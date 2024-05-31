Nightlife
Mixtape returns with Pride party
June 8 event promises ‘joy on the dance floor’
From a chance 2008 dance floor meeting at legendary bar DC9 to the Pride Party in 2024 at the 9:30 Club, gay DJs Shea van Horn and Matt Bailer have spun together for more than a dozen years. As the D.C. nightlife scene has changed, their partnership has endured under the moniker of Mixtape.
Mixtape started in 2008 soon after the two met each other spinning at DC9. “We had so much fun playing their mix of music for folks, we decided to start a monthly party together,” they said. Four months later, they hosted their first Mixtape party at the Ethiopian restaurant Dahlak in Adams Morgan. From there, over the next decade, the party grew. They held Mixtape across the city at diverse venues: the Warehouse Theater, DC9, EFN Lounge, the Rock and Roll Hotel, Black Cat, Howard Theatre, U Street Music Hall, and ultimately the 9:30 Club.
Notably, these were not explicitly gay spaces, yet they were explicitly for gay crowds. In 2018, the DJ duo decided to retire their regular rotating monthly event, having reached the heights of the D.C. party scene. They did, however, keep the party alive, hosting an annual Pride Party at the 9:30 Club for a couple years. They paused during the pandemic. This year, they’re back. “It’s crazy that it was 16 years ago,” says Van Horn.
Inspired by parties like Taint and Homo/Sonic, Mixtape was part of a movement in the late 2000s that saw a proliferation of DIY dance parties in D.C., including SHIFT, RAW, CTRL, WTF, Pink Sock, Bearzerk, and others.
Given this setting, the duo place Mixtape as part of the “alternative” queer dance scene in D.C., giving LGBTQ audiences the dance party that spoke to them. Contemporary Top 40 jams have their place – just not at Mixtape. Their audiences wanted more, from old-school Robyn to electronica to their own underground favorites.
“Mixtape always aspired to create a safe space for the LGBTQ community to come together and dance to its signature mix of music that often featured queer artists,” they say. “There’s joy on the dance floor.”
Bailer (a D.C. area native) has been heavily involved in the city’s LGBTQ nightlife scene for two decades after overcoming a drug addiction early in his career. Each month at DC9, he hosts his long-running ‘90s dance party, Peach Pit. Bailer also helmed the DJ booth at Nellie’s for many years, running hugely popular parties there on weekends, like Kickoff. These days, he’s spinning all over D.C., including at Trade and Pitchers, plus bar newcomers like Kiki and Crush. Van Horn took a hiatus from DJing after the pandemic but is back on the scene—both as himself and his drag alter-ego, Summer Camp.
With Van Horn back behind the booth, he notes that “we always look[ed] forward to our annual Pride Party, but this one is extra special. It sees the original lineup of Matt & Shea DJing together for the first time in six years.” Queer DJ duo, JUGS will provide the opening set.
Van Horn is enthusiastic about the future of his partnership with Bailer after the semi-self-imposed hiatus. They will be joined in the refreshed queer party space by gay DJ collective CTRL, which re-debuted recently at Trade, and is now back with monthly dance parties. For their part, Van Horn and Bailer spoke about resurrecting Mixtape parties on a more regular basis, perhaps even to pre-2018 frequency. The due are working with collaborator DJ Tom Hausman, promising to host a party together in time for next year’s World Pride events.
Nightlife
Ed Bailey brings Secret Garden to Project GLOW festival
An LGBTQ-inclusive dance space at RFK this weekend
When does a garden GLOW? When it’s run by famed local gay DJ Ed Bailey.
This weekend, music festival Project GLOW at RFK Festival Grounds will feature Bailey’s brainchild the Secret Garden, a unique space just for the LGBTQ community that he launched in 2023.
While Project GLOW, running April 27-28, is a stage for massive electronic DJ sets in a large outdoor space, Secret Garden is more intimate, though no less adrenaline-forward. He’s bringing the nightclub to the festival. The garden is a dance area that complements the larger stages, but also stands on its own as a draw for festival-goers. Its focus is on DJs that have a presence and following in the LGBTQ audience world.
