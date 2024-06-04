Politics
BLADE EXCLUSIVE: Vice President Kamala Harris details what’s at stake in November
‘When we fight for our rights, we see progress — and we win’
Vice President Kamala Harris spoke with the Washington Blade by phone on Monday for an exclusive interview in which she outlined the stakes of November’s election for LGBTQ communities and all Americans who are now facing “a profound, unapologetic, and intentional movement to restrict rights.”
The conversation comes at the outset of the Biden-Harris campaign’s roll-out of an aggressive organizing and paid media push for Pride month, which will feature appearances at more than 200 events in June as part of an effort to mobilize LGBTQ and “equality voters” in key battleground states.
Thirty-nine percent of survey respondents in a 2022 poll by the Human Rights Campaign said they consider LGBTQ equality a “make or break” issue, and queer Americans, who comprise a larger share of the electorate than ever before, are considered critical for the president and vice president’s reelection effort.
Harris stressed that these constituents are not monolithic. “What is important to me,” she said, “is that I am in the community where those voters may be, in addition to every other community where I’m listening to their priorities and needs and then being responsive to that.”
America’s first woman, first Black, and first South Asian vice president, Harris, 59, has broken barriers throughout her career in public service, beginning with her election as San Francisco district attorney in 2003, and then as California attorney general in 2010 and U.S. senator for California in 2016.
Harris has also been credited with playing a major role in the establishment and expansion of rights and protections for LGBTQ communities at the local, state, and federal levels over the past two decades.
Along with the election, she addressed subjects ranging from the need to protect queer spaces to her relationships with LGBTQ staff over the years and the trajectory of the queer and civil rights movements in America.
Later this week, the Blade will publish interviews with two gay men who served as longtime advisers to Harris and shared reflections on their work with her on initiatives including climate policy and criminal justice reform.
Preventing hate violence
Last June, the Biden-Harris administration established an interagency LGBTQ+ Community Safety Partnership to confront the spike in hate crimes and bias-motivated violence against the community. (The White House introduced new CSP resources on Friday.)
Nearly a year later, the FBI and U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued a joint public service announcement about the risk of terrorism at Pride events and venues this month — and Harris told the Blade she is “very concerned” by the agencies’ warning.
This is familiar terrain for the vice president, who in September was tapped to lead the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention and who noted that she was responsible for compiling and publishing hate crimes reports and for prosecuting “hate crimes against members of the LGBTQ community” when running the country’s second largest department of justice and serving as district attorney.
Bias-motivated crime targeting queer people “is not a new phenomenon, sadly, but it is growing,” she said, “I think in large part because of the powerful voices that are fanning the flames of hate. It is outrageous.”
“What it does is it creates fear in the community, not to mention the possibility of real and serious harm, including crimes of violence,” she said.
Harris highlighted that issues of safety are among the major priorities for LGBTQ communities and equality voters, pointing to the June 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando and the November 2022 Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs, crimes that she said the country must never forget.
“Gun violence,” when “being used because of hate” can “destroy the lives of so many innocent people,” she said, adding, “we know that for so many in the LGBTQ community, those clubs are the only place that a lot of people can go in certain communities to just have joy and [to] feel safe having joy, and now those places have been targeted.”
Marriage, LGBTQ families, and the movement to restrict rights
In 2004, when 61 percent of Americans opposed the legal recognition of same-sex marriages (per Gallup), then-district attorney Harris officiated some of the first weddings between gay and lesbian couples in defiance of state and federal regulations.
Later, as attorney general, she refused to defend Proposition 8 and petitioned the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit to repeal the ballot measure, which had amended the state’s constitution to recognize only opposite-sex unions between one man and one woman.
Of the roughly two-dozen Democrats who led major presidential campaigns in 2020, Harris boasted the earliest explicit on-record support for marriage equality — by a long shot. However, even though virtually every elected Democrat and the majority of the American people have since come around on the issue, today the vice president is deeply troubled by the observation that “for the first time, we are seeing a profound, unapologetic, and intentional movement to restrict rights.”
