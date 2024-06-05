Delaware
Meet Rehoboth Beach’s new city manager, Taylour Tedder
Hopes to keep Clear Space in town; no plans for Poodle restrooms
After a six-month nationwide search, Rehoboth Beach has a new city manager who’s ready to have a “direct, positive impact on residents, businesses, and visitors in the city on a daily basis.”
Taylour Tedder, 35, started his term as Rehoboth’s City Manager on May 15 and sat down with the Washington Blade to discuss his goals in office, some concerns he has, and what he’s most excited about in Rehoboth.
“I’ve been here for a couple of weeks and they have been outstanding,” Tedder said. “I’ve met a lot of welcoming people.”
Before Tedder became the city manager in Rehoboth, he was a city manager in Boulder City, Nev. There he undertook strategic planning initiatives, enhanced community engagement, and was awarded the Triple Crown Award from the Government Finance Officers Association.
His first few days have centered around familiarizing himself with Rehoboth and figuring out what to do first. “I have spent the first couple weeks meeting with the key staff, touring the various departments and facilities,” he said. “I am looking for initial ways to improve processes and procedures to ensure that we’re serving the residents and visitors of Rehoboth Beach at the highest standard possible.”
Beyond his professional goals, Tedder, who has been married to his wife since 2017 and identifies as straight, considers himself an ally to the LGBTQ community.
“I definitely consider myself an ally. And I’m very, very happy to help in any way I can.”
One of the ways he plans to support Rehoboth’s LGBTQ community is by backing CAMP Rehoboth, whose mission is to “Create A More Positive environment that is inclusive of all sexual orientations and gender identities in Southern Delaware and beyond.”
“I really firmly believe that Rehoboth Beach is a very inclusive community and I’m looking forward to furthering that,” he said. “I’ve been really impressed. I didn’t know much about CAMP Rehoboth before coming here and it seems like a wonderful organization. I’m really looking forward to meeting all those folks and getting to know their priorities and vision.”
In addition to supporting the community, Tedder identified multiple areas he wants to change in the city government to make Rehoboth more efficient and citizen-serving. Among those proposed changes is implementing new technologies to make business with the city easier, diversifying revenues, finishing capital improvement projects, and his biggest focus — implementing strategic planning initiatives.
“The city does not have a specific strategic plan or mission or vision statements,” Tedder said when discussing his goals. “I would like to lead the city through a strategic planning process, and have actual, tangible deliverables that we as staff can carry out and accomplish so that we’re accomplishing the policy goals of the City Commission.”
One of the goals of the City Commission is to keep the Clear Space Theatre in Rehoboth amid ongoing speculation that it may move to neighboring Lewes.
“It’s a top priority to keep it in the city,” he said. “I’m sure I’ll be working on that in the future.”
He also touched on improving infrastructure projects in Rehoboth.
“There are a lot of improvements being done with the wastewater facility. But you know, road maintenance and equipment replacement will definitely be a top priority.”
When asked if there were plans to bring restrooms to Poodle Beach, the historically gay section of Rehoboth’s beach near the south end of the boardwalk, he said there were not.
“I’m not aware of plans on the south end. We do have restrooms that the beach patrol facility is under complete reconstruction, Tedder said. “We do have portable restroom trailers out there but I’m not sure how close they are.”
In addition to policy goals, he also talked about his paycheck, which has drawn attention and criticism in the past few weeks.
Some residents of Rehoboth were taken aback when they found out Tedder would be paid more than the governor of Delaware. Tedder will receive a $250,000 annual salary, $50,000 for moving expenses, and a $750,000 forgivable housing loan.
Tedder explained that his salary was determined through close evaluations of the city’s budget and his skill level. He also pointed out that there is no deficit in the city’s finances and the city is “not operating at a loss.”
“I really have been trying not to be distracted by the online public reaction, it’s been really important to focus on the job and utilize my skills and experience to effectively serve the community,” Tedder said. “It’s a high-cost area to live in and I really think I was just kind of the right person in the right place at the right time. What the Board of Commissioners was looking for really matched my experience and the city matched what my professional interests are. I am really, really excited.”
He continued, explaining that this sort of criticism can come up for any government official, but his experience in budgeting is what will prove he will “pay for himself.”
