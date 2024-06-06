World
Anti-LGBTQ crackdowns, war loom over Pride Month events
Annual Jerusalem Pride parade took place on May 30
Activists around the world are marking Pride Month against the backdrop of continued legislative attacks against LGBTQ people and war.
The annual Budapest Pride march will take place in the Hungarian capital on June 22.
Hungarian celebrities, artists and human rights activists are expected to speak at the opening of the Budapest Pride Community Festival on Friday. The event, which will end on June 23, will feature documentary screenings, panel discussions, sporting events and other gatherings.
Gay U.S. Ambassador to Hungary David Pressman during a speech he gave at a Budapest Pride reception last year criticized the ongoing crackdown against LGBTQ and intersex rights that Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s government has carried out.
“Pride is a particularly important event in Hungary,” Budapest Pride spokesperson Johanna Majercsik told the Washington Blade in an email. “Despite being a full member of the European Union since 2004, the Hungarian government has systematically reduced the rights of the LGBTQ+ community, and the government apparently doesn’t want to stop there, inciting people against our community, and making references about passing new anti-LGBTQ laws in the future (calling them child protection laws).”
More than 150,000 people participated in the annual Seoul Queer Culture Festival in the South Korean capital on June 1, even though authorities had denied permits to organizers.
Bangga di Bali or “Pride in Bali” will take place on the Indonesian island on June 15.
Safety concerns prompted organizers of ASEAN Queer Advocacy Week, which was to have taken place last July in Jakarta, the Indonesian capital, to cancel it. Bangga di Bali on its Instagram page says the event seeks “to strengthen and boost individual and collective confidence, as well as increase solidarity between the gender diverse community and its allies in Bali.”
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni in May 2023 signed his country’s Anti-Homosexuality Act that, among other things, contains a death penalty provision for “aggravated homosexuality.”
The Ugandan Constitutional Court last month refused to “nullify the Anti-Homosexuality Act in its totality.” A group of Ugandan LGBTQ activists have appealed the ruling.
Shemerirwe Agnes, executive director of the Uganda-based Africa Queer Network, told the Blade there are no plans to hold a national Pride event because of “significant security concerns” over the Anti-Homosexuality Act.
“This law has created a highly hostile environment for LGBTQIA+ individuals, making public gatherings and celebrations risky,” said Agnes. “Any form of public Pride event would likely attract unwanted attention and potential violence from both the authorities and the public.”
Yaga Piuson, an activist in East Africa, said LGBTQ people who live in the Kakuma refugee camp in Kenya and the Gorom Refugee Settlement in South Sudan plan to organize Pride events. Piuson said there will not be any Pride events outside the camps in the two countries
“It’s too bad and deadly to organize it outside the camps,” said Piuson.
Lawmakers in Kenya, South Sudan, Tanzania and other African countries have introduced bills that are similar to Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act. LGBTQ Voice Tanzania nevertheless plans to hold a Pride event on June 29 in Dar es Salaam, the country’s largest city and commercial capital.
“Although security concerns exist, we refuse to be silenced by oppressive laws,” LGBT Voice Tanzania’s Salumu Hatibu. “We are fully prepared for any challenges that may arise.”
Kyiv Pride will on June 16 under the moniker “let’s unite for the sake of equality and victory.” It is the first time the event will take place in the Ukrainian capital since Russia launched its war in 2022.
Upwards of 10,000 people participated in the annual Jerusalem Pride and Tolerance Parade on May 30.
Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai, with the support of LGBTQ activists, last month cancelled the city’s annual Pride parade that would have taken place roughly seven months after Hamas launched its surprise attack against southern Israel.
Jerusalem Pride participants called for the release of the hostages who remain in the Gaza Strip. Omer Ohana, whose fiancé, Maj. Sagi Golan, died while fighting Hamas militants in Kibbutz Be’eri in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, is among those who spoke.
“Out of the despair and pain, a central thing became clear — the cure for pain, sadness and loss — is the community,” said Nilly Maderer, CEO of Jerusalem Open House for Pride and Tolerance, which organizes the Pride parade.
Amnesty International and Human Dignity Trust both note Gaza is among the jurisdictions around the world in which consensual same-sex sexual relations remain criminalized.
The Namibian Supreme Court on June 16 is expected to issue a ruling that could repeal the country’s sodomy law. Wendelinus Hamutenya-Jeremiah, executive prime director of Gender Diversity Movement Trust noted to the Blade the country’s first Pride City Tour/Parade will take place in cities across Namibia this month.