At the nexus of these threats to the rights of LGBTQ Americans and other communities, Harris said, is Donald Trump and his right-wing extremist allies.
“Look at what he has done with the United States Supreme Court and the justices that he chose,” she said, “including the Trump-selected justices, who ruled last year that small businesses can discriminate against LGBTQ people” in 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis.
“And listen, I do believe that if reelected, he would appoint more conservative judges — and you see where this is heading.”
Shortly after Trump sent three right-wing justices to the U.S. Supreme Court, its conservative supermajority overturned Roe v. Wade (1973), revoking constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years.
With that decision, in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization (2022), “the highest court in our land took a fundamental freedom from the people of America, especially the women of America,” Harris stressed. “Understand what that means in terms of how that weakens our country for everyone. America has always prided itself on the fact that our strength and the growth of our strength is based on an expansion of rights.”
She noted Clarence Thomas’s issuance of a concurring opinion in Dobbs in which he expressed interest in revisiting other precedent-setting cases like Obergefell v. Hodges (2015), which established the right to marriage equality nationwide. (In response, President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats led passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, which codified into federal law many of the legal rights held by married same-sex and interracial couples.)
Meanwhile, conservative jurists across the country, many appointed by Trump, have taken aim at other freedoms including access to contraception, medication abortion, and in-vitro fertilization, which has been met with pushback from the Biden-Harris administration via regulatory action and litigation.
Harris pointed out that “the hypocrisy abounds” provided that “on the one hand, you’re saying that we’re going to prevent you from ending an unwanted pregnancy” and “on the other hand, we’re going to prevent you from starting a family.”
“We know that for LGBTQ couples, IVF is one of the most critical and essential ways that they can start the family they dream to have,” the vice president said. “And the idea that access to IVF would be at stake, at risk, much less denied, means to deny loving couples,” same-sex and opposite-sex alike, “the ability to start a family.”
More broadly, she added, “let’s just think about the various civil rights movements that the community has been involved with, and where the rights of LGBTQ people have been at stake, including the successful movement that we had for the freedom of people to love who they love openly and with pride and to have that love recognized by law if they want to marry and choose to marry.”
“Freedom, the concept of freedom, has always been an undergird of the movement for LGBTQ equality and rights,” Harris said.
The need to stay vigilant and engaged
Across the board, Harris said, “the range of [issues] we’ve already discussed are priority, right? So everything from the fear of violence and hate, what we need to do to continue to be vigilant to protect the gains we’ve already made around equality, but [also] ensure that we also fight against those who are trying to erode the progress that we have achieved here, on LGBTQ rights, specifically.”
Harris noted that there are “a variety of other issues that include, for example, discrimination in housing. I’m doing a lot of work on that in affordable housing, but in speaking of discrimination in housing, we know that part of the history of the discrimination against members of LGBTQ community includes that issue.”
There is also a need to shore up protections for teachers and students, she said, “especially when we look at a state like Florida that has a ‘don’t say gay’ law, and what that means for LGBTQ teachers in one of the most populous states in the country.”
The past few years have seen a deluge of anti-LGBTQ laws proposed (and passed, in many cases) by conservative state legislatures across the country, Harris noted. The ACLU is tracking 515 so far in 2024. Disproportionately, these bills target the rights of trans and gender expansive Americans, especially youth.
The vice president pointed to Iowa’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act, signed by Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds in April. Opponents and LGBTQ advocates argue the law’s primary aim is to provide a pretext and legal cover for discrimination against queer Iowans.
Harris also noted the prevalence of book bans, a substantial percentage of which target titles with LGBTQ characters and themes. (Last June, the White House appointed a coordinator at the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights to provide training for schools on “how book bans that target specific communities and create a hostile school environment may violate federal civil rights laws.”)
The vice president emphasized, “You look at the election cycle, and yes, it’s about Trump,” but there are also “anti-LGBTQ extremists running in down-ballot [races] across the country,” including North Carolina gubernatorial candidate and current Lieutenant Gov. Mark Robinson (R) “who refers to LGBTQ people as filth.” The White House issued a statement calling his June 2021 remarks “repugnant and offensive.”