“I really like taking a look at all of the spending that we’re doing,” he said. “Sometimes there is software that you’re paying for that you don’t need. Sometimes there are ways to negotiate standardized contracts for goods and services where we can generate significant savings. I have done that in every city that I’ve worked for, and have generated hundreds of thousands of dollars and just savings on contracts.”
Tedder explained to the Blade that he got involved in city planning after graduating from college.
“I started as an assistant to a city manager,” he said. “I thought that I wanted to go to law school. I was talking with various people and I was told to take a look at the Master of Public Administration degree. I had never really understood anything about city management so I took a look at it, and I was, like, ‘Wow! This is something I’d be really interested in.’”
He is excited to begin working for the Rehoboth community because of his passion for city management.
“My general thought in city government is that we are here to serve everyone equally. I truly am going to serve the city fulfilling all the duties as the city manager and I’m looking forward to increasing the communication with residents and business owners and visitors.”
Featured Local Savings
Delaware
Blade Foundation awards 7th Steve Elkins journalism fellowship
Joe Reberkenny will cover Delaware LGBTQ news all summer
The Blade Foundation this week announced the recipient of its 2024 Steve Elkins Memorial Fellowship in Journalism is Joseph Reberkenny, a recent graduate of American University.
He will cover issues of interest to Delaware’s LGBTQ community for 12 weeks this summer. The fellowship is named in honor of Steve Elkins, a journalist and co-founder of the CAMP Rehoboth LGBT community center. Elkins served as editor of Letters from CAMP Rehoboth for many years as well as executive director of the center before his death in March of 2018.
Kevin Naff, editor of the Blade, welcomed Reberkenny and introduced him to the Rehoboth Beach community at a recent event there.
“We’re all excited to work with Joseph during this important election year in which Delaware is poised to make history by electing the nation’s first transgender congressperson and only the fourth Black woman U.S. Senator,” Naff said.
Reberkenny is the seventh recipient of the Elkins fellowship, which is funded by community donations at the Blade Foundation’s annual fundraiser in Rehoboth Beach. This year’s event was held May 17 at the Blue Moon and included a generous sponsorship from Realtor Justin Noble and a keynote address by Sarah McBride, a candidate for U.S. House.
“I am honored to work for the Blade and to contribute to its rich history in supporting the LGBTQ community,” Reberkenny said. “I am excited to cover Delaware’s politics, and can’t wait to amplify voices that deserve to be heard.”
“The CAMP Rehoboth community is thrilled to know that the Washington Blade continues to support a student intern in memory of Steve Elkins,” said Kim Leisey, Ph.D., executive director of CAMP Rehoboth.
For more information on the fellowship program or to donate, visit bladefoundation.org.
Delaware
Milton Pride kicks off Mardi Gras style June 8
Delaware town celebrating ‘Unity in Diversity’
Laissez les bons temps rouler (let the good times roll)!
The town of Milton, Del., will host its 2024 Pride festival with a Mardi Gras theme on Saturday, June 8. The Pride celebration is set to take place in the Milton Theatre’s Quayside festival grounds, at 110 Union St. in downtown Milton, from 4-8 p.m. The event is set to have food trucks, live music, and community vendors all celebrating the queer community.
The town of Milton, located 15 miles northwest of Rehoboth Beach, has partnered with Sussex Pride to put on the Pride Fest and is looking to celebrate the “Unity in Diversity” in Milton. The event also marks the 10th anniversary of the Milton Theatre and will celebrate a decade of performing arts in Milton. Expect sparkling beads, opulent masks, and musical performers that will “transport you to a world of joy!”
The americana duo Mama’s Black Sheep, Delaware’s Rainbow Chorale, and the self-described “bluesy rocker” Christine Havrilla are all slated to perform on the open-air Quayside stage. The shows will happen rain or shine.
Local food trucks Belly Up and Hot Dogs At The Beach will serve bites at the festival grounds. Additionally, local vendors will sell rainbow-themed accessories on-site, provide resources, and more at the event.
For more information on Milton Pride, visit the website at miltontheatre.com/pride.
Delaware
Delaware guv endorses opponent of trans U.S. House candidate
Supporters, polling say State Sen. McBride leads in race
Delaware’s Democratic governor, John Carney, this week announced he has endorsed his former State Housing Authority Director and cabinet member Eugene Young over Delaware State Sen. Sarah McBride, the nation’s first openly transgender state senator, for Delaware’s single seat in the U.S. House of Representatives in the state’s Sept. 10 Democratic primary.