Saint Lucia Pride is scheduled to take place from Aug. 30-Sept. 2, even though it is among the English-speaking Caribbean nations in which homosexuality remains illegal. Generation Pride took place last weekend in Sri Lanka, a former British colony with a sodomy law of which the country’s government supports the repeal.
Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is among those who participated in the annual Bangkok Pride Parade on June 1. A bill that would extend marriage rights to same-sex couples is expected to receive final approval in the country’s parliament later this month.
Outright International on June 1 honored Mitini Nepal, a Nepalese LGBTQ and intersex rights group, actor Billy Porter and the Adobe Foundation at their annual Celebration of Courage gala in New York. The event raised more than $900,000 for the organization.
“We’re all here because we believe in confronting formidable challenges,” said Outright International Executive Director Maria Sjödin. “Sometimes it feels daunting, but you show how much passionate support there is and how we can and how we will fight as long as we need to together.”
George Avni and Daniel Itai contributed to this article.
South America
Chilean lawmakers reject proposed nondiscrimination law reforms amid tense anti-LGBTQ debate
Statute named after gay man who was killed in 2012
A political earthquake took place in Chile on Tuesday when the Chamber of Deputies rejected proposed reforms to the country’s nondiscrimination law.
The proposed reforms’ objective is “to strengthen the prevention of discrimination and to promote and guarantee in a better way the principle of equality.” Lawmakers in 2012 approved the law, also called the Zamudio Law, named in honor of Daniel Zamudio, a gay 24-year-old man who lost his life after a group of neo-Nazis attacked him in San Borja Park in Santiago, the country’s capital.
Lawmakers by a 69-63 vote margin rejected the proposed reform that President Gabriel Boric’s government introduced. Thirteen deputies abstained.
The Chilean Senate has already approved the proposal. A commission of lawmakers from both chambers of Congress will now consider it.
Most ruling party members supported the bill, while the opposition rejected it as a block.
Congressman Cristóbal Urruticoechea, who is close Republican Party ally, defended his vote against the bill.
“Of course we must respect the deviation of others, but it does not have to be an obligation to applaud them or to tell our children that there are more than two types of sexes, because that is not discrimination,” he said.
Emilia Schneider, the country’s first transgender congresswoman, said “unfortunately the majority of the House (of Deputies) has rejected the protection of victims of discrimination.”
“This is not understandable, it is unacceptable and we are here with a group of civil society organizations to call upon the majority of parliamentarians to reconsider so that we can fix this disaster in the mixed commission,” she said. “We have been waiting a long time for a reform to the Anti-Discrimination Law. We have been waiting a long time for an institutional framework that promotes equality and inclusion in our country because today lives continue to be lost due to discrimination and we cannot continue to tolerate that.”
“Unfortunately, today the Chamber of Deputies is once again turning its back on the citizenry,” added Schneider.
Rolando Jiménez, director of the Movement for Homosexual Integration and Liberation, the country’s main queer organization known by the acronym Movilh, in a statement said “today we went back to the past, to the 90s, to the darkest moments for LGBTIQ+ people and discriminated sectors.”
“Far-right congressmen went to the extreme of describing LGBTIQ+ people as deviants during the debate in the Chamber,” he said. “We are in the presence of the worst legislative scenario for nondiscrimination of which we have ever had record. It is, by all accounts, a civilizational setback.”
María José Cumplido, the executive director of Fundación Iguales, another Chilean advocacy group, told the Washington Blade that “lies were installed” during the debate.
“This is not a bad law,” she said. “It is a law that follows international standards that prevent discrimination and that improves people’s quality of life.”
“We have been talking about security and discrimination for years, it is a security problem that hundreds and thousands of people live with,” added Cumplido. “We want this project to continue advancing so that the State can prevent discrimination and that people can choose their life projects in freedom.”
‘We will continue the fight’
The proposed reform’s rejection represents a significant setback in the fight for nondiscrimination and equal rights in Chile.
The proposal sought to establish an anti-discrimination institutional framework, as well as to broaden the possibilities of compensation for victims of discrimination. It also sought to raise the maximum fines for discriminatory acts and to strengthen the State’s anti-discrimination policies.
“We will not lower our flags,” said Jiménez. “We will continue the fight in the Joint Commission.”
Movilh has urged LGBTQ Chileans and families to protest against the vote during the annual Santiago Pride march that will take place on June 29.
Mexico
Claudia Sheinbaum elected Mexico’s first female president
LGBTQ officials throughout Latin America applaud historic milestone
Former Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum on Sunday became the first woman elected president of Mexico.
