. For more details, join WiTT’s closed Facebook group.
Saturday, May 25
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Brunch” at 11:00.am. at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant. This fun weekly event brings the DMV area LGBTQ+ community, including Allies, together for delicious food and conversation. Attendance is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Black Trans Pride Forever will be at 2:00p.m. at the Westin Washington. This will be an afternoon filled with celebration, empowerment, and community. This event is a safe space for all Black Trans individuals to unite, share their stories, and support one another. From workshops to performances, there will be something for everyone to enjoy. For more details, visit Eventbrite.
Sunday, May 26
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Dinner” at 6:00p.m. at Federico Ristorante Italino. This fun weekly event brings the DMV area LGBTQ+ community, including Allies, together for delicious food and conversation. Attendance is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
AfroCode DC will be at 4:00p.m. at Decades DC. This event will be an experience of non-stop music, dancing, and good vibes and a crossover of genres and a fusion of cultures. Tickets cost $40 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Monday, May 27
Center Aging: Monday Coffee & Conversation will be at 10:00a.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ+ adults. Guests are encouraged to bring a beverage of their choice. For more details, email [email protected].
“TRANSEND: Transgender & Nonbinary Support Group” will be at 4:00p.m. at the Pride Center of Maryland. This event will be a safe space to discuss hot topics, education and incentives while enjoying food. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Tuesday, May 28
Pride on the Patio Events will host “LGBTQ Social Mixer” at 5:30p.m. at Showroom. Dress is casual, fancy, or comfortable. Guests are encouraged to bring their most authentic self to chat, laugh, and get a little crazy. Admission is free and more details are on Eventbrite.
Queer Book Club will be at 6:30p.m. on Zoom. This month’s read is “Immaculate Misconception: A Story of Biology and Belonging” by Gwen Bas. For more details, email [email protected].
Wednesday, May 29
Job Club will be at 6:00p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.thedccenter.org/careers.
Genderqueer DC will be at 7:00p.m. on Zoom. This support group is for people who identify outside of the gender binary, whether you’re bigender, agender, genderfluid, or just know that you’re not 100% cis. For more details, www.genderqueerdc.org or Facebook!
Thursday, May 30
The DC Center’s Fresh Produce Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. To be more fair with who is receiving boxes, the program is moving to a lottery system. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5:00 pm if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
Virtual Yoga with Charles M. will be at 7:00p.m. on Zoom. This is a free weekly class focusing on yoga, breathwork, and meditation. For more details, visit the DC Center for the LGBT Community’s website.
Lesbian, bi, trans stories dominate queer crop of summer movies
Comings & Goings
Trans women athletes to be spotlighted at event
Calendar: May 31-June 6
A life well lived: Peter Rosenstein publishes new memoir
Trump thinks he can say anything — even quote Hitler — and win
National LGBTQ blood donation drive underway
‘Evita’s Return’ offers different take on Argentinian icon
Libertarian Party nominates gay candidate for 2024 presidential election
Actor Richard Dreyfuss mocks transgender people in misogynistic rant
