PREVIEW: Blade’s exclusive interview with VP Harris as campaign debuts Pride blitz

The Washington Blade conducted an exclusive interview today with Vice President Kamala Harris that will be published on Tuesday, which comes as the Biden-Harris 2024 campaign announced investments in LGBTQ media as part of a Pride month organizing and paid media blitz.

The effort to mobilize LGBTQ and “equality voters” in key battleground states ahead of the election in November was kicked off over the weekend as Harris greeted more than 150 LGBTQ leaders and allies at the Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday while first lady Jill Biden made an appearance at Pittsburgh Pride with the Blade and other media in tow.

The vice president spent about an hour taking photos and talking with attendees at LAX before she boarded Air Force Two en route to Seattle for a political event. Harris returned to the City of Angels on Monday, where she spoke with the Blade by phone about topics ranging from her legacy of fighting for LGBTQ families to the threat presented by former President Donald Trump’s bid for a second term.

On Monday, the campaign previewed a slate of upcoming events and initiatives in a press release, which noted that “Principals and other key surrogates will participate in Pride engagements, including interviews, organizing events, and battleground events.”

Out for Biden-Harris, the campaign’s national organizing program, will have a presence at more than 200 Pride events in 23 states, and the month will be bookended by a “hallmark LGBTQ+ fundraising event in New York City” hosted by President Joe Biden and the first lady.

Additionally, the campaign said, the program will train supporters to “organize within their own networks and leverage messengers from the community to ensure we are meeting LGBTQ+ voters where they are.”

Surrogates in the organizing effort will include Freedom to Marry founder Evan Wolfson and Pulse nightclub shooting survivor Brandon Wolf, who now serves as national press secretary and senior director of political communications for the Human Rights Campaign.

The campaign stressed that LGBTQ voters were crucial to Biden’s victory in 2020 and will be equally important in the president and vice president’s reelection bid, noting that 39 percent of voters believe LGBTQ equality is a “make or break issue.”

LGBTQ organizations that collectively represent more than 3.8 million members have endorsed the Biden-Harris 2024 ticket, with groups like HRC pledging sizable investments in paid media and organizing efforts.

“Thanks to President Biden, we haven’t just done undone the harm imposed by Trump, we’ve taken more action than ever to expand rights and freedoms for every single American,” said Sam Alleman, National LGBTQ+ Engagement Director. “All of that progress is on the line this November. Donald Trump and his MAGA allies attack Americans’ rights and freedoms – and have all but promised to go after the right to love who you love, ban books, and restrict surrogacy.”

The campaign said that “attacking LGBTQ+ Americans and taking away their rights” is a “cornerstone” of Project 2025, the right-wing Heritage Foundation’s 887-page agenda for a second Trump term that would reshape American government to advance Christian nationalist ideals.

For example, the document outlines efforts to:

Harris addressed Project 2025 in her interview with the Blade, warning that “these extremists are making their intentions clear, and we should take them at their word.”

Jono Madison contributed to this story