“The Secret Garden is a showcase for what LGBTQ nightlife, and nightclubs in general, are all about,” he says. “True club DJs playing club music for people that want to dance in a fun environment that is high energy and low stress. It’s the cool party inside the bigger party.”
Project GLOW launched in 2022. Bailey connected with the operators after the first event, and they discussed Bailey curating his own space for 2023. “They were very clear that they wanted me to lean into the vibrant LGBTQ nightlife of D.C. and allow that community to be very visibly a part of this area.”
Last year, club icon Kevin Aviance headlined the Secret Garden. The GLOW festival organizers loved the its energy from last year, and so asked Bailey to bring it back again, with an entire year to plan.
This year, Bailey says, he is “bringing in more D.C. nightlife legends.” Among those are DJ Sedrick, “a DJ and entertainer legend. He was a pivotal part of Tracks nightclub and is such a dynamic force of entertainment,” says Bailey. “I am excited for a whole new audience to be able to experience his very special brand of DJing!”
Also, this year brings in Illustrious Blacks, a worldwide DJ duo with roots in D.C.; and “house music legends” DJs Derrick Carter and DJ Spen.
Bailey is focusing on D.C.’s local talent, with a lineup including Diyanna Monet, Strikestone!, Dvonne, Baronhawk Poitier, THABLACKGOD, Get Face, Franxx, Baby Weight, and Flower Factory DJs KS, Joann Fabrixx, and PWRPUFF.
Secret Garden also brings in performers who meld music with dance, theater, and audience interactions for a multi-sensory experience.
Bailey is an owner of Trade and Number Nine, and was previously an owner of Town Danceboutique. Over the last 35 years, Bailey owned and operated more than 10 bars and clubs in D.C. He has an impressive resume, too. Since starting in 1987, he’s DJ’d across the world for parties and nightclubs large and intimate. He says that he opened “in concert for Kylie Minogue, DJed with Junior Vasquez, played giant 10,000-person events, and small underground parties.” He’s also held residencies at clubs in Atlanta, Miami, and here in D.C. at Tracks, Nation, and Town.
With Secret Garden, Bailey and GLOW aim to bring queer performers into the space not just for LGBTQ audiences, but for the entire music community to meet, learn about, and enjoy. While they might enjoy fandom among queer nightlife, this Garden is a platform for them to meet the entirety of GLOW festival goers.
Weekend-long Project GLOW brings in headliners and artists from EDM and electronic music, with big names like ILLENIUM, Zedd, and Rezz. In all, more than 50 artists will take the three stages at the third edition of Project GLOW, presented by Insomniac (Electric Daisy Carnival) and Club Glow (Echostage, Soundcheck).
Nightlife
D.C.’s gay DJ collective CTRL returns
Electropop group resurfaces at Trade on March 30
Finger lasers, confetti cannons, drag shows, photo booths, throwback tunes, and a touch nerdy: after a long break, D.C.’s gay DJ collective CTRL is throwing its first party in six years.
Born in an Eritrean restaurant more than a decade ago, this longstanding gay nightlife electropop group is resurfacing with a comeback event at Trade on March 30.
Gay DJs Adam Koussari-Amin, Jeff Prior, Devon Trotter, and Brett Andreisen hosted the first CTRL party at now-closed restaurant Dahlak, on the corner of 18th and U Streets. After a year of hosting pop-ups in that restaurant’s dining room, they upgraded down 18th Street to now-closed gay club Cobalt. There, the parties grew: drag shows, a pop-up photo booth from David Claypool, and quirky activations like throwing hot dogs into print-outs of Putin’s mouth. Their productions grew as well, like producing the now-defunct Brightest Young Gays (BYG) Pride events at Wonderbread Factory and Union Market and the ‘Get Wet’ pool party with David Brown’s Otter Crossing at the Capitol Skyline Hotel.
