DNC spotlights anti-LGBTQ records of Trump’s VP contenders
Pride Month push was previewed exclusively by the Blade
With a Pride Month push to begin on Saturday, the Democratic National Committee will spotlight the anti-LGBTQ records of GOP candidates vying to join former President Donald Trump on the Republican ticket.
The initiative is part of the DNC’s recently-launched “Trump’s MAGA Veepstakes” series.
“Donald Trump’s VP contenders are just like him: extreme, hateful, and out of touch with the American people,” DNC Rapid Response Director Alex Floyd said in a statement previewed by the Washington Blade.
“Trump’s VP contenders have long records of spewing hateful rhetoric and pushing dangerous anti-equality policies that put LGBTQ Americans at risk – from voting against protecting marriage equality and workplace discrimination protections to championing conversion therapy,” Floyd said.
“These shameful records should be disqualifying, but for Trump, being hateful and out of touch is part of the running-mate litmus test,” Floyd said. “In November, the American people will reject Trump and whichever MAGA minion he chooses as his running mate.”
In an email alert tomorrow, the DNC will highlight instances in which the top picks for Trump’s VP candidate have “signed, sponsored, and backed hateful anti-LGBTQ legislation.”
Examples include:
- Republican U.S. Sens. Tom Cotton (Ark.) and Marsha Blackburn’s (Tenn.) votes against the Respect for Marriage Act, which codified protections for same-sex and interracial couples and was signed by President Joe Biden in December 2022,
- The bill signed on Monday by Republican North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, which “allows public school teachers and state government employees to ignore the pronouns their transgender students and colleagues use” (per NBC News),
- The bill proposed by U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) on Tuesday, which would disqualify public elementary and middle schools from federal funding if their staff address a student by a different pronoun or name without parental consent, and
- Legislation introduced by Republican members of the House including U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds (Fla.), which per ABC News would “back local ordinances that protect LGBTQ employees, legalize the controversial practice of ‘gay conversion therapy,’ and imprison doctors for up to 15 years if they provide certain transition-related medical care to transgender youth.”
Additionally, the email notes examples in which “these MAGA extremists have also spewed dangerous rhetoric about LGBTQ people while cozying up to homophobic groups, including:
- Former U.S. Rep. and Fox News contributor Tulsi Gabbard, who, according to CNN, “in the early 2000s touted working for her father’s anti-gay organization, which mobilized to pass a measure against same-sex marriage in Hawaii and promoted controversial conversion therapy,”
- Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who has called the LGBTQ movement “a cult,”
- South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R), who bragged that she has never supported same-sex marriage, and
- Sen. Scott, who supports “don’t ask, don’t tell,” opposes same-sex marriage, and considers homosexuality a morally wrong choice, like adultery
Trump found guilty on all counts, sentencing scheduled for July 11
Biden campaign: ‘we saw that no one is above the law.’
Former President Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for president, was found guilty on Thursday of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to conceal a hush-money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.
After the 12 jurors returned with their verdict Judge Juan Merchan of the New York Supreme Court in Manhattan scheduled Trump’s sentencing for July 11.
Though his conviction calls for a four-year prison sentence, the former president will almost certainly appeal the verdict, which could forestall a final resolution in the case for several years. The remaining three criminal cases against Trump are likely to begin after Election Day, Nov. 5.
“In New York today, we saw that no one is above the law,” Biden-Harris 2024 Communications Director Michael Tyler said in a statement.
“Donald Trump has always mistakenly believed he would never face consequences for breaking the law for his own personal gain,” he said. “But today’s verdict does not change the fact that the American people face a simple reality. There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: At the ballot box. Convicted felon or not, Trump will be the Republican nominee for president.”
“The threat Trump poses to our democracy has never been greater,” Tyler said. “He is running an increasingly unhinged campaign of revenge and retribution, pledging to be a dictator ‘on day one’ and calling for our Constitution to be ‘terminated’ so he can regain and keep power.”
Tyler added, “A second Trump term means chaos, ripping away Americans’ freedoms and fomenting political violence — and the American people will reject it this November.”
Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson said in a statement, “The twice-impeached, forever disgraced former president of the United States has now been convicted of 34 felony counts by a jury of his peers.”
