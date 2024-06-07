Opinions
Breeders: Can straights be queer?
Our identities are not solely about our sex partners
As a barback, I’m pretty damn annoying.
I push past you with my ice buckets. I take your glass away, sometimes before you’re finished. I bump into the bartenders, tell patrons to step aside, and cut the bathroom line, all while covered in sweat, stains, and sometimes a little vomit.
In contrast, the bartenders get all the glory. They charm your socks off with pleasant conversation and — oh, would you look at that? They made you a fancy drink, too. How lovely.
While I might sound bitter, I enjoy observing how the bartenders approach customer interaction. Some rely on wit, others on speed, a few on good ole fashioned kindness and, on occasion, a master who can employ all three. Yet there’s one bartender so charming, so magnetic, so comical, he leaves patrons (and some staff) swooning in his glow.
His name is Fred. Here’s the thing about Fred: He’s a six-foot-three-and-a-half-inch hunk of a man oozing what kids today call the rizz, or charisma to us older folk, and in the wake of this rizz comes scores of adoring fans. Here’s the other thing about Fred: he’s straight.
Gay gasp — a straight bartender in a gay bar? The mere notion may cause some waves. And here, in a queer publication, just before Pride no less, I dare to ask whether straights can belong in the queer community. Time to roll out the cancellation carpet, folks.
Admittedly, that reaction is understandable, for we gays are protective of our spaces. Fighting for nightlife is a cornerstone of our history; Stonewall was pivotal for a reason, after all. But the world is different now, isn’t it? There are more queers, more queer identities, and more allies all around us. As a result, we’ve made some significant strides.
Yet the tone toward our straight allies isn’t always the most positive. We detest the straight bachelorette parties, those gay-baiting straight dudes, that shrieking straight girl piercing our ears, and the overly affectionate straight couple taking up space. For many, the straights remain our adversaries, so much so that we degrade them with terms such as the title of this piece.
Take, for example, a few months ago at the Pub. It was an early Sunday afternoon just before the post-brunch rush when a sizable group of straight-looking college dudes overtook three tables on our covered patio. As they strolled in, every queer glared them down like a scene from a spaghetti Western. A few patrons even complained.
That was before we learned the group wasn’t there for a heist but rather their friend’s 21st birthday — the same friend who came out to them the night prior. Out of support, they all joined him in his first legal foray into a gay bar. If you’re not already thinking it, I’ll spell it out for you: That is fucking cute.
So, why were we so hostile? Are we projecting our own trauma? Are we always like this? To help me understand, and in what can only be described as the most sound scientific study the world has ever seen, I messaged 10 D.C.-area straight friends with a simple question: Have you ever felt judged inside a gay bar? After half replied yes, I grew more curious and asked 10 D.C. gays the same question. Of those, seven said the same.
Queers: me thinks we have a judgment problem.
Perhaps I should be surprised, but I’m not. I, too, have felt judged in gay bars. Certainly I’ve been the butt of jokes, and if it’s not me, it’s someone else. Yet according to the history we’re oh so proud of, gay bars should be safe spaces for queers. Now I’m left wondering: What does it mean to feel safe, and who qualifies as queer?
For the first question, consider my anecdote from earlier. To me, the birthday boy’s straight friends were as critical in facilitating a safe space for him as the bar they entered, for they encouraged him to be himself, which is what safety is all about. In fact, many of us have straights who support us — when we come out, when we discuss our lifestyles, when they join our gay escapades — all while defending us to others. In my own life the straights sometimes feel like a reprieve, particularly from the hard knocks the gay community can deliver, and there’s no better example than my good friend Alec.
Alec and I attended college together, and every so often he and I meet up at his house, order food, and smoke a ton of weed in his basement. We’ll catch up on life before diving into a show; right now, we’re watching the “Chucky” TV series (Yes, Chucky the scary redheaded doll, but the show is remarkably camp and queer. Turns out Don Mancini, the creator of Chucky, is gay).
During these hangouts, it often strikes me how connected Alec is to queer culture: he loves watching Bravo, his place is impeccably decorated, and he’s often showing me what’s popular on gay Twitter. Last time, having just read an article about actor Darren Criss identifying as culturally gay, I asked him, “Do you ever feel confined by straight culture?”
Alec repacked his bong as answered, “absolutely.”
When I inquired further, he explained, “My thoughts on straight culture can basically be summed up as ‘it’s boring’ and gay culture is a lot more fun. I’m not super into sports. I don’t golf. I don’t date. I’m not MAGA. I watched “The Sopranos” but once was enough. There’s not a lot for me in straight culture. I do, however, follow pop culture and entertainment news, I listen to good music, I take pride in my house and how it’s decorated, I love the “Real Housewives.” There’s just more for me in gay culture.”
