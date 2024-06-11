District of Columbia
Pride weekend brings parade, festival, fireworks amid perfect weather
‘I just love to celebrate being queer!’
Pride weekend in D.C. means rainbow floats filling a crowded 14th Street, bubbles floating above rooftops, Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” blasting from speakers, and groups of enthusiastic locals and tourists eagerly gripping the barricades ready for the parade.
With shouts of “Happy Pride” from the top of a double-decker bus wrapped in the 2025 World Pride logo and cheers from the audience lining the street, the long-awaited Capital Pride Parade had begun.
It seemed that all of D.C. was out in rainbow outfits on Saturday to celebrate the strides of the LGBTQ community. The parade procession, which lasted nearly six hours, featured floats from a wide array of participants. These included organizations that support the LGBTQ community, local and international businesses, local sports teams, political candidates and their supporters, including second gentleman Doug Emhoff, various embassies, and many more. Unlike previous years when D.C.’s infamous heat and humidity have strained participants and spectators alike, the weekend’s weather featured clear blue skies and comfortably moderate temperatures.
Martie Fulp-Eickstaedt traveled from Richmond to soak in all the queer love and community. “I am celebrating with my friends, my dear pals that I adore,” she said. “It’s really just about celebrating with the community. I love seeing other people’s outfits and seeing the joy on people’s faces. People coming together to celebrate love.”
Fulp-Eickstaedt continued, explaining that the joy she experiences is hard to match. “I just love seeing the smiles on everyone’s faces. And the dancing. I love the dancing. This one loves to dance,” she said while pointing to her friend sitting next to her on the curb. “Seeing her dance is one of the best things.”
There was no shortage of dancing this weekend. From the opening RIOT! dance party, 17th Street block party, Flashback Tea Dance, Pride festival and concert, countless private bars and parties hosting events, you could dance your feet off in the name of Pride with no problem.
Other parade visitors, like 73-year-old former Navy sailor Eric Kearsley, who traveled to D.C. from Philadelphia with his partner, have more emotional connections to Capital Pride.
“I’m here today because I wouldn’t miss a Washington, D.C. Pride Parade and Festival,” Kearsley said. “It’s the first parade I went to after coming out in 2005.” He told the Blade that he has made the trek every year since then to watch the parade.
“Every time it’s an emotional thing for me,” he added. “The first time I saw the military services — the Honor Guard coming through, it just blew my mind. And I always run into friends. It’s just a wonderful experience and it makes me feel full of pride.”
Despite the familiar sights of flying beads and confetti in the parade, this year’s route was different. In years past the parade would go through the historic “gayborhood” of Dupont Circle. This year, parade organizers chose to travel down 14th Street until it met with Pennsylvania Avenue, ending at Pennsylvania Avenue and 9th Street, N.W. This new route was supposed to be a test run for next year’s massive 2025 World Pride, which D.C. is hosting.
Mary Nichols, a 29-year-old from Tysons Corner, felt filled with pride and was enthusiastic for D.C. to host World Pride. “I’m very excited for DC World Pride,” she said. “I feel like it’s gonna be like the gay Olympics!”
She continued, explaining why Pride celebrations make her so happy. “I love Pride. I loved it when I was an ‘ally,’” Nichols said while laughing. “I just love the dancing, the music, the celebration. I love seeing people’s outfits. But mostly I love hanging out with my friends. And I just love to celebrate being queer!”
In addition to the parade, a newer D.C. Pride tradition returned: Pride on the Pier and Fireworks display, sponsored by the Washington Blade, and hosted at the Wharf. This year’s event attracted thousands who came to watch drag kings and queens, dance to DJs, and, of course, to watch the fireworks.
In addition to the parade and pier events on Saturday, the Capital Pride Festival and Concert was held on Sunday toward the end of Pennsylvania Avenue. The festival included more than 300 exhibitors providing LGBTQ-centered advocacy, selling Pride-related merchandise, food and drinks, and educating the public on issues of importance for the LGBTQ community.
Once the sun began to lower in the sky, the concert started at the stage end of the festival walk. Performers including Exposé, RuPaul’s Drag Race star Sapphira Cristál, Grand Marshal KeKe Palmer, Billy Porter, and headliner Ava Max all danced, sang, and celebrated the LGBTQ community with the Capital as a perfect backdrop.
