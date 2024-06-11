Photos
PHOTOS: Pride Run 5K
Front Runners hold annual community event at Congressional Cemetery
The DC Front Runners held the 12th annual Pride Run 5K at Congressional Cemetery on Friday, June 7.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering the @DCFrontrunners Pride Run 5K for @WashBlade pic.twitter.com/EN9FUNzk45— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) June 8, 2024
Featured Local Savings
Photos
PHOTOS: Rockville Pride
Annual LGBTQ celebration held in Maryland suburb
The City of Rockville’s Human Rights Commission held the eighth annual Rockville Pride at Rockville Town Square in Rockville, Md. on Sunday, June 2.
(Washington Blade photos by Emily Hanna)
Photos
PHOTOS: Pride Honors
Annual awards ceremony celebrates accomplishments of LGBTQ community
The Capital Pride Alliance held its annual Pride Honors at the MGM National Harbor on Friday, May 31. The event was hosted by Lorenzo Hall. Awardees included Hope Giselle, Jamison Henninger, Kenya Hutton, Carol Jameson, Tula, José Alberto Uclés, Iya Dammons, Bryan Davis, William Hawkins, and Destination D.C. Black Leaves Dance Company and DCBX Live Latin Dance performed. DJ Honey provided the music.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering the @CapitalPrideDC Pride Honors at @MGMNatlHarbor for @WashBlade : pic.twitter.com/7Y32gbZee8— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) June 1, 2024
Photos
PHOTOS: Black Pride Opening Reception
Billy Porter headlines program at start of weekend activities
D.C. Black Pride 2024 began at The Westin Washington, DC Downtown with an Opening Reception on Friday, May 24. The “Rainbow Row” resource fair was held in conjunction with the reception and featured community organizations and other vendors’ booths.
The reception was hosted by Anthony Oakes. Earl Fowlkes, outgoing chief executive officer and president of the Center for Black Equity, was honored by a mayoral proclamation. Performers included Billy Porter, Paris Sashay, Keith Angelo, Bang Garcon, Black Assets, Marcy Smiles and Sherri Amoure.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Center for Black Equity’s Earl Fowlkes honored by a mayoral proclamation at the opening ceremony for DC Black Pride. Covering for @WashBlade pic.twitter.com/5KPEfPP0mX— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) May 24, 2024