District of Columbia
Multiple DC street closings set for Saturday Pride parade
More than 40 side streets along 14th Street to be closed
D.C. police have issued a traffic advisory announcing that more than 40 side streets linked to 14th Street, N.W., between U Street and Independence Avenue, S.W., will be closed most of the day on Saturday, June 8, to accommodate the city’s annual Capital Pride Parade.
Capital Pride Alliance, the group that organizes the Pride parade and Pride festival the following day on June 9, has said the parade will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday at 14th and T St., N.W., and travel south on 14th Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, where it will turn left along Pennsylvania Avenue and end at 9th and Pennsylvania.
In addition to the street closings, the police traffic advisory says emergency no parking restrictions will be placed on many of the streets impacted by the parade.
“The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage,” the advisory states. “All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed,” it says.
In addition to the street closings and parking restrictions along the parade route, the police advisory says the Capital Pride Block Party set to take place at the same time as the parade on 17th Street, N.W., between P Street and Riggs Place will also bring about street closings and parking restrictions in that area.
“Please note, although vehicular traffic will not be able to cross 14th Street between U Street, N.W. and Independence Avenue, S.W. during the parade, residents will be able to access their homes if they live east or west of 14th Street,” according to the advisory. “If you live between 16th Street and 14th Street from U Street to Rhode Island Avenue, N.W., please approach from 16th Street and officers will assist you getting home,” it says.
The full list of all street closings and parking restrictions related to the Capital Pride Parade can be accessed here:
District of Columbia
New court filings indicate Ruby Corado likely to plead guilty
Judge sets hearing for July 17 following revised, reduced charges
Newly filed court documents show that Ruby Corado, the founder and executive director of the now-defunct LGBTQ community services organization Casa Ruby, is expected to plead guilty to a reduced single charge of wire fraud as part of a plea deal offered by federal prosecutors.
An entry filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on June 5 states that a “Plea Agreement Hearing” has been scheduled for July 17, 2024, at 10 a.m. before Judge Trevor N. McFadden.
The posting of the plea agreement hearing came five days after prosecutors with the Office of the U.S. Attorney for D.C. filed an 11-page criminal information document charging Corado with a single count of wire fraud.
The new document replaces an earlier criminal complaint that charged Corado with wire fraud and the additional charges of bank fraud, money laundering, monetary transactions in criminally derived proceeds, and failure to file a required report of a foreign bank account.
The earlier complaint was filed at the time the FBI arrested Corado on March 6 of this year at a hotel in Laurel, Md., shortly after she returned to the U.S. from El Salvador. The initial complaint, like the new criminal information, accused Corado of diverting at least $150,000 of federal pandemic relief funds to her own bank accounts in El Salvador that were intended for use by Casa Ruby to support indigent LGBTQ clients in need of housing and other support services.
Although the newly filed criminal information is limited to the single charge of wire fraud, it also includes a “Forfeiture Allegation” that says under federal law the wire fraud charge requires Corado to forfeit to the U.S. government “any property, real or personal, which constitutes or is derived from proceeds traceable to the offense(s).”
The forfeiture allegation, which is part of the criminal information document, adds, “The United States will also seek a forfeiture money judgement against the defendant equal to the value of any property, real or personal, involved in these offenses, or any property traceable to such property.”
The criminal information document cites multiple examples of how and when Corado allegedly improperly and illegally applied for federal pandemic relief funds for Casa Ruby with the intent of using the funds for her own personal enrichment.
“From in or around March 2020 through at least October 2021, within the District of Columbia and elsewhere, Corado devised and intended to devise a scheme and artifice for obtaining money and property by materially false and fraudulent pretenses, representations, and promises,” the document states. “It was the purpose of the scheme and artifice that Corado would obtain money and other property from government-supported pandemic relief programs on behalf of Casa Ruby and misappropriate those funds for her own personal benefit,” it says.
The charge of wire fraud carries a maximum penalty of 10 years of incarceration. But legal observers say that under a plea agreement similar to the one offered to Corado, prosecutors most likely will ask the judge for a lesser sentence.
Corado’s attorney is also expected to point out this is a nonviolent, first-time offense for Corado, which merits a lesser sentence.
Corado has denied wrongdoing in her operation of Casa Ruby in response to a separate civil complaint filed against her and Casa Ruby by the Office of the D.C. Attorney General. That complaint is still pending in D.C. Superior Court.
The Washington Post, which first reported the Corado plea agreement deal, reports that Corado’s public defender attorney, Diane Shrewsbury, said she and Corado declined to comment on the expected plea deal. Patricia Hartman, a spokesperson for the Office of the U.S. Attorney, told the Washington Blade that office also would have no comment at this time on whether a plea agreement has been reached.
At the request of attorney Shrewsbury, and against the wishes of federal prosecutors, who said Corado would be a flight risk, a federal judge agreed to release Corado into the custody of her niece in Rockville, Md., under a home detention order. The release order came seven days after Corado had been held in jail since the time of her arrest on March 6.
Court records show that Judge Robin Meriweather agreed on May 30 to a request by Corado’s attorney that was not opposed by prosecutors to allow her to go outside of the house, to which she has been confined under home detention, “for one hour at a time, four times a week, for fresh air and physical activity.”