“Today’s conviction shows clearly that no one is above the law. And now, we must commit to showing up in November and ensuring that Trump doesn’t make his way from the courthouse back to the White House.”
“The verdict underlines that no one is above the law, and that election interference is a serious crime that harms every American, including and especially vulnerable people whose voices should be heard and whose votes should be counted,” GLAAD President Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement.
“The trial detailed how Donald Trump lied and schemed to get elected. In four horrific years in office he stripped LGBTQ Americans, all women, and others of our essential human rights, then lied about losing the 2020 election and encouraged a deadly riot at the Capitol to overturn it,” she said.
“Donald Trump is now a twice convicted, twice impeached, serial liar and sexual abuser who has always seen the presidency as a scam to enrich and protect himself,” Ellis said. “Today the jury emphatically said Trump is guilty as charged. Voters everywhere should follow the jury’s lead and continue to hold him accountable for his crimes, anti-American behavior and rhetoric.”
Lisa Gilbert, executive vice president of Public Citizen, said: “This is an historic moment for democracy. A jury heard evidence that Donald Trump illegally interfered in the 2016 election and rendered a fair and appropriate verdict.”
“New York’s prosecutors served justice by bringing this case,” Gilbert said. “We applaud the jury for doing its job and standing up for the fundamental principle that no one is above the law, not even a former president.”
She added, “Justice was served today. On to the next trial!”
Libertarian Party nominates gay candidate for 2024 presidential election
Chase Oliver was third-party U.S. Senate candidate in 2022
After a contentious seven rounds of voting on Sunday, the Libertarian Party nominated Chase Oliver, a gay sales account executive and former U.S. Senate candidate, to run in the 2024 presidential election.
Oliver will represent America’s third largest political party, whose endorsement had been solicited by the leading Republican and Independent candidates, Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
Libertarian candidates typically earn about one percent of the national vote share during presidential elections, though Gary Johnson earned three percent in 2016, and Jo Jorgensen secured more votes than comprised the margin of victory in some 2020 battleground states.
Oliver’s third-party candidacy for the U.S. Senate in Georgia in 2022 helped force a runoff election that was won by U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.).
Both Trump and Kennedy spoke at the Libertarian convention over the weekend, but they only earned a respective 0.65 percent and two percent of the votes from the party’s 900 delegates. (Trump, a write-in candidate, would likely have been ineligible to receive the nomination since he is the presumptive GOP nominee.)
Taking aim at Trump as well as the Democratic nominee, President Joe Biden, Oliver said during his acceptance speech, “We know that the lesser of two evils continues to give us more evil. But we’re done with that, and so are the voters.”
HRC invests $15 million in six battleground states ahead of November elections
Group made announcement on Monday
The Human Rights Campaign will target a record-high 75 million pro-LGBTQ voters nationwide with a public education and mobilization campaign ahead of the 2024 elections, which includes a $15 million investment in six key battleground states, the group announced on Monday.
The initiative will focus on voters in states like Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, and Nevada with “hired staff, field efforts, events, paid advertising, mobilization, and grassroots engagement,” HRC wrote in a press release announcing the campaign, which is titled “We Show Up: Equality Wins.”
HRC defines Equality Voters as constituents who are “united by the advancement of LGBTQ+ equality, and are younger, more racially diverse, and more female than the general electorate.”
Among those who would vote for third-party candidates if the election were held today — 22 percent, or 16.5 million people — survey results show half would support President Joe Biden if they reach the understanding that their third-party vote would support Donald Trump’s bid for the White House.
Along with re-electing Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, HRC’s campaign will work “to defeat escalating anti-trans attacks” and “electing historic LGBTQ+ and pro-equality candidates down-the-ballot,” the group wrote.
HRC will support LGBTQ candidates in California, Texas, New York, and Delaware with the aim of helping to elect a pro-equality majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.
“Trump and his MAGA allies are promising a hate-filled agenda that hurts everyone who doesn’t look and live like them,” HRC President Kelley Robinson said. “They think they can bully and scare us and take away our fundamental freedoms. But the LGBTQ+ community has won these hard fights before — and we refuse to go back.”
HRC noted “Trump has promised to not just undo all the progress made by the Biden-Harris administration; but to erase LGTBQ+ people from federal law, further dismantle access to health care for transgender people, and dictate curriculum for school children.”
