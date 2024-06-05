District of Columbia
Five pro-LGBTQ Council members projected winners in D.C. primary
Highly competitive Ward 7 race too close to call
Five longtime LGBTQ supportive members of the D.C. City Council who were up for re-election in the city’s June 4 Democratic primary were the projected winners as nearly all of them were ahead of their opponents by wide margins in the latest vote count released Tuesday night by the D.C. Board of Elections.
The five include Council members Robert White (D-At-Large); Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2), who was unopposed; Janeese Lewis George (D-Ward 4); and Trayon White (D-Ward 8). They were each projected as winners by the Associated Press.
In the highly competitive Ward 7 D.C. Council race, where 10 Democrats ran for the seat being vacated by incumbent Ward 7 Council member and former D.C. Mayor Vincent Gray, the outcome was too close to call as of Wednesday morning. But Ward 7 Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Wendell Felder, who was slightly ahead of his two closest rivals with 22.9 percent of the vote, declared victory Tuesday night at his election night watch party, according to the Washington Post.
Felder, a former aid to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, who was endorsed by Bowser, also received the endorsement of Gray, who is a longtime LGBTQ rights supporter. Sources familiar with the mayor’s office and Gray say Felder shares Bowser and Gray’s support for the LGBTQ community.
Also emerging as projected winners for re-election were D.C. Congressional Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-At-Large), and D.C. Shadow Representative to the U.S. House Oye Owolewa (D-At-Large).
In the race for the Shadow U.S. Senate seat, for which incumbent Michael D. Brown chose not to run for re-election, Democrat Ankit Jain was slightly ahead of Democrat Eugene Kinlow by a margin of 50.4 percent to 47.34 percent. The Associated Press did not project a winner in that race.
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden, who was also on the D.C. Democratic primary ballot is the projected winner over two lesser-known Democratic rivals with 87.19 percent of the vote, according to the Board of Elections latest vote count released at 10:22 p.m. Tuesday night.
Sarah Graham, a spokesperson for the D.C. Board of Elections, told the Washington Blade Wednesday morning that additional mail-in ballots remain uncounted. She said those ballots, if postmarked as of June 4, would be counted if received up until June 14. Graham said the election board expects to officially certify the winners on June 14, even though the Associated Press has declared Biden, the five Council members, Norton, and Owolewa the projected winners.
Featured Local Savings
District of Columbia
D.C. Pride celebration to include parade, festival, fireworks, and more
More than 600,000 expected to attend weekend events
More than 600,000 people from the D.C. metropolitan area as well as from across the nation and some from other countries were expected to turnout this week for D.C.’s annual Capital Pride parade, festival, and at least a dozen or more related events, including a fireworks display at the city’s Southwest waterfront.
“For a week every June, we enthusiastically welcome to Washington, D.C. over 600,000 LGBTQ+ friends and allies from around the United States and throughout the world for the Capital Pride Celebration, including the popular and free Pride Parade, Festival, and Concert,” according to a statement released by Capital Pride Alliance, the group that organizes most of D.C.’s Pride events.
The group announced this year’s Pride Parade would travel a different route from past years. It will begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 8 at 14th and T Streets, N.W. and travel south along 14th Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, where it will turn left and end at 9th and Pennsylvania Avenue.
As in past years, dozens of contingents from a wide range of organizations and local and federal government agencies were expected to march in the parade or ride in vehicles or floats. Among those scheduled to participate in the parade this year were D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and members of the D.C. City Council.
Capital Pride has announced that nationally acclaimed performers Billy Porter and Keke Palmer, who were scheduled to perform at the Pride festival the next day, would be leading the parade as the official grand marshals.
“Organizations are encouraged to be creative and use the theme, ‘Totally Radical’ to show that you have pride as participants march along the 1.8-mile Parade route,” Capital Pride says in a statement.
Although the parade will no longer travel past the Dupont Circle area as it has in past years, the annual Capital Pride Block Party will continue as it has in recent years on 17th Street, N.W. between Q and R Streets from 12-10 p.m. on Saturday, June 8. The Capital Pride family gathering will also take place in the afternoon hours at nearby Stead Park.
Another change from past years is a new event at a site near where the parade ends, called a Flashback Tea Dance, which will take place at 6th Street, N.W. and Constitution Avenue, from 3-9 p.m. on June 8, according to a Capital Pride announcement.
