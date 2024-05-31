Mixtape returns with Pride party

From a chance 2008 dance floor meeting at legendary bar DC9 to the Pride Party in 2024 at the 9:30 Club, gay DJs Shea van Horn and Matt Bailer have spun together for more than a dozen years. As the D.C. nightlife scene has changed, their partnership has endured under the moniker of Mixtape.

Mixtape started in 2008 soon after the two met each other spinning at DC9. “We had so much fun playing their mix of music for folks, we decided to start a monthly party together,” they said. Four months later, they hosted their first Mixtape party at the Ethiopian restaurant Dahlak in Adams Morgan. From there, over the next decade, the party grew. They held Mixtape across the city at diverse venues: the Warehouse Theater, DC9, EFN Lounge, the Rock and Roll Hotel, Black Cat, Howard Theatre, U Street Music Hall, and ultimately the 9:30 Club.

Notably, these were not explicitly gay spaces, yet they were explicitly for gay crowds. In 2018, the DJ duo decided to retire their regular rotating monthly event, having reached the heights of the D.C. party scene. They did, however, keep the party alive, hosting an annual Pride Party at the 9:30 Club for a couple years. They paused during the pandemic. This year, they’re back. “It’s crazy that it was 16 years ago,” says Van Horn.

Inspired by parties like Taint and Homo/Sonic, Mixtape was part of a movement in the late 2000s that saw a proliferation of DIY dance parties in D.C., including SHIFT, RAW, CTRL, WTF, Pink Sock, Bearzerk, and others.

Given this setting, the duo place Mixtape as part of the “alternative” queer dance scene in D.C., giving LGBTQ audiences the dance party that spoke to them. Contemporary Top 40 jams have their place – just not at Mixtape. Their audiences wanted more, from old-school Robyn to electronica to their own underground favorites.

“Mixtape always aspired to create a safe space for the LGBTQ community to come together and dance to its signature mix of music that often featured queer artists,” they say. “There’s joy on the dance floor.”

Bailer (a D.C. area native) has been heavily involved in the city’s LGBTQ nightlife scene for two decades after overcoming a drug addiction early in his career. Each month at DC9, he hosts his long-running ‘90s dance party, Peach Pit. Bailer also helmed the DJ booth at Nellie’s for many years, running hugely popular parties there on weekends, like Kickoff. These days, he’s spinning all over D.C., including at Trade and Pitchers, plus bar newcomers like Kiki and Crush. Van Horn took a hiatus from DJing after the pandemic but is back on the scene—both as himself and his drag alter-ego, Summer Camp.

With Van Horn back behind the booth, he notes that “we always look[ed] forward to our annual Pride Party, but this one is extra special. It sees the original lineup of Matt & Shea DJing together for the first time in six years.” Queer DJ duo, JUGS will provide the opening set.

Van Horn is enthusiastic about the future of his partnership with Bailer after the semi-self-imposed hiatus. They will be joined in the refreshed queer party space by gay DJ collective CTRL, which re-debuted recently at Trade, and is now back with monthly dance parties. For their part, Van Horn and Bailer spoke about resurrecting Mixtape parties on a more regular basis, perhaps even to pre-2018 frequency. The due are working with collaborator DJ Tom Hausman, promising to host a party together in time for next year’s World Pride events.