Emphasizing the contrast to win in November
“Joe Biden and I are very proud to be the most pro-LGBTQ administration in history,” Harris said, “and I think that on the other side of this equation in November, you’ve probably got one of the most anti-LGBTQ administrations in modern history.”
“I am an eternal optimist and I’m also a realist,” she said. “When we fight for our rights, we see progress — and we win. We have to be vigilant, though. We have to see what’s possible and then fight to get there, like passing the Equality Act,” legislation championed by the Biden-Harris administration that would prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity in areas from housing and employment to lending and education.
“We’ve got to participate to get the Equality Act and things like that passed,” Harris said, adding, “I’m also clear-eyed” about “what’s happening on the other side of the ledger” which means taking “seriously that these extremists are making their intentions clear, and we should take them at their word.”
Along with her experience growing up in the Bay Area, “which, proudly, was on the front lines of the gay liberation movement,” Harris said her perspective and approach have been influenced to a significant extent by LGBTQ leaders she has worked with over the years, including her first campaign manager, Jim Rivaldo, who had previously advised Harvey Milk in the history-making 1977 election in which he became the first openly gay man to hold public office in California.
“I grew up in politics believing in the coalition,” Harris said, “that no one should be made to fight alone. We all stand together in the fight for freedom and equality and civil rights, and so let’s balance out how we think about all of this stuff. We know what we stand for, so we know what to fight for, and therefore we will win.”
Harris puts LGBTQ people in positions of power
The Biden-Harris administration has appointed LGBTQ leaders throughout the federal government in record-breaking numbers, with high-profile examples including Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, and Adm. Rachel Levine, assistant secretary for health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Likewise, many of the top deputies serving in the office of the vice president are LGBTQ — as were a number of Harris’s closest and highest-ranking advisers from the time she was district attorney through her tenure as U.S. senator.
“Every elected position I have had involves making decisions that will impact, invariably, hundreds of thousands to over hundreds of millions of people,” she said, and “I feel very strongly that decision-making” should “reflect the communities we are serving.”
“I want to have input and perspective from a diverse group of people who will have a diverse set of life experiences and perspectives that will help inform a good decision on my part,” Harris said.
On May 22, the Blade was invited to attend a meeting in which the vice president addressed members of her staff in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building ahead of Pride month.
“Increasingly,” Harris said, “it takes on a different meaning depending on what’s happening in the world, and while we’ve seen so much progress, we’ve also seen a decline.”
“There are a lot of people who are in pain, or afraid, who are being attacked or fear being attacked in many ways that might be physical,” or otherwise by “forces that are trying to demean and trying to separate people and create divisions,” she said.
At the same time, Harris emphasized, “we have great power, those of us who work in this place, to remind people that we stand with them. You all heard me say many times, I strongly believe no one should remain silent.”
“We’re all in this together,” she said. “And there’s so much that’s been part of the movement for LGBTQ+ rights that has been about an acknowledgment of the strength of the coalition.”
The vice president recalled how she had to fight to display the Pride flag outside her Senate office. “I had to fight, well, you know the story,” she said, gesturing to some members of her staff, “and I was just like, ‘I’m doing it,'” adding, “I did it, of course.”
“I’m very proud of every one of you, OK?” Harris said. “Thank you for being a leader in so many ways.”
Politics
PREVIEW: Blade’s exclusive interview with VP Harris as campaign debuts Pride blitz
Look for the interview on Tuesday
The Washington Blade conducted an exclusive interview today with Vice President Kamala Harris that will be published on Tuesday, which comes as the Biden-Harris 2024 campaign announced investments in LGBTQ media as part of a Pride month organizing and paid media blitz.
The effort to mobilize LGBTQ and “equality voters” in key battleground states ahead of the election in November was kicked off over the weekend as Harris greeted more than 150 LGBTQ leaders and allies at the Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday while first lady Jill Biden made an appearance at Pittsburgh Pride with the Blade and other media in tow.