Sheinbaum, a scientist who is a member of outgoing President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s leftist Morena party, defeated Xóchitl Gálvez of the opposition National Action Party and Jorge Álvarez Máynez of the Citizens’ Movement. She will also be Mexico’s first Jewish president.
“Thank you to the people of Mexico,” said Sheinbaum on her X account. “This is your triumph, this June 2 we once again made history.”
Mexican voters elected Sheinbaum less than a year after Mexico City hosted an LGBTQ and intersex rights conference that the LGBTQ+ Victory Institute co-sponsored. The election also took place against the backdrop of rampant cartel violence in Michoacán and other Mexican states.
Sheinbaum before the election released a policy paper that reiterated her support for LGBTQ rights in Mexico. The platform, among other things, reiterated “absolute respect for diverse gender identities” and pledged to create “public policies to (end impunity) and to eradicate hate crimes and violence against LGBTIQ+ communities because of gender and sexual orientation.”
“Without diversity, there is no democracy,” read the paper.
(Courtesy photo)
Mexican Congresswoman Salma Luévano, who is transgender, is among those who congratulated Sheinbaum. Claudia López, the former mayor of the Colombian capital of Bogotá who is a lesbian, in a post to her X account described Sheinbaum’s election as a “cultural and political transformation” for Mexico.
“Claudia Sheinbaum has on her shoulders the largest popular mandate in Mexican history and the necessary institutional equilibrium that depends so much on her talent and style of leadership,” said López. “I am sure that her human, professional, scientific training and her feminine empathy will allow her to honor history and her role in it.”
The Washington Blade will update this article.
World
Out in the World: LGBTQ news from Europe and Asia
Lufthansa is commemorating Pride Month
FRANCE
Transgender actress Karla Sofía Gascón has filed a legal complaint against French far-right politician Marion Maréchal-Le Pen, after the Reconquête Party leader posted a tweet decrying the fact that Gascón was awarded Best Actress at the Cannes Film Festival. The complaint has been joined with complaints from six French LGBTQ advocacy groups.
Gascón has been making waves since her international breakthrough performance in the musical gangster film “Emilia Pérez” at the Cannes Film Festival last month. In the film, she plays a cartel leader who hires a lawyer played by Zoe Saldaña to help her flee Mexico with her wife, played by Selena Gomez, so that she can get gender-affirming surgery so she can live as a woman.
The Spanish actress became the first trans woman to win the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival.
After her win, Maréchal-Le Pen posted a tweet that said Gascón’s victory came at a cost for women.
“Therefore, a man receives the prize for … best actress at Cannes. Progress for the left is the erasure of women and mothers,” Le Pen posted on May 26.
Gascón’s lawyer, Etienne Deshoulières, told Agence France-Presse she had filed a legal complaint for “sexist insult on the basis of gender identity.”
The organizations Mousse, Stop Homophobie, Familles LGBT, Adheos, Quazar, and Fédération LBGTQ+ have all filed similar complaints over Maréchal-Le Pen’s tweet.
Maréchal-Le Pen has responded to the complaint by asserting that she will not be silenced.
She is currently on the campaign trail leading the far-right Reconquête Party in elections to the European Parliament scheduled for June 9. She comes from a long pedigree of far-right French politicians who have all been opponents of LGBTQ rights. Her grandfather, Jean-Marie Le Pen, founded the far-right Front National party, which is now led by her aunt Marine Le Pen as the National Rally Party. She has frequently spoken of her desire to repeal same-sex marriage.
Before this all blew up, Gascón told a press conference at Cannes about her own experiences with discrimination as a trans woman.
“People who are trans are subjected to insults or death threats because they exist. In Mexico, there are harsh phrases when addressing trans people. It can be gross,” she said. “I think we should be taken for what we are. We have to continue fighting for our rights. We have our body and we’re allowed to change it.”
“We’re just normal people … I think in the world, you should be treated with respect.”
“Trans people are just normal people,” Spanish actress Karla Sofía Gascón said when asked about her non-binary character in Jacques Audiard’s ‘Emilia Perez’ #cannes2024. pic.twitter.com/BRECoys9jV
— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 19, 2024
In addition to Gascón’s acting award, “Emilia Pérez” scored tremendous reviews from critics at Cannes. A U.S. release date has not yet been announced.
SPAIN
The coalition of LGBTQ groups that were working together to guide the 2026 Gay Games in Valencia, Spain, has pulled out of the event in protest over what they’ve called a hijacking of the project by the city’s newly elected government, which includes a far-right anti-LGBTQ party in the governing coalition.