Despite the jubilant energy of the weekend, many people celebrating also pointed out that there was still work to be done in gaining equal rights for all in the LGBTQ community.
Scotty Moore, 22, who lives in the Logan Circle neighborhood of D.C., brought up the struggle for transgender people in the U.S.
When asked what the biggest threat to the LGBTQ community was he answered without skipping a beat. “A lot of the anti-trans legislation,” Moore said. “I think that we are having a massive roll back on a lot of the progress that we had in the past 10 years. We’re having generations that are raised with a lot of reactionary media that is not very pro-gay. I think that’s a major threat to us, not only now but also in the future.”
Moore continued, explaining this was the exact reason why the LGBTQ community must continue celebrating Pride.
“I think it is important to celebrate Pride because Pride is not something that is in the past,” he said. “Pride is something that we have now. And we need to stay consistent and make sure that the community knows that we’re here.”
District of Columbia
Douglas Emhoff, Billy Porter kick off Capital Pride festivities
‘We love you … and we’re fighting right beside you’
Douglas Emhoff, the husband of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, who has the title of Second Gentleman, was among the speakers at a press conference on Saturday, June 8, at the location of the start of D.C.’s Capital Pride Parade that was called by Capital Pride organizers.
Emhoff and nationally acclaimed singer Billy Porter, who performed the next day at the Capital Pride festival and concert, and who also spoke at the press conference, each emphasized the importance of the LGBTQ rights movement at a time when lawmakers in states across the country are pushing legislation to curtail LGBTQ rights.
“It’s great to be here again to enjoy the ambiance and to celebrate with the generations of LGBTQ+ Americans who have fought for their right to live openly and proudly and authentically,” Emhoff told those attending the press conference, which included Capital Pride officials and supporters.
“I love coming to Pride,” Emhoff said. “I was here with my wife, your vice president, in 2021, when she became the first sitting vice president ever to march in a Pride parade. We go to Pride parades all over – San Francisco, L.A., and love doing it,” he said.
Porter joined Emhoff at the press conference urging people to vote “blue” in the November election.
“I don’t care who you are. I don’t care where you come from,” he said. “It’s an election year and our democracy is at stake, period,” he continued. “There is one choice. That choice is for democracy. Vote blue down the ticket,” he said, referring to Democratic Party candidates.
“The one thing I will say as a 54-year-old Black queer man who came out in the ’80s at the beginning of the AIDS crisis, is that I’ve lived long enough to know that love always wins,” said Porter. “I’ve lived long enough to have seen the circle of life play out in our favor,” he said.
Others who spoke at the press conference included Kenya Hutton, deputy director of the Center for Black Equity, the group that organizes D.C.’s annual Black Pride events; Ryan Bos, executive director of Capital Pride Alliance, the group that organizes most of D.C.s Pride events; Ashley Smith, chair of the Capital Pride Alliance Board; and Bernie Delia, co-chair of the World Pride Steering Committee.
Bos and Smith provided details about the parade, festival, and concert during the 2024 Capital Pride weekend, while Delia provided details about World Pride 2025, the international Pride celebration that D.C. and Capital Pride Alliance were selected to host in June 2025.
Hutton said the Center for Black Equity is excited to be working with Capital Pride Alliance on plans for World Pride 2025, when the Black Pride events will be the kickoff events for World Pride. “We are especially proud of partnering with Capital Pride Alliance in organizing the World Pride Human Rights Conference,” he said.
Also speaking at the press conference were Theresa Belpulsi, Senior Vice President of Tourism, Sports, and Visitor Services for Destination D.C.; and Angie Gates, president and CEO for Events D.C. The two organizations promote tourism and business events such as conventions in D.C. and are playing a lead role in helping to promote World Pride 2025, the two said.
“Right now, our estimations are that we will see over two million visitors coming to Washington, D.C. for World Pride,” Belpulsi said at the press conference. “And that does not include our local families that are here,” she said. “What that actually means is and why this matters is the economic impact is over $787 million to Washington, D.C. over two weeks.”
Delia, who introduced D.C.’s Wanda Alston Foundation executive director June Crenshaw as his co-chair of the World Pride Steering Committee, said the committee has been “working diligently to guarantee the World Pride celebration showcases the best of the national capital region and the best of the United States.”