CTRL wasn’t done. The group received its biggest stage yet after a call from Ed Bailey, the owner of now-closed gay club Town, as well as current gay bars Number 9 and Trade. At Town, the opportunity “allowed our creativity to flourish with even bigger performances, bigger photo experiences, crazier hand-outs, and the same electropop dance vibes our fans had come to know us for,” says Koussari-Amin.
CTRL pressed pause when Town shut down, which “was a huge loss to the LGBTQIA+ community and D.C. nightlife in general,” says Koussari-Amin. After that, it hosted an occasional spinoff called QWERTY. Post-pandemic, Koussari-Amin has spent a few nights solo as DJ at Trade and other venues.
After connecting with Jesse Jackson, the Trade general manager, as well as with Bailey, who agreed to host the inaugural event, Koussari-Amin was determined to shift CTRL back to life.
However, getting the old band back together proved to be a challenge. While the rest of the group have either left Washington, D.C., or are pursuing other projects, Koussari-Amin received their blessing to stay on and find new members.
“When it came to finding new partners, both DJ Dez [Desmond Jordan] and DJ Lemz [Steve Lemmerman] were obvious choices,” he says, noting that “they also have distinct styles and interests.” Dez has a residency at Pitchers and Kiki as well as pop-ups, and Lemz throws events like Sleaze and BENT.
“It seemed important to come back to the nightlife table with an experience that could complement all the amazing experiences that have even built up since CTRL threw its last event at Town. Bringing back both the DJ collective and the CTRL event with Dez and Lemz means new voices, perspectives, sounds, and excitement.”
“CTRL is an opportunity for the community to come together, enjoy music, drinks, and good vibes,” adds Jordan, noting that for him, it’s an event that celebrates queer identity.
And after months of planning, CTRL will kick off its monthly party series at Trade on March 30 for the first gig after its glow-up.
The trio says that its core inspiration “is driven by the indie and electropop favorites of new and old, like Goldfrapp, Ava Max, Charli XCX, … We’re also all huge fans of slut and trash pop music like Kim Petras, Slayyyter, Cupcakke,” as well as pop diva remixes, new bops, and songs that reside inside and far beyond the expanse of Top 40.
CTRL is also bringing back its activations that complement the tunes. Summer Camp is set for drag performances, David Claypool is back with his photo booth, and Koussari-Amin promises “to have all sorts of weird and wacky handouts like we used to.”
After the March premiere, April’s party is “CTRLella”, a Coachella send-up. Future events will feature various different themes, and they plan to throw a party during Capital Pride; they’re also looking to be a central part of Trade’s expansion into the adjacent space.
Koussari-Amin says that “the event’s signature experience [is] a lynchpin in connecting D.C.’s expanding generations of queer folks, giving everyone a safe space to let loose and feel a rush no matter who they are.”
For his part, Bailey continues to support CTRL and its collective intention, expressing its essential nature as a party for partiers by partiers. “CTRL is the kind of party that represents what people want. It’s just a real party by real people that just want to hear good music and dance with their friends.”
Nightlife
SMYAL’s dragtastic event takes center stage at the REACH
Tara Hoot among the performers
Get ready for an unforgettable evening as SMYAL, in collaboration with Culture Caucus, presents a vibrant event celebrating LGBTQ culture and expression.
Join them on Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. at the REACH at the Kennedy Center for an enlightening Drag Story Hour with Tara Hoot, followed by performances from local drag sensations Pretty Rik E and Bombshell Monroe.
This inclusive gathering welcomes LGBTQ youth under 18 and their parents/caregivers to delve into the rich history of drag while enjoying the mesmerizing talents of these beloved performers. Costumes are not just welcomed but encouraged, promising an atmosphere filled with creativity and self-expression.
Mark your calendars and secure your spot by registering on the event’s website through the Program Culture Caucus. This is an opportunity to come together, learn and celebrate the vibrant world of drag at the REACH at the Kennedy Center with SMYAL and its fantastic lineup of performers.