Now back to the second question: who qualifies as queer? Must we look a certain way? Dress a certain way? Some might say enjoying sex with the same sex, but what if you’re not sexual? What if someone happens to be straight but rejects the same traditional norms and values we do? And what if that straight makes us feel safer than some gays for simply being who we are?
I usually prefer nuance, but when it comes to the question of whether straights can be queer, my opinion is absolutely. Definitely not all, but certainly some. Why? Because being queer isn’t solely about your sex partners. Rather, it’s about embracing non-normative sexual and gender lifestyles to allow queerness to flourish, and a heterosexual is just as capable of that mindset as a homosexual is of rejecting it (unfortunately those exist, but I’ll save that for another piece). Better put: when a straight person feels like a fish out of water in the pond of their own kind, well — what’s more queer than that?
Speaking of fish out of water, the other day I asked my favorite straight bartender how his time at a gay bar has been.
“It’s been very gay,” Fred so aptly replied, “and I mean that in the best way. It’s been a blast. Really couldn’t ask for a more accepting and open team than the one at LGP. I’ve learned more about the gay community in six months here than I would’ve learned in 10,000 years outside of it. It was a front flip cannonball into the deep end in the best way.”
That warmed my heart to hear. And if there was any doubt in my mind about Fred’s true orientation, his cannonball metaphor all but erased it.
Jake Stewart is a D.C.-based writer and barback.
This Pride season, will LGBTQ Jews still belong?
Proudly intersectional, we hold both identities dearly
Pride month is here — a time when many members of our LBGTQ+ community
celebrate being part of an inclusive global movement where we can unapologetically be ourselves. But this year for many LGBTQ Jews, the joyous festivities will be overshadowed by rampant anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism experienced in queer spaces since Oct. 7.
In recent years, transgender and queer people of color have fought tirelessly for a more inclusive community, demanding systemic changes to LGBTQ institutions around equity and inclusion, and symbolically bringing us the progress flag. Against this spirit of inclusion, it has become more difficult to be openly and unapologetically Jewish in LGBTQ circles. This crisis is overdue for a response: LGBTQ leaders must ensure that everyone is welcome in our movement or risk threatening the progress and values we have fought for over decades.
The LGBTQ movement has long been defined by its intersectionality and inclusivity, which has led to tremendous advancements since Stonewall. Over this period, there had been an undercurrent of anti-Israel sentiment in more progressive parts of the community that would occasionally erupt, but it was far from the pervasive anti-Semitism we are experiencing today.
The list of attacks on LGBTQ Jews over the past several months is long. A LGBTQ nightclub in Bushwick, Brooklyn boycotted the Eurovision song contest when Israeli contestant Eden Golan advanced to the finals. Manny’s cultural center in San Francisco, which is run by Israeli and proud LGBTQ advocate Manny Yuketiel, has been consistently targeted with protests and boycotts. LGBTQ organizations, including ACT UP, QUIT (Queers United Against Israeli Terrorism), and Queers for Liberation, have vocally aligned their advocacy with the anti-Semitic BDS Movement, which calls for economic, cultural, and academic isolation of Israel. Prominent queer studies professors have accused Israel — home to a thriving LGBTQ community — of “pinkwashing” to improve its image. This charge is of enormous disrespect to the Israeli LGBTQ community activists who fought government policies over decades to achieve equal rights, both in the courts and on the streets.
For the nine out of 10 Jews who identify as Zionists, the frequency and intensity of these incidents make us feel increasingly unwelcome in LGBTQ spaces. Instead of holding both our cherished queer and Jewish identities simultaneously, we are being presented with a litmus test: Are you part of our movement, or do you support the existence of a Jewish state?
It is deeply upsetting that many members of the LGBTQ community would gladly deny Jews the right to self-determination. Zionism is the belief that the Jewish people — like all people — should have a state in our ancestral homeland. The existence of this state is desperately needed in a world that allowed one-third of our people to be slaughtered by the Nazis and their allies less than a century ago.
While the vast majority of Jews care about Israel — home of nearly half of the world’s Jewish population — our community does not have monolithic views on Palestine and the ongoing conflict, nor do we unwaveringly support the current Israeli government and all of its policies. As leaders of Jewish communal organizations, we welcome policy disagreements about the war and believe in protecting free speech. Criticism of Israeli government policy is not anti-Semitic.