Carney’s endorsement of Young came one day before the Delaware Building and Construction Trades Union announced it and 20 of its local unions from across the state have endorsed McBride for the congressional seat, calling her “a champion for working people.”
McBride’s campaign website shows that she has also received the endorsement of 21 of her fellow members of the Delaware Legislature, including 11 state senators and 10 members of the state House of Representatives. A third candidate in the race, former Delaware State Treasurer Colleen Davis, recently withdrew her candidacy citing health reasons and has endorsed McBride.
A public opinion poll of likely Democratic primary voters conducted in September showed that McBride was leading Young by a margin of 44 percent to 23 percent. The poll was commissioned by the Human Rights Campaign Equality Votes PAC, a national LGBTQ rights organization.
Campaign finance records filed with the Federal Election Commission show that McBride had a commanding lead over Young in money raised for her campaign as of Dec. 31, 2023, the most recent filings released by the FEC. At that time, McBride had raised a total of $1,236,066, with $850,179 in cash on hand. The FEC figures show Young had raised a total of $287,300 for his campaign, with $199,594 in cash on hand.
Supporters of both McBride and Young have said each of the two would make history If elected to the U.S. House. McBride would become the nation’s first transgender member of the U.S. Congress. Young’s supporters point out he would become Delaware’s first Black man elected to Congress.
The current Delaware U.S. House member, Lisa Blunt Rochester (D), became the state’s first Black woman to hold a congressional seat in Delaware when she was first elected in 2016. Rochester is giving up her House seat to run for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by incumbent Sen. Thomas Carper (D) who is not running for re-election.
Sean Meloy, vice president for political programs for the LGBTQ Victory Fund, which raises money for LGBTQ candidates running for public office nationwide, said he did not think Carney’s endorsement of Young would have a significant impact on the election.
“The governor has been doing work with his former cabinet member on the campaign trail for the last few months,” Meloy told the Washington Blade. “So, I don’t think it’s that big of a surprise. I think it’s a formalization of what most people have expected was coming and what was already happening,” he said. “I don’t think it’s going to be that big of a change.”
Meloy added, “I think what would be of interest to voters is that Sarah got like 20 union endorsements today from all across the state and from different types of groups. So, I think that’s going to help Sarah continue to succeed more than the governor’s endorsement of his cabinet member.”
At the time it released its poll in September showing McBride ahead of Young, the Human Rights Campaign credited McBride with working “to pass vital policies for her constituents, like paid medical and family leave, as well as laws making Delawareans safer by restricting the availability of assault weapons and high capacity magazines.” It added, “Her depth of understanding on the issues that matter to most of the people of Delaware is built on a lifetime advocating for her neighbors and making real change.”
In announcing his endorsement of Young, Carney praised Young for his work to help Delaware residents access affordable housing and put in place programs that helped residents become homeowners.
“Having served as a member of Congress myself, I know Eugene is the type of leader we need – someone who will roll up his sleeves and work together to find real solutions for the people of Delaware,” Carney said in a statement.
Pro-Palestinian activists protest LGBTQ group’s gala in NYC
Meet Rehoboth Beach’s new city manager, Taylour Tedder
BLADE EXCLUSIVE: Vice President Kamala Harris details what’s at stake in November
EXCLUSIVE: Becerra, Levine plan to expand health equity in a second Biden-Harris administration
Mayor Bowser leads LGBTQ Pride flag raising ceremony at city hall
Claudia Sheinbaum elected Mexico’s first female president
Mayor of Salisbury, Md. cancels Pride flag display
Biden honors Pride Month, issues LGBTQI+ Community Safety Partnership resources
New chapter for Dupont Circle’s Fireplace bar
DNC spotlights anti-LGBTQ records of Trump’s VP contenders
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Mexico2 days ago
Claudia Sheinbaum elected Mexico’s first female president
-
Maryland5 days ago
Mayor of Salisbury, Md. cancels Pride flag display
-
The White House5 days ago
Biden honors Pride Month, issues LGBTQI+ Community Safety Partnership resources
-
District of Columbia1 day ago
New chapter for Dupont Circle’s Fireplace bar