Photos
PHOTOS: Dyke March
Activists in annual demonstration call for end to genocide
The 2024 Dyke March was held in Washington, D.C. on Friday, June 7. The march began in Lafayette Square. Activists called for an end to genocide.
(Washington Blade photos by Emily Hanna)
Photos
PHOTOS: Pride Run 5K
Front Runners hold annual community event at Congressional Cemetery
The DC Front Runners held the 12th annual Pride Run 5K at Congressional Cemetery on Friday, June 7.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering the @DCFrontrunners Pride Run 5K for @WashBlade pic.twitter.com/EN9FUNzk45— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) June 8, 2024
Photos
PHOTOS: Rockville Pride
Annual LGBTQ celebration held in Maryland suburb
The City of Rockville’s Human Rights Commission held the eighth annual Rockville Pride at Rockville Town Square in Rockville, Md. on Sunday, June 2.
(Washington Blade photos by Emily Hanna)
Photos
PHOTOS: Pride Honors
Annual awards ceremony celebrates accomplishments of LGBTQ community
The Capital Pride Alliance held its annual Pride Honors at the MGM National Harbor on Friday, May 31. The event was hosted by Lorenzo Hall. Awardees included Hope Giselle, Jamison Henninger, Kenya Hutton, Carol Jameson, Tula, José Alberto Uclés, Iya Dammons, Bryan Davis, William Hawkins, and Destination D.C. Black Leaves Dance Company and DCBX Live Latin Dance performed. DJ Honey provided the music.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering the @CapitalPrideDC Pride Honors at @MGMNatlHarbor for @WashBlade : pic.twitter.com/7Y32gbZee8— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) June 1, 2024