But a red line is crossed when people carelessly dismiss Israel’s right to exist, or hold American Jews collectively responsible for their perceived grievances with Israel. From Supervisor Harvey Milk to Congressman Barney Frank to Edie Windsor, progressive Zionist, American Jews have for many generations been central to our LGBTQ liberation struggle in this country. It is painful to think that the next generation of queer Jewish leaders could be deterred from fully participating in the movement due to discrimination toward our religious and cultural identities. Our LGBTQ community institutions must hold a big enough tent for Jews, Muslims, Israelis, and Palestinians to all feel a sense of belonging and inclusion.
We implore LGBTQ leaders across the country to approach this challenge with the urgency it warrants and implement practical solutions to turn the tide. This starts with making sure that Jews, regardless of their views about Israel, are safe and feel welcomed in LGBTQ spaces.
The Hebrew phrase “eilu v’eilu” translates to “both these and those.” Our intersectionality is proudly Jewish and queer. We hold both identities dearly — and we refuse to choose. It is time for LGBTQ community leaders to embrace LGBTQ Jews in our moment of need.
Tyler Gregory is CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council of the Bay Area. Jeremy Burton is CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Boston.
Trump, Hunter Biden must both respect judicial system
‘American principle that no one is above the law was reaffirmed’
I know it will be difficult for President Biden to hold his tongue, as his son Hunter is brought to trial in Delaware. Contrary to the Trump case, we can have strong feelings of compassion for Hunter’s entire family. Hunter is known to have been into drugs, and I have compassion for anyone who is. Today it seems as if nearly everyone knows someone addicted to drugs of one sort or another. We know how this can destroy a person, and a family. I have had friends who died of drug overdoses, and my girlfriend’s brother — yes, I did have an amazing girlfriend before I came out — died by suicide from his use of hallucinogens.
Clearly Hunter’s case is very different from Trump’s, who is a congenital liar. What Trump did is so much more egregious in that it ended up likely screwing the country for years to come, when he may have won the presidency because of it. We know the world would be such a different, and better, place had Hillary Clinton won.
But in both cases, we have a judicial system that will decide what happens. No matter whether you are a Republican or a Democrat, you should agree with what President Biden said in a statement from the White House after Trump was found guilty. He said, “The American principle that no one is above the law was reaffirmed. Donald Trump was given every opportunity to defend himself.” He went on to say, “That’s how the American system of justice works, and it’s reckless, it’s dangerous, it’s irresponsible, for anyone to say this was rigged just because they don’t like verdict. Our justice system has endured for nearly 250 years, and it literally is a cornerstone of America. Our justice system should be respected. We should never allow anyone to tear it down. It’s as simple as that.” It was a simple statement that seemed very important after Trump’s rants and the outbursts of his MAGA sycophants and acolytes. We surely live in interesting times.
This is not the first time a member of a president’s family has done something wrong. There are so many instances where that has happened. This may just be the first to go to trial. But in all the ones I have seen, or heard about, except for one, the president has been cleared of using their influence to benefit themselves just as Congress has found no instance where President Biden has benefited. In the case of Trump’s daughter and son-in-law, we are not so sure. They were given official White House status. We also know as reported in October 2018 “China’s Trademark Office granted provisional approval for 16 trademarks to Ivanka Trump Marks LLC, bringing to 34 the total number of marks China has greenlighted this year, according to the office’s online database. The new approvals cover Ivanka-branded fashion gear including sunglasses, handbags, shoes, and jewelry, as well as beauty services and voting machines. China also granted provisional approval for two “Trump” trademarks to DTTM Operations LLC, headquartered at Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in New York. They cover branded restaurant, bar, and hotel services, as well as clothing and shoes.” We also know Jared Kushner got $2 billion from the Saudis as soon as Trump left office.
I believe the American people will understand the difference between the Trump and Hunter Biden cases, even though Republicans will try to tell them Donald’s was politically motivated, and Hunter’s was not. It is my hope Trump’s 34 guilty verdicts, will have the result of keeping Trump from becoming president again. He may not go to jail for these felony convictions, but if he is not elected, he faces numerous other counts in federal cases in D.C. and Florida. He also faces a state case in Georgia. That one is a RICO case, and if he is found guilty could face a mandatory five years in jail. If the racist, sexist, homophobic pig who was found liable for sexual assault, and found guilty of 34 felonies, becomes president, the federal trials will go away because he will control the Department of Justice. That includes the one in D.C. related to Jan. 6 and the one in Florida, related to his taking classified documents with him when he left the White House.