The vice president spent about an hour taking photos and talking with attendees at LAX before she boarded Air Force Two en route to Seattle for a political event. Harris returned to the City of Angels on Monday, where she spoke with the Blade by phone about topics ranging from her legacy of fighting for LGBTQ families to the threat presented by former President Donald Trump’s bid for a second term.
On Monday, the campaign previewed a slate of upcoming events and initiatives in a press release, which noted that “Principals and other key surrogates will participate in Pride engagements, including interviews, organizing events, and battleground events.”
Out for Biden-Harris, the campaign’s national organizing program, will have a presence at more than 200 Pride events in 23 states, and the month will be bookended by a “hallmark LGBTQ+ fundraising event in New York City” hosted by President Joe Biden and the first lady.
Additionally, the campaign said, the program will train supporters to “organize within their own networks and leverage messengers from the community to ensure we are meeting LGBTQ+ voters where they are.”
Surrogates in the organizing effort will include Freedom to Marry founder Evan Wolfson and Pulse nightclub shooting survivor Brandon Wolf, who now serves as national press secretary and senior director of political communications for the Human Rights Campaign.
The campaign stressed that LGBTQ voters were crucial to Biden’s victory in 2020 and will be equally important in the president and vice president’s reelection bid, noting that 39 percent of voters believe LGBTQ equality is a “make or break issue.”
LGBTQ organizations that collectively represent more than 3.8 million members have endorsed the Biden-Harris 2024 ticket, with groups like HRC pledging sizable investments in paid media and organizing efforts.
“Thanks to President Biden, we haven’t just done undone the harm imposed by Trump, we’ve taken more action than ever to expand rights and freedoms for every single American,” said Sam Alleman, National LGBTQ+ Engagement Director. “All of that progress is on the line this November. Donald Trump and his MAGA allies attack Americans’ rights and freedoms – and have all but promised to go after the right to love who you love, ban books, and restrict surrogacy.”
The campaign said that “attacking LGBTQ+ Americans and taking away their rights” is a “cornerstone” of Project 2025, the right-wing Heritage Foundation’s 887-page agenda for a second Trump term that would reshape American government to advance Christian nationalist ideals.
For example, the document outlines efforts to:
- Remove nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ+ Americans,
- Overturn same-sex marriage and protections against anti-sodomy laws,
- Reverse Title IX to remove protections for transgender students,
- Ban and expel transgender military members,
- Ban books,
- Restrict IVF and surrogacy, and
- Appoint more extreme judges who will erode LGBTQ+ rights.
Harris addressed Project 2025 in her interview with the Blade, warning that “these extremists are making their intentions clear, and we should take them at their word.”
Jono Madison contributed to this story
Politics
At Pittsburgh Pride, Jill Biden warns of the dangers of a second Trump term
The Washington Blade joined the first lady on her trip Saturday
The Washington Blade joined First Lady Jill Biden in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Saturday, where she spoke at the Steel City’s Pride festival from a stage in the North Side neighborhood of Allegheny Commons Park West and warned of the dangers presented by former President Donald Trump’s bid to reclaim the White House.
“This community is under attack,” Biden said. “Rights are being stripped away. Freedoms are eroding. More and more state laws are being passed targeting this community.”
The first lady noted, “We had to fend off 50 anti gay amendments that Republicans tried to force into the government funding bill,” which constituted “extreme measures aimed directly at this community, measures that would have limited health care and weakened protections for same-sex couples.”
“History teaches us that our rights and freedoms don’t disappear overnight,” said Biden, herself a career educator. “They disappear slowly, suddenly, silently. A book ban, a court decision. A ‘don’t say gay’ law. One group of people loses its rights and then another and then another until one morning you wake up and you no longer live in a democracy. “
Along with his Republican allies, the first lady said, Trump is a bully —”to the LGBTQ community, to our families, to our country,” and, therefore, “we cannot let him win.”
“Your President and I will not let you lose the rights that we have gained,” she said. “We’re going to give every single ounce of our being to this election.”
As Biden spoke, the crowd erupted into cheers of “four more years!” as others shouted “free Palestine!”
Two supporters, Reed Williams and Carol Mullen, connected with the Blade after having their photo taken with Biden before she took the stage.