Also taking place on the day of the parade is the annual Pride On The Pier party from 2-10 p.m. at The Wharf section of the city’s Southwest waterfront. The event, which is organized by the Washington Blade, will include the showing of the Capital Pride Parade on a large video screen when the parade begins at 3 p.m., a drag show at 3:30 p.m., and fireworks show at 9 p.m. It is free and open to the public, with VIP accommodation available for an admission fee. Visit prideonthepierdc.com for VIP tickets.
The Capital Pride Festival, scheduled for Sunday, June 9, from 12-10 p.m., will be held as it has in recent past years on Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W., between 3rd and 7th Streets. Free and open to the public, the festival is the largest annual event of its kind in the national capital region, with more than 300 exhibitors setting up booths, according to Capital Pride officials.
“Engage with over 300 service organizations, social groups, businesses, amateur sports leagues, faith-based groups, educational institutions, government agencies, artists, consultants, potential employers, and much more,” Capital Pride says in its statement announcing this year’s Pride events.
Like past years, this year’s exhibitors were expected to include a wide range of local and national LGBTQ organizations. Also, like recent past years, the festival was to include a wide range of food courts and beverage garden.
In addition, the festival will continue its tradition of offering entertainment on three stages as part of the Capital Pride Concert, which takes place from 12-8 p.m. Among those scheduled to perform from the main Capital Stage located at the east end of the festival with the U.S. Capitol as a backdrop, were singers Billy Porter and Keke Palmer.
Also scheduled to perform were nationally acclaimed singer songwriter Ava Max; opera singer, composer and drag queen Sapphira Cristal; and the female vocalist group Exposé known for their No. 1 Dance Chart hit “Point Of No Return.”
A full list of the 2024 Capital Pride week events can be accessed at capitalpride.org.
District of Columbia
Mayor Bowser leads LGBTQ Pride flag raising ceremony at city hall
‘I’m proud that we are the gayest city in the world’
Four members of the D.C. City Council joined D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser in the second annual LGBTQ Pride flag raising ceremony on Monday, June 3, outside the John A. Wilson Building, which serves as the D.C. city hall.
Close to 200 people, most members of the local LGBTQ community, attended the event and cheered loudly as the mayor raised the Progress Pride flag on one of two tall flag poles located on each side of the front steps of the Wilson Building.
A statement released by the mayor’s office announcing the event says the Progress Pride flag “represents the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and asexual communities, as well as other marginalized gender identities and sexual orientations.”
Joining Bowser at the ceremony and who, like the mayor, spoke at the event, were D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson (D-At-Large) and Council members Brianne Nadeau (D-Ward 1), Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2), Matthew Frumin (D-Ward 3), and Zachary Parker (D-Ward 5), who is the Council’s only gay member. Each expressed strong support for the LGBTQ community and the city’s annual Pride events, including the annual Pride Parade scheduled for Saturday, June 8.
Also speaking at the event were Japer Bowles, director of the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs; Bernie Delia, an official with the Capital Pride Alliance that organizes D.C.’s Pride events; D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb; and Elliott Ferguson, president and CEO of Destination D.C., which promotes D.C. as a tourist destination and location for conventions and events such as the city’s LGBTQ Pride events.
Ferguson told the gathering, as did Bowser, that the city was gearing up to host World Pride 2025, the international LGBTQ Pride event that is expected to draw more than two million people from across the U.S. and countries throughout the world.
The mayor noted that at her request, the Council approved $5 million in the city’s fiscal year 2025 budget to support World Pride 2025, which she also pointed out will coincide with the 50th anniversary of the first LGBTQ Pride event held in D.C.
The mayor also told the gathering she was proud of the D.C. government’s longstanding support for LGBTQ rights.
“The same year we achieved home rule in 1973, some of you weren’t born, we voted ahead of the nation to update D.C.’s Human Rights Law to ban discrimination based on sexual orientation,” she said.
“We added gender identity and expression in 2006. And today, the D.C. Human Rights Act remains one of the most comprehensive laws in the nation,” she said. As if that were not enough, she pointed out that D.C. became one of the first jurisdictions in the nation to legalize same-sex marriage in 2009.
“I’m proud that we are the gayest city in the world,” she said.
