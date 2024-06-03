Politics
PREVIEW: Blade’s exclusive interview with VP Harris as campaign debuts Pride blitz
Look for the interview on Tuesday
The Washington Blade conducted an exclusive interview today with Vice President Kamala Harris that will be published on Tuesday, which comes as the Biden-Harris 2024 campaign announced investments in LGBTQ media as part of a Pride month organizing and paid media blitz.
The effort to mobilize LGBTQ and “equality voters” in key battleground states ahead of the election in November was kicked off over the weekend as Harris greeted more than 150 LGBTQ leaders and allies at the Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday while first lady Jill Biden made an appearance at Pittsburgh Pride with the Blade and other media in tow.
The vice president spent about an hour taking photos and talking with attendees at LAX before she boarded Air Force Two en route to Seattle for a political event. Harris returned to the City of Angels on Monday, where she spoke with the Blade by phone about topics ranging from her legacy of fighting for LGBTQ families to the threat presented by former President Donald Trump’s bid for a second term.
On Monday, the campaign previewed a slate of upcoming events and initiatives in a press release, which noted that “Principals and other key surrogates will participate in Pride engagements, including interviews, organizing events, and battleground events.”
Out for Biden-Harris, the campaign’s national organizing program, will have a presence at more than 200 Pride events in 23 states, and the month will be bookended by a “hallmark LGBTQ+ fundraising event in New York City” hosted by President Joe Biden and the first lady.
Additionally, the campaign said, the program will train supporters to “organize within their own networks and leverage messengers from the community to ensure we are meeting LGBTQ+ voters where they are.”
Surrogates in the organizing effort will include Freedom to Marry founder Evan Wolfson and Pulse nightclub shooting survivor Brandon Wolf, who now serves as national press secretary and senior director of political communications for the Human Rights Campaign.
The campaign stressed that LGBTQ voters were crucial to Biden’s victory in 2020 and will be equally important in the president and vice president’s reelection bid, noting that 39 percent of voters believe LGBTQ equality is a “make or break issue.”
LGBTQ organizations that collectively represent more than 3.8 million members have endorsed the Biden-Harris 2024 ticket, with groups like HRC pledging sizable investments in paid media and organizing efforts.
“Thanks to President Biden, we haven’t just done undone the harm imposed by Trump, we’ve taken more action than ever to expand rights and freedoms for every single American,” said Sam Alleman, National LGBTQ+ Engagement Director. “All of that progress is on the line this November. Donald Trump and his MAGA allies attack Americans’ rights and freedoms – and have all but promised to go after the right to love who you love, ban books, and restrict surrogacy.”
The campaign said that “attacking LGBTQ+ Americans and taking away their rights” is a “cornerstone” of Project 2025, the right-wing Heritage Foundation’s 887-page agenda for a second Trump term that would reshape American government to advance Christian nationalist ideals.
For example, the document outlines efforts to:
- Remove nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ+ Americans,
- Overturn same-sex marriage and protections against anti-sodomy laws,
- Reverse Title IX to remove protections for transgender students,
- Ban and expel transgender military members,
- Ban books,
- Restrict IVF and surrogacy, and
- Appoint more extreme judges who will erode LGBTQ+ rights.
Harris addressed Project 2025 in her interview with the Blade, warning that “these extremists are making their intentions clear, and we should take them at their word.”
Jono Madison contributed to this story
Politics
At Pittsburgh Pride, Jill Biden warns of the dangers of a second Trump term
The Washington Blade joined the first lady on her trip Saturday
The Washington Blade joined First Lady Jill Biden in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Saturday, where she spoke at the Steel City’s Pride festival from a stage in the North Side neighborhood of Allegheny Commons Park West and warned of the dangers presented by former President Donald Trump’s bid to reclaim the White House.
“This community is under attack,” Biden said. “Rights are being stripped away. Freedoms are eroding. More and more state laws are being passed targeting this community.”
The first lady noted, “We had to fend off 50 anti gay amendments that Republicans tried to force into the government funding bill,” which constituted “extreme measures aimed directly at this community, measures that would have limited health care and weakened protections for same-sex couples.”
“History teaches us that our rights and freedoms don’t disappear overnight,” said Biden, herself a career educator. “They disappear slowly, suddenly, silently. A book ban, a court decision. A ‘don’t say gay’ law. One group of people loses its rights and then another and then another until one morning you wake up and you no longer live in a democracy. “
Along with his Republican allies, the first lady said, Trump is a bully —”to the LGBTQ community, to our families, to our country,” and, therefore, “we cannot let him win.”
“Your President and I will not let you lose the rights that we have gained,” she said. “We’re going to give every single ounce of our being to this election.”
As Biden spoke, the crowd erupted into cheers of “four more years!” as others shouted “free Palestine!”
Two supporters, Reed Williams and Carol Mullen, connected with the Blade after having their photo taken with Biden before she took the stage.
“I just love what the Bidens are doing,” said Mullen, who pointed to the first lady’s “advocacy [when serving as] second lady for eight years” during the Obama-Biden administration, along with “all the work she’s done for veterans.”
“She’s just amazing,” Mullen said, adding, “the fact that she’s kept her job while she’s been first lady is just extraordinary.”
Mullen and Williams agreed her work as an educator-advocate in the community college space specifically is “so extremely important.”
Earlier on Friday Biden delivered the 2024 commencement address at Erie County Community College.
Asked whether they will vote to reelect President Joe Biden, Williams said, “enthusiastically!”
“We love Joe Biden,” Mullen added.