“I just love what the Bidens are doing,” said Mullen, who pointed to the first lady’s “advocacy [when serving as] second lady for eight years” during the Obama-Biden administration, along with “all the work she’s done for veterans.”
“She’s just amazing,” Mullen said, adding, “the fact that she’s kept her job while she’s been first lady is just extraordinary.”
Mullen and Williams agreed her work as an educator-advocate in the community college space specifically is “so extremely important.”
Earlier on Friday Biden delivered the 2024 commencement address at Erie County Community College.
Asked whether they will vote to reelect President Joe Biden, Williams said, “enthusiastically!”
“We love Joe Biden,” Mullen added.
Politics
DNC spotlights anti-LGBTQ records of Trump’s VP contenders
The Blade exclusively previewed the Pride Month push
With a Pride Month push to begin on Saturday, the Democratic National Committee will spotlight the anti-LGBTQ records of GOP candidates vying to join former President Donald Trump on the Republican ticket.
The initiative is part of the DNC’s recently-launched “Trump’s MAGA Veepstakes” series.
“Donald Trump’s VP contenders are just like him: extreme, hateful, and out of touch with the American people,” DNC Rapid Response Director Alex Floyd said in a statement previewed by the Washington Blade.
“Trump’s VP contenders have long records of spewing hateful rhetoric and pushing dangerous anti-equality policies that put LGBTQ Americans at risk — from voting against protecting marriage equality and workplace discrimination protections to championing conversion therapy,” Floyd said.
“These shameful records should be disqualifying, but for Trump, being hateful and out of touch is part of the running-mate litmus test,” Floyd said. “In November, the American people will reject Trump and whichever MAGA minion he chooses as his running mate.”
In an email alert tomorrow, the DNC will highlight instances in which the top picks for Trump’s vice president candidate have “signed, sponsored, and backed hateful anti-LGBTQ legislation.”
Examples include:
- Republican U.S. Sens. Tom Cotton (Ark.) and Marsha Blackburn’s (Tenn.) votes against the Respect for Marriage Act, which codified protections for same-sex and interracial couples and was signed by President Joe Biden in December 2022,
- The bill signed on Monday by Republican North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, which “allows public school teachers and state government employees to ignore the pronouns their transgender students and colleagues use” (per NBC News),
- The bill proposed by U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) on Tuesday, which would disqualify public elementary and middle schools from federal funding if their staff address a student by a different pronoun or name without parental consent, and
- Legislation introduced by Republican members of the House including U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds (Fla.), which per ABC News would “back local ordinances that protect LGBTQ employees, legalize the controversial practice of ‘gay conversion therapy,’ and imprison doctors for up to 15 years if they provide certain transition-related medical care to transgender youth.”
Additionally, the email notes examples in which “these MAGA extremists have also spewed dangerous rhetoric about LGBTQ people while cozying up to homophobic groups, including:
- Former congresswoman and Fox News contributor Tulsi Gabbard, who, according to CNN, “in the early 2000s touted working for her father’s anti-gay organization, which mobilized to pass a measure against same-sex marriage in Hawaii and promoted controversial conversion therapy,”
- Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who has called the LGBTQ movement “a cult,”
- South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R), who bragged that she has never supported same-sex marriage, and
- Sen. Scott, who supports “don’t ask, don’t tell,” opposes same-sex marriage, and considers homosexuality a morally wrong choice, like adultery
BLADE EXCLUSIVE: Vice President Kamala Harris details what’s at stake in November
EXCLUSIVE: Becerra, Levine plan to expand health equity in a second Biden-Harris administration
Mayor Bowser leads LGBTQ Pride flag raising ceremony at city hall
PHOTOS: Pride Honors
Pride organizers urged to ensure Jewish people can safely participate in events
Trump betrayed his country and must be defeated
Claudia Sheinbaum elected Mexico’s first female president
Mayor of Salisbury, Md. cancels Pride flag display
DC man charged with killing partner in gay domestic violence case
Biden honors Pride Month, issues LGBTQI+ Community Safety Partnership resources