District of Columbia
New chapter for Dupont Circle’s Fireplace bar
Longtime owners retire, sell business
If you ask patrons of Number Nine or Larry’s Lounge about the Fireplace bar, they might respond, Is the Fireplace still open? This might be explained partially by the fact that the Fireplace did close for 15 months during the COVID lockdown, but there is more.
West Dupont Circle served as the center of the D.C. gay world in the 1990s, around when the Fireplace opened. There were nine gay bars, including Omega, Badlands, and Friends, but now only one, Fireplace. Then even the Pride parade would begin at 22nd and P Streets, N.W. Over time, the gay world moved east, first to 17th Street where JR.’s is located and then to 14th Street and today, maybe even 9th and U Streets, N.W.
Today marks a new chapter for the Fireplace. The original owners have sold the establishment to Mark Steven Bertini and his partner Daniel Simmons, both real estate agents. Bertini is a longtime D.C. resident and has been involved with the Fireplace since its opening as a supporter and patron. He has been active in the LGBTQ community for decades including being “a friend” of Food and Friends for 35 years.
The Fireplace has attracted its share of controversy over the years. This West Dupont Circle area is known as a business area during the day and entertainment area at night. In fact,, at the last (2023) Alcohol Beverage and Cannabis Administration license renewal, every nearby residential unit objected to the liquor license. Past owners and staff claimed that these objections revolved around the Blackness of the Fireplace patrons. On their Facebook page, the Fireplace is promoted as “an international Black Gay Bar.” The past owners and staff quote one resident objector who asked, “Could you play country music instead of hip hop and rap so you don’t attract those people?” Other critics claim the objections revolve around nightlife noise, trash, and drug dealing in and around the Fireplace.
The Fireplace has sustained its liquor Retailer’s Class CT license by compromising and entering Settlement Agreements. The existing agreement requires the use of MPD Reimbursable Detail (RDO) 12AM-4AM (costly at $640 per night) on Fridays and Saturdays for extra security. They also installed double pane glass windows to reduce the music noise. ABCA has consistently ruled that the Fireplace does not have an adverse impact on the peace, order, and quiet within the neighborhood. ABCA notes that there are 21 other liquor licensees within 1,200 feet of the Fireplace.
In the late 19th century, this was the site of a corner grocery store. Ernie Boyd in 1963 opened a female strip bar that continued through the 1970s until Glen Thompson transformed the site into P Street Station that included a piano bar and a small rotating train that highlighted the ceiling. In 1989, Steve Weinstein, Joel Weinstein, and others bought the bar and changed the name to The Fireplace operating it for 36 years. Steve and Joel are now 75 years old.
“It’s been 36 good years, but we feel it is time to retire,” Steve said. “Furthermore, it has been a struggle to recover after having to close for 15 months due to COVID. We feel that bringing in new owners, who are younger and have more incentive to continue the business, will be a benefit both to the customers and the neighborhood.”
Based on a series of interviews, patrons enjoy the dive atmosphere, the good pour, prices and the familiar, friendly bartenders. Will the new owners bring changes? They indicate they want to make improvements and upgrades that will include accepting credit cards rather than being cash only. They would also like a sidewalk café along 22nd Street, N.W.
Larry Ray teaches Negotiation at The George Washington University School of Law and is former Dupont Circle and Columbia Heights ANC.
Five pro-LGBTQ Council members projected winners in D.C. primary
Chilean lawmakers reject proposed nondiscrimination law reforms amid tense anti-LGBTQ debate
D.C. Pride celebration to include parade, festival, fireworks, and more
PHOTOS: Rockville Pride
Expanding the Definition of Care for HIV Long-Term Survivors
Claudia Sheinbaum elected Mexico’s first female president
Mayor of Salisbury, Md. cancels Pride flag display
New chapter for Dupont Circle’s Fireplace bar
Biden honors Pride Month, issues LGBTQI+ Community Safety Partnership resources
DNC spotlights anti-LGBTQ records of Trump’s VP contenders
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Mexico2 days ago
Claudia Sheinbaum elected Mexico’s first female president
-
Maryland5 days ago
Mayor of Salisbury, Md. cancels Pride flag display
-
District of Columbia1 day ago
New chapter for Dupont Circle’s Fireplace bar
-
The White House5 days ago
Biden honors Pride Month, issues LGBTQI+ Community Safety Partnership resources