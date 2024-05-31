Trump betrayed his country and must be defeated

A jury of 12 New Yorkers has found Donald Trump guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records. I was going to say a jury of his peers, but then that would be an insult to the jury. They are not equal to Trump. He thinks they are below him, and I think they are above him. I don’t know them, but to be a real peer of Trump they would also have to be lying cheats, philanderers, racists, homophobic pigs, found liable for sexual assault. But they, nevertheless, did a good job in deciding he is guilty.

They understood the concept of not confusing Michael Cohen with Trump. They understood this was a case against Trump, not Cohen. Cohen has already been convicted, and served time for his crimes. The prosecutor was correct when he suggested they didn’t choose a liar to work for Trump, he did. Guess it backfired. In his own warped mind Trump will surely forever believe if he had testified, he would have been acquitted. I think if he had testified, the jury would have needed even less than the nine hours it took them to reach the guilty verdicts.

So now we move forward. The judge will decide what punishment Trump gets. He said sentencing will occur on July 11 just days before the Republican convention. I don’t believe he will send him to jail in the middle of an election. Each count he was convicted of is a lower class felony in New York. That means the highest punishment could be four years in jail on each count, but they would all be served concurrently. Or the judge, who will determine the sentence, could just give him probation, which is the logical sentence during the campaign. That means Trump would have to regularly report to a probation officer. But we know Trump will appeal this case, and usually the sentence is held until after the appeal. But upon sentencing, the news media, and the rest of us, will be able to refer to him as a convicted felon. I know I will.

So, from now on when I write about Trump, I will say racist, sexist, misogynist, homophobic pig, found liable for sexual assault, and convicted by a jury of 34 felony counts. The description of Trump keeps getting longer. He will have the distinction of being the first former president convicted of a felony. And there are more possible felonies to go. But judging by what we are seeing and hearing, it wouldn’t surprise me if none of those cases, the ones in Washington, D.C., Georgia, and Florida, get heard before the election.

I have confidence in the decent people of the United States, that they will not make him the first felon elected president, no matter how loud his MAGA cult is. What will be interesting to see as the campaign moves forward, with Trump as a convicted felon, is whether there are any decent Republicans who have the nerve to finally say NO to him being president. What will Nikki Haley and Gov. Sununu do? Will they still stick with him, and go down in history as just two more Trump sycophants.

If we, the decent people in the United States, want to show a proud face to the rest of the world, we will say a loud and resounding NO to Trump. We will relegate him to the garbage heap of history, where he belongs. He is a man who has betrayed his country. A man who is only out for himself, a grifter.

While many believe this election is still close, it will be interesting to see how many of Trump’s voters walk away from him. Nate Cohn wrote in the New York Times, it is definitely winnable for Biden, and that was before Trump’s conviction. He suggested Biden could definitely take Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, and that is enough for him to reach 270 electoral college votes, even if he loses Florida, North Carolina, Georgia, Nevada, and Arizona. I believe he will win those three states, along with Arizona and Nevada. It is now up to the American people, and once again I have trust in them.

Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.