Multiple DC street closings set for Saturday Pride parade

Newly filed court documents show that Ruby Corado, the founder and executive director of the now-defunct LGBTQ community services organization Casa Ruby, is expected to plead guilty to a reduced single charge of wire fraud as part of a plea deal offered by federal prosecutors.

An entry filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on June 5 states that a “Plea Agreement Hearing” has been scheduled for July 17, 2024, at 10 a.m. before Judge Trevor N. McFadden.

The posting of the plea agreement hearing came five days after prosecutors with the Office of the U.S. Attorney for D.C. filed an 11-page criminal information document charging Corado with a single count of wire fraud.

The new document replaces an earlier criminal complaint that charged Corado with wire fraud and the additional charges of bank fraud, money laundering, monetary transactions in criminally derived proceeds, and failure to file a required report of a foreign bank account.

The earlier complaint was filed at the time the FBI arrested Corado on March 6 of this year at a hotel in Laurel, Md., shortly after she returned to the U.S. from El Salvador. The initial complaint, like the new criminal information, accused Corado of diverting at least $150,000 of federal pandemic relief funds to her own bank accounts in El Salvador that were intended for use by Casa Ruby to support indigent LGBTQ clients in need of housing and other support services.

Although the newly filed criminal information is limited to the single charge of wire fraud, it also includes a “Forfeiture Allegation” that says under federal law the wire fraud charge requires Corado to forfeit to the U.S. government “any property, real or personal, which constitutes or is derived from proceeds traceable to the offense(s).”

The forfeiture allegation, which is part of the criminal information document, adds, “The United States will also seek a forfeiture money judgement against the defendant equal to the value of any property, real or personal, involved in these offenses, or any property traceable to such property.”

The criminal information document cites multiple examples of how and when Corado allegedly improperly and illegally applied for federal pandemic relief funds for Casa Ruby with the intent of using the funds for her own personal enrichment.

“From in or around March 2020 through at least October 2021, within the District of Columbia and elsewhere, Corado devised and intended to devise a scheme and artifice for obtaining money and property by materially false and fraudulent pretenses, representations, and promises,” the document states. “It was the purpose of the scheme and artifice that Corado would obtain money and other property from government-supported pandemic relief programs on behalf of Casa Ruby and misappropriate those funds for her own personal benefit,” it says.

The charge of wire fraud carries a maximum penalty of 10 years of incarceration. But legal observers say that under a plea agreement similar to the one offered to Corado, prosecutors most likely will ask the judge for a lesser sentence.

Corado’s attorney is also expected to point out this is a nonviolent, first-time offense for Corado, which merits a lesser sentence.

Corado has denied wrongdoing in her operation of Casa Ruby in response to a separate civil complaint filed against her and Casa Ruby by the Office of the D.C. Attorney General. That complaint is still pending in D.C. Superior Court.

The Washington Post, which first reported the Corado plea agreement deal, reports that Corado’s public defender attorney, Diane Shrewsbury, said she and Corado declined to comment on the expected plea deal. Patricia Hartman, a spokesperson for the Office of the U.S. Attorney, told the Washington Blade that office also would have no comment at this time on whether a plea agreement has been reached.

At the request of attorney Shrewsbury, and against the wishes of federal prosecutors, who said Corado would be a flight risk, a federal judge agreed to release Corado into the custody of her niece in Rockville, Md., under a home detention order. The release order came seven days after Corado had been held in jail since the time of her arrest on March 6.

Court records show that Judge Robin Meriweather agreed on May 30 to a request by Corado’s attorney that was not opposed by prosecutors to allow her to go outside of the house, to which she has been confined under home detention, “for one hour at a time, four times a week, for fresh air and physical activity.”

A motion filed by the attorney seeking the change says Corado has been compliant with the strict terms of home incarceration but “has recently experienced adverse health consequences due to a lack of physical activity and seeks permission to go outside for walks or jogs.”