Spain’s third-largest city was chosen as the games’ host in November 2021, beating out Munich, Germany, and Guadalajara, Mexico. Originally Valencia’s Gay Games organization was led by a coalition of local LGBTQ groups in partnership with the city council.
But that changed last year, when the center-right People’s Party and the far-right Vox party took over the city government. The LGBTQ groups allege that the city reduced their role on the board in an attempt to take over the games, and that the new government has been hostile to LGBTQ people. They also say that the government has censored LGBTQ books, plays, and films.
On May 27, the LGBTQ+ groups — Lambda, Avegal and Dracs, and the umbrella organization València Diversitat Foundation — announced they were pulling out of the games and encouraging the Federation of Gay Games to withdraw from Valencia and award the 2026 games to another city.
“After the last local elections, the Popular Party and Vox have promoted an entire campaign of attacks and cuts in rights against members of the group,” FVD Secretary Jorge Garcia told Spain’s El Salto newspaper. “We have seen how children’s books were withdrawn or plays and films were canceled simply for addressing LGTBI themes or for showing people from the group.”
FVD is calling on the Federation of Gay Games to move the event to another city that is more LGBTQ-friendly, suggesting Munich as a possible alternate venue as it was one of the original bidders for the 2026 event. They’re also saying that unless FVD moves the event, they will “call for a boycott at the local, national, and international level.”
But so far, the federation has said it’s not budging.
In response to the pullout, the federation issued a statement saying that the games would go ahead in Valencia and that the federation has faith that the city government is hosting the games for the right reasons.
“After confidently receiving assurances from the València City Council about their commitment to the organization of the event, the FGG can confirm that the Gay Games will continue to be held in Valencia in 2026,” the statement reads. “The FGG has met various times with them to gain assurances from them about their commitment to the funding of the event, the availability of government-owned sports and culture venues, and the confirmation that participants will be able to attend and compete as their authentic selves.”
This isn’t the first time the Gay Games has experienced turmoil.
After being postponed a year due to the pandemic, last year’s Gay Games Hong Kong was divided and co-hosted with Guadalajara, Mexico, amid concerns about the worsening human rights and democracy situation in China, and deepening opposition from some local officials who were more closely aligned with Beijing.
The far-right Vox party has long been hostile to LGBTQ rights in Spain and has seen its fortunes rise along with other conservative or right-leaning parties across Europe. In Spanish cities and regions where they’ve come into power either alone or in coalition with the People’s Party, it has repealed local laws meant to protect LGBTQ people from discrimination and conversion therapy. On the national level, it has campaigned to repeal same-sex marriage and legal recognition of trans people.
GERMANY
German airlines Lufthansa is celebrating Pride Month 2024 by spoofing the company’s name with “Lovehansa” on several aircraft in its fleet. On X Deutsche Lufthansa AG wrote:
“It’s that time of the year where we highlight the importance of openness, tolerance, and equal love. We’ve been coloring the air with Lovehansa for the last two years and will continue to spread the love across borders and skies. Happy Pride Season!
It’s that time of the year where we highlight the importance of openness, tolerance, and equal love.
We’ve been coloring the air with Lovehansa for the last two years and will continue to spread the love across borders and skies.
Happy Pride Season! 🏳️🌈🫶#Lufthansa pic.twitter.com/OrJMYBjJ7P
— Lufthansa (@lufthansa) June 1, 2024
UNITED KINGDOM
A conservative Christian group has launched a petition calling for the city of Westminster in central London to remove Progress Pride flags from Regent Street, alleging that the flags are divisive, offensive, and “ugly.”
The group Christian Concern has collected more than 20,000 signatures of its 50,000 goal on its CitizenGo petition. The petition is addressed to Westminster City Council Leader Adam Hug and calls on him to “stop authorizing large scale displays of Pride Progress flags in Westminster, in particular Regent Street.”
Progress Pride flags have been strung across Regent Street — home to a world-famous luxury shopping district — for years, and they’re scheduled to return for June and July this year. Regent Street is controlled by the Crown Estates, a semi-public agency that manages the monarch’s property holdings.
In their letter, Christian Concern says the Progress Pride flags sow division in society.
“They do not promote inclusion — in fact, they exacerbate tensions between people of different characteristics — religions, sexual orientations, and gender identity. Many people experience these flags as an attack on historic, traditional beliefs about sex and gender. They send the message that people holding these views — which are worthy of respect in a democratic society — are not welcome,” the letter says.
