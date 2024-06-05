Connect with us

Photos

PHOTOS: Rockville Pride

Annual LGBTQ celebration held in Maryland suburb

Published

6 mins ago

on

A scene from Rockville Pride 2024. (Washington Blade photo by Emily Hanna)

The City of Rockville’s Human Rights Commission held the eighth annual Rockville Pride at Rockville Town Square in Rockville, Md. on Sunday, June 2. 

(Washington Blade photos by Emily Hanna)

Related Topics:
Advertisement
FUND LGBTQ JOURNALISM
SIGN UP FOR E-BLAST

Photos

PHOTOS: Pride Honors

Annual awards ceremony celebrates accomplishments of LGBTQ community

Published

23 hours ago

on

June 4, 2024

By

Hope Giselle receives a Hero Award at the Pride Honors on Friday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Capital Pride Alliance held its annual Pride Honors at the MGM National Harbor on Friday, May 31. The event was hosted by Lorenzo Hall. Awardees included Hope Giselle, Jamison Henninger, Kenya Hutton, Carol Jameson, Tula, José Alberto Uclés, Iya Dammons, Bryan Davis, William Hawkins, and Destination D.C. Black Leaves Dance Company and DCBX Live Latin Dance performed. DJ Honey provided the music.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Continue Reading

Photos

PHOTOS: Black Pride Opening Reception

Billy Porter headlines program at start of weekend activities

Published

2 weeks ago

on

May 25, 2024

By

Billy Porter performs at the Opening Reception of DC Black Pride 2024. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

D.C. Black Pride 2024 began at The Westin Washington, DC Downtown with an Opening Reception on Friday, May 24. The “Rainbow Row” resource fair was held in conjunction with the reception and featured community organizations and other vendors’ booths.

The reception was hosted by Anthony Oakes. Earl Fowlkes, outgoing chief executive officer and president of the Center for Black Equity, was honored by a mayoral proclamation. Performers included Billy Porter, Paris Sashay, Keith Angelo, Bang Garcon, Black Assets, Marcy Smiles and Sherri Amoure.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Continue Reading

Photos

PHOTOS: PrEP for Pride

White Plains LGBTQ celebration held by Charles County Department of Health

Published

2 weeks ago

on

May 19, 2024

By

A scene from PrEP for Pride at the Charles County Department of Health in White Plains, Md. on May 18. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The second annual PrEP for Pride LGBTQIA+ Pride Festival was held on Saturday, May 18 on the campus of the Charles County Department of Health in White Plains, Md.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast

Follow Us @washblade

Advertisement

Popular