Politics
DNC spotlights anti-LGBTQ records of Trump’s VP contenders
The Blade exclusively previewed the Pride Month push
With a Pride Month push to begin on Saturday, the Democratic National Committee will spotlight the anti-LGBTQ records of GOP candidates vying to join former President Donald Trump on the Republican ticket.
The initiative is part of the DNC’s recently-launched “Trump’s MAGA Veepstakes” series.
“Donald Trump’s VP contenders are just like him: extreme, hateful, and out of touch with the American people,” DNC Rapid Response Director Alex Floyd said in a statement previewed by the Washington Blade.
“Trump’s VP contenders have long records of spewing hateful rhetoric and pushing dangerous anti-equality policies that put LGBTQ Americans at risk — from voting against protecting marriage equality and workplace discrimination protections to championing conversion therapy,” Floyd said.
“These shameful records should be disqualifying, but for Trump, being hateful and out of touch is part of the running-mate litmus test,” Floyd said. “In November, the American people will reject Trump and whichever MAGA minion he chooses as his running mate.”
In an email alert tomorrow, the DNC will highlight instances in which the top picks for Trump’s vice president candidate have “signed, sponsored, and backed hateful anti-LGBTQ legislation.”
Examples include:
- Republican U.S. Sens. Tom Cotton (Ark.) and Marsha Blackburn’s (Tenn.) votes against the Respect for Marriage Act, which codified protections for same-sex and interracial couples and was signed by President Joe Biden in December 2022,
- The bill signed on Monday by Republican North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, which “allows public school teachers and state government employees to ignore the pronouns their transgender students and colleagues use” (per NBC News),
- The bill proposed by U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) on Tuesday, which would disqualify public elementary and middle schools from federal funding if their staff address a student by a different pronoun or name without parental consent, and
- Legislation introduced by Republican members of the House including U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds (Fla.), which per ABC News would “back local ordinances that protect LGBTQ employees, legalize the controversial practice of ‘gay conversion therapy,’ and imprison doctors for up to 15 years if they provide certain transition-related medical care to transgender youth.”
Additionally, the email notes examples in which “these MAGA extremists have also spewed dangerous rhetoric about LGBTQ people while cozying up to homophobic groups, including:
- Former congresswoman and Fox News contributor Tulsi Gabbard, who, according to CNN, “in the early 2000s touted working for her father’s anti-gay organization, which mobilized to pass a measure against same-sex marriage in Hawaii and promoted controversial conversion therapy,”
- Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who has called the LGBTQ movement “a cult,”
- South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R), who bragged that she has never supported same-sex marriage, and
- Sen. Scott, who supports “don’t ask, don’t tell,” opposes same-sex marriage, and considers homosexuality a morally wrong choice, like adultery
Politics
Trump found guilty on all counts, sentencing scheduled for July 11
Biden campaign: ‘we saw that no one is above the law.’
Former President Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for president, was found guilty on Thursday of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to conceal a hush-money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.
After the 12 jurors returned with their verdict Judge Juan Merchan of the New York Supreme Court in Manhattan scheduled Trump’s sentencing for July 11.
Though his conviction calls for a four-year prison sentence, the former president will almost certainly appeal the verdict, which could forestall a final resolution in the case for several years. The remaining three criminal cases against Trump are likely to begin after Election Day, Nov. 5.
“In New York today, we saw that no one is above the law,” Biden-Harris 2024 Communications Director Michael Tyler said in a statement.
“Donald Trump has always mistakenly believed he would never face consequences for breaking the law for his own personal gain,” he said. “But today’s verdict does not change the fact that the American people face a simple reality. There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: At the ballot box. Convicted felon or not, Trump will be the Republican nominee for president.”
“The threat Trump poses to our democracy has never been greater,” Tyler said. “He is running an increasingly unhinged campaign of revenge and retribution, pledging to be a dictator ‘on day one’ and calling for our Constitution to be ‘terminated’ so he can regain and keep power.”
Tyler added, “A second Trump term means chaos, ripping away Americans’ freedoms and fomenting political violence — and the American people will reject it this November.”
Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson said in a statement, “The twice-impeached, forever disgraced former president of the United States has now been convicted of 34 felony counts by a jury of his peers.”
“Today’s conviction shows clearly that no one is above the law. And now, we must commit to showing up in November and ensuring that Trump doesn’t make his way from the courthouse back to the White House.”
“The verdict underlines that no one is above the law, and that election interference is a serious crime that harms every American, including and especially vulnerable people whose voices should be heard and whose votes should be counted,” GLAAD President Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement.
“The trial detailed how Donald Trump lied and schemed to get elected. In four horrific years in office he stripped LGBTQ Americans, all women, and others of our essential human rights, then lied about losing the 2020 election and encouraged a deadly riot at the Capitol to overturn it,” she said.
“Donald Trump is now a twice convicted, twice impeached, serial liar and sexual abuser who has always seen the presidency as a scam to enrich and protect himself,” Ellis said. “Today the jury emphatically said Trump is guilty as charged. Voters everywhere should follow the jury’s lead and continue to hold him accountable for his crimes, anti-American behavior and rhetoric.”
Lisa Gilbert, executive vice president of Public Citizen, said: “This is an historic moment for democracy. A jury heard evidence that Donald Trump illegally interfered in the 2016 election and rendered a fair and appropriate verdict.”
“New York’s prosecutors served justice by bringing this case,” Gilbert said. “We applaud the jury for doing its job and standing up for the fundamental principle that no one is above the law, not even a former president.”
She added, “Justice was served today. On to the next trial!”