PHOTOS: Pride Run 5K

The Capital Pride Alliance held its annual Pride Honors at the MGM National Harbor on Friday, May 31. The event was hosted by Lorenzo Hall. Awardees included Hope Giselle, Jamison Henninger, Kenya Hutton, Carol Jameson, Tula, José Alberto Uclés, Iya Dammons, Bryan Davis, William Hawkins, and Destination D.C. Black Leaves Dance Company and DCBX Live Latin Dance performed. DJ Honey provided the music.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)