Again, I have total compassion for President Biden, and his family. But his statement on our judicial system will have to be the same no matter what the outcome of Hunter Biden’s trial.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Be afraid: MAGA wants a Christian theocracy
Fight back and vote or Pride 2024 could be our last
Eight years ago on June 8, 2016, I wrote the Blade’s Pride op-ed warning about the candidacy of Donald Trump for president.
Specifically, I worried about the Supreme Court and about the damage Trump could do via executive order to LGBTQ rights. Unfortunately, I was right on both counts. Here’s what I wrote then: “With one Supreme Court seat vacant and three more justices aged 77 or older, it is imperative that Trump not be allowed to make selections to the high court. The names he’s floated so far for the high court are a who’s who of anti-LGBT bigotry.”
We all know what happened next. Trump got three picks to the high court. If he’s re-elected, you can bet that Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, who are already under fire, will retire, giving Trump two more picks and a majority five of nine MAGA justices.
The Blade cover that year warned that 2016 could be our last Pride celebration given Trump’s attacks on the LGBTQ community. Just four days later on June 12, our greatest fears were realized when a gunman opened fire in the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, killing 49 mostly LGBTQ patrons.
The more things change. Here we are eight long years later and Trump is back not only as a presidential candidate for the third time but as a newly minted felon following his conviction on 34 counts in the Stormy Daniels hush money case. After all the skilled politicians who’ve taken on Trump — everyone from Hillary Clinton to Jeb Bush — who could have predicted it would be a porn star who would take him down?
Of course, he’s down but not out. And now it’s the American electorate that is on trial instead of Trump. Will we really entertain a convicted felon as our president? Or will common sense prevail as it did in 2020 and will the voters of Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania send Trump into political oblivion? Time will tell.
In the meantime, equality voters — that is, all LGBTQ Americans and their supporters, families, and friends — must unite and vote to re-elect Joe Biden, no matter what’s happening in Gaza, Ukraine, or anywhere else. The stakes are far more grave than in 2016, when a neophyte Trump threatened us with mere executive orders and hostile Supreme Court picks. Fast forward eight years, and Trump and his toadies are experienced in operating the government and will use it to our detriment in myriad ways, as outlined in the ominous “Project 2025.”
The 2025 project is an 800+ page governing agenda for the next Republican administration that was created by the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank. Among other targets, the plan calls for the replacement of secular public education with teachings based on the Bible, outlawing all pornography, and eroding protections for LGBTQ Americans, as the Blade has reported.
Contrary to what many believe, Trump isn’t seeking an authoritarian state, he and his Republican supporters want a Christian theocracy that would criminalize all abortions, overturn marriage equality, and more. A Biden campaign memo obtained exclusively by the Blade earlier this year states that, “Trump’s Project 2025 will be even worse for LGBTQ+ Americans, going beyond the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill. A second Trump presidency will make it a mission to erode LGBTQ+ Americans’ rights, and undermine their existence.” For instance, the document notes, Trump would:
• Remove nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ+ Americans;
• Overturn same-sex marriage and protections against anti-sodomy laws;
• Reverse Title IX to remove protections for transgender students;
• Ban and expel transgender military members;
• Ban LGBTQ books;
• Restrict IVF and surrogacy;
• And appoint more extreme judges who will repeal LGBTQ+ rights.
A Biden campaign official warned that these laws go further than targeting the rights of LGBTQ Americans but in many cases seek “to really undermine their existence in public” — and do not constitute “one-off” issues in states like Florida, Alabama, or Tennessee, but rather a blueprint for national policy that “Trump and Project 2025 would bring to Americans.”
Make no mistake that if Trump wins back the White House, the LGBTQ community will take the brunt of his attacks, especially the trans community. This year’s Pride celebrations must serve as a stark reminder of what’s at stake in November. In 2016, my warnings about the end of Pride may have sounded like hyperbole, but in 2025, Trump’s political enemies will be in jail; his antagonists in the media will be tied up in lawsuits; and the United States as we know it will be gone. We will be a nation in steep decline headed for a Christian theocracy. Only we the voters can prevent that dark future.
Kevin Naff is editor of the Washington Blade. Reach him at [email protected].
Narendra Modi to form coalition government after party wins India election
This Pride season, will LGBTQ Jews still belong?
Multiple DC street closings set for Saturday Pride parade
Kenyan Supreme Court orders MP to pay LGBTQ activist $5,000
New chapter for Dupont Circle’s Fireplace bar
Claudia Sheinbaum elected Mexico’s first female president
D.C. Pride celebration to include parade, festival, fireworks, and more
BLADE EXCLUSIVE: Vice President Kamala Harris details what’s at stake in November
Pride organizers urged to ensure Jewish people can safely participate in events