A motion filed by the attorney seeking the change says Corado has been compliant with the strict terms of home incarceration but “has recently experienced adverse health consequences due to a lack of physical activity and seeks permission to go outside for walks or jogs.”
District of Columbia
D.C. gearing up for World Pride 2025
Two million visitors expected for international LGBTQ celebration
Leaders of the Capital Pride Alliance, the group that organizes D.C.’s annual LGBTQ Pride celebration, have said a leading topic of discussion at this week’s 2024 Capital Pride events will be the ongoing plans by Capital Pride Alliance and the D.C. government to host World Pride 2025 in the nation’s capital.
In a development that surprised some and thrilled the D.C. LGBTQ community and D.C. city officials alike, InterPride, the global organization representing more than 400 Pride organizations in at least 70 countries, announced in November 2022 that it selected D.C. as the host city for World Pride 2025, with Capital Pride Alliance designated as the lead organizer.
The decision came after InterPride initially selected the City of Kaohsiung in Taiwan as the 2025 World Pride host city, with D.C. being designated as the runner-up city after coming in second place in bidding for the international event.
But following a dispute with InterPride, the Taiwanese LGBTQ organization designated to organize World Pride 2025 announced it no longer wished to host the event. That prompted InterPride’s members to vote to select the runner-up city, D.C., as the host city, according to an InterPride announcement.
Capital Pride Alliance officials have pointed out that World Pride 2025 will come to D.C. on the 50th anniversary of D.C.’s first LGBTQ Pride celebration.
“The Capital Pride Alliance is excited for Washington, D.C. to host World Pride 2025 and share this momentous and exciting milestone with our international community,” the group says in a statement posted on its website.
“World Pride 2025 will feature a vibrant and innovative slate of events and cultural programs that will highlight the best that Washington, D.C. has to offer,” the statement says. “From music to film, from the National Mall to Embassy Row, you will experience the world through Washington’s multi-faceted and multi-cultural community,” it says.
According to a preliminary schedule of events posted on its website, Capital Pride Alliance says World Pride 2025 will take place May 23 through June 8, 2025. The schedule lists DC Black Pride among its events, which it says will take place May 23-26. The schedule shows that an official Welcome Ceremony will take place May 31, at a location to be determined.
Other events, as posted on the Capital Pride website, include a Capital Cup World Pride Sports Festival; a Human Rights Conference; a Music Festival-Global Dance Party; a World Pride Parade; a Festival & Concert set to take place on the National Mall; a Rally & March from the Lincoln Memorial to the U.S. Capitol; and a Concert & Closing Ceremony on the National Mall near the U.S. Capitol.
“Washington, DC has long been a creative springboard for global movements, policies, and gatherings,” the Capital Pride Alliance statement on World Pride says. “Through thought-provoking programming and events, World Pride attendees will be inspired and empowered to use the tools and connections they attain to bring positive change to their own communities.”
District of Columbia
Five pro-LGBTQ Council members projected winners in D.C. primary
Highly competitive Ward 7 race too close to call
Five longtime LGBTQ supportive members of the D.C. City Council who were up for re-election in the city’s June 4 Democratic primary were the projected winners as nearly all of them were ahead of their opponents by wide margins in the latest vote count released Tuesday night by the D.C. Board of Elections.
The five include Council members Robert White (D-At-Large); Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2), who was unopposed; Janeese Lewis George (D-Ward 4); and Trayon White (D-Ward 8). They were each projected as winners by the Associated Press.
In the highly competitive Ward 7 D.C. Council race, where 10 Democrats ran for the seat being vacated by incumbent Ward 7 Council member and former D.C. Mayor Vincent Gray, the outcome was too close to call as of Wednesday morning. But Ward 7 Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Wendell Felder, who was slightly ahead of his two closest rivals with 22.9 percent of the vote, declared victory Tuesday night at his election night watch party, according to the Washington Post.
Felder, a former aid to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, who was endorsed by Bowser, also received the endorsement of Gray, who is a longtime LGBTQ rights supporter. Sources familiar with the mayor’s office and Gray say Felder shares Bowser and Gray’s support for the LGBTQ community.
Also emerging as projected winners for re-election were D.C. Congressional Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-At-Large), and D.C. Shadow Representative to the U.S. House Oye Owolewa (D-At-Large).
In the race for the Shadow U.S. Senate seat, for which incumbent Michael D. Brown chose not to run for re-election, Democrat Ankit Jain was slightly ahead of Democrat Eugene Kinlow by a margin of 50.4 percent to 47.34 percent. The Associated Press did not project a winner in that race.
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden, who was also on the D.C. Democratic primary ballot is the projected winner over two lesser-known Democratic rivals with 87.19 percent of the vote, according to the Board of Elections latest vote count released at 10:22 p.m. Tuesday night.
Sarah Graham, a spokesperson for the D.C. Board of Elections, told the Washington Blade Wednesday morning that additional mail-in ballots remain uncounted. She said those ballots, if postmarked as of June 4, would be counted if received up until June 14. Graham said the election board expects to officially certify the winners on June 14, even though the Associated Press has declared Biden, the five Council members, Norton, and Owolewa the projected winners.