In the petition’s explanatory note, Christian Concern alleges the Progress Pride flag is particularly offensive, because it includes colors symbolic of trans people and people of color.
“Rainbow flags are bad enough — but ‘Progress Pride’ flags add transgender stripes — a movement that has done untold damage to gender-questioning children in recent years. They also add brown and black stripes, wrongly conflating racial identity with sexual and gender identities,” it says.
“These flags are particularly offensive, and ugly to boot,” it says. “These divisive, gaudy displays are completely inappropriate for this historic, iconic street at the center of London.”
London’s annual Pride Parade will occur this year on June 29, and as usual, the route will pass through Piccadilly Circus, at the foot of Regent Street.
Pride in London, which organizes the parade, says it expects up to 35,000 people marching this year, making it the largest London Pride ever. The festivities come amid a growing moral panic against trans people in the U.K., fueled by a government that has been increasingly hostile to trans and queer people, and celebrities like JK Rowling, who have made opposing trans rights a key part of their identity.
The march comes just days before national elections, scheduled for July 4, which the governing Conservative Party is widely expected to lose.
RUSSIA
The governor of Russia’s Samara oblast has resigned amid accusations that his government violated Russia’s “LGBT Propaganda” law by appointing staff who were in same-sex relationships, Novaya Gazeta Europe reports.
Dmitry Azarov announced his resignation over the Russian social media network Vkontakte on May 28. His move came after several of his government’s officials were arrested on corruption charges, and following several allegations related to the “LGBT propaganda” law.
Since 2013, Russian law has banned the promotion of “non-traditional sexual relationships” among minors, and in 2022, the law was expanded to ban promotion of LGBTQ rights to people of any age.. Last year, the Russian Supreme Court and the Russian government added the “LGBT movement” to a list of banned extremist movements, intensifying the crackdown on LGBTQ expression.
Alex Khinshtein, a member of the President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia Party who represents Samara in the Russian parliament, and who authored the original ‘LGBT propaganda law, kicked off a series of allegations against officials in Azarov’s government.
He alleged that the Youth Policy Minister Sergey Burtsev and another official working in youth policy, Denis Leontovich, were in same-sex relationships. Both denied the allegations, but left their positions shortly after.
The resignations come amid a worsening crackdown on LGBTQ people in Russia. In March, several Moscow gay bars were raided by police, and a man was charged with using extremist symbols after he allegedly used a rainbow flag emoji in a private group chat.
JAPAN
Three cities across Japan announced that they would begin registering same-sex couples the same way that they register heterosexual couples in common-law marriages, the latest advancement in an ongoing struggle for legal recognition of same-sex couples in the East Asian nation.
Omura in Nagasaki prefecture announced the change on May 2, after Keita Matsuura, 38, and Yutaro Fujiyama, 39, made the request to register their relationship.
It was followed quickly by Kanuma in Tochigi prefecture. Kurayoshi in Tottori prefecture had initiated a similar procedure in October 2023. In all three cities, people in same-sex couples will be listed as “husband” or “wife” on their resident registration cards, with “not yet notified” added in brackets to indicate that the marriage is not officially registered, similar to opposite-sex common-law marriages.
In Japan, common-law heterosexual couples are treated equally to married couples, but it’s not clear yet if that treatment will carry over to same-sex couples who are registered this way.
“The possibility of obtaining rights equivalent to those of de facto marriages will arise,” Matsuura told Asahi news.
Same-sex marriages are not recognized in Japan, although several cases seeking to have it legalized are currently winding their way through district courts on their way to a likely Supreme Court case. Five district courts and one appellate court have found the current ban on same-sex marriage to be unconstitutional, while one has upheld the ban.
Meanwhile, hundreds of municipalities and 26 of Japan’s 47 prefectures across Japan have created partnership oath registries for same-sex couples. While these registries are not legally binding, they have helped some couples access some services and benefits only available to married couples.
D.C. Latinx Pride seeks to help heal the community
New court filings indicate Ruby Corado likely to plead guilty
Blade welcomes summer intern
D.C. gearing up for World Pride 2025
Trump, Hunter Biden must both respect judicial system
New chapter for Dupont Circle’s Fireplace bar
Claudia Sheinbaum elected Mexico’s first female president
BLADE EXCLUSIVE: Vice President Kamala Harris details what’s at stake in November
Pride organizers urged to ensure Jewish people can safely participate in events
At Pittsburgh Pride, Jill Biden warns of the dangers of a second Trump term