He said that in addition to the parade, festival, and concert, World Pride events will include the human rights conference mentioned by Hutton, a sports festival, a rally at the Lincoln Memorial, a march on Washington, a music festival, and an international choral festival managed by the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington.
In his remarks at the press conference, Emhoff told of his wife’s long record of support for the LGBTQ community in her past role as District Attorney in San Francisco, as California’s Attorney General, and as a U.S. senator from California.
“And now as vice president, she and Joe Biden are responsible for the most pro-LGBTQ+ administration in history,” he said. “And all that goes away if Donald Trump wins in November. We can’t let that happen, right?” Many in the crowd of Capital Pride supporters and volunteers attending the press conference shouted, “That’s right.”
“So, make no mistake,” Emhoff replied. “The upcoming election is about your freedom and your rights,” he said, adding, “My message today is simple. You are not alone. We are here for you. …We love you for who you are and we’re fighting right beside you. And together we are going to win this election and we are going to protect our freedoms. Thank you.”
Covering the @CapitalPrideDC Capital Pride Parade for @washblade . Billy Porter speaking at a press conference before the parade. #Pride #LGBTQ pic.twitter.com/pkYaenQ0n2— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) June 8, 2024
District of Columbia
Multiple DC street closings set for Saturday Pride parade
More than 40 side streets along 14th Street to be closed
D.C. police have issued a traffic advisory announcing that more than 40 side streets linked to 14th Street, N.W., between U Street and Independence Avenue, S.W., will be closed most of the day on Saturday, June 8, to accommodate the city’s annual Capital Pride Parade.
Capital Pride Alliance, the group that organizes the Pride parade and Pride festival the following day on June 9, has said the parade will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday at 14th and T St., N.W., and travel south on 14th Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, where it will turn left along Pennsylvania Avenue and end at 9th and Pennsylvania.
In addition to the street closings, the police traffic advisory says emergency no parking restrictions will be placed on many of the streets impacted by the parade.
“The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage,” the advisory states. “All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed,” it says.
In addition to the street closings and parking restrictions along the parade route, the police advisory says the Capital Pride Block Party set to take place at the same time as the parade on 17th Street, N.W., between P Street and Riggs Place will also bring about street closings and parking restrictions in that area.
“Please note, although vehicular traffic will not be able to cross 14th Street between U Street, N.W. and Independence Avenue, S.W. during the parade, residents will be able to access their homes if they live east or west of 14th Street,” according to the advisory. “If you live between 16th Street and 14th Street from U Street to Rhode Island Avenue, N.W., please approach from 16th Street and officers will assist you getting home,” it says.
The full list of all street closings and parking restrictions related to the Capital Pride Parade can be accessed here:
District of Columbia
New court filings indicate Ruby Corado likely to plead guilty
Judge sets hearing for July 17 following revised, reduced charges
Newly filed court documents show that Ruby Corado, the founder and executive director of the now-defunct LGBTQ community services organization Casa Ruby, is expected to plead guilty to a reduced single charge of wire fraud as part of a plea deal offered by federal prosecutors.
An entry filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on June 5 states that a “Plea Agreement Hearing” has been scheduled for July 17, 2024, at 10 a.m. before Judge Trevor N. McFadden.
The posting of the plea agreement hearing came five days after prosecutors with the Office of the U.S. Attorney for D.C. filed an 11-page criminal information document charging Corado with a single count of wire fraud.
The new document replaces an earlier criminal complaint that charged Corado with wire fraud and the additional charges of bank fraud, money laundering, monetary transactions in criminally derived proceeds, and failure to file a required report of a foreign bank account.
The earlier complaint was filed at the time the FBI arrested Corado on March 6 of this year at a hotel in Laurel, Md., shortly after she returned to the U.S. from El Salvador. The initial complaint, like the new criminal information, accused Corado of diverting at least $150,000 of federal pandemic relief funds to her own bank accounts in El Salvador that were intended for use by Casa Ruby to support indigent LGBTQ clients in need of housing and other support services.
Although the newly filed criminal information is limited to the single charge of wire fraud, it also includes a “Forfeiture Allegation” that says under federal law the wire fraud charge requires Corado to forfeit to the U.S. government “any property, real or personal, which constitutes or is derived from proceeds traceable to the offense(s).”
The forfeiture allegation, which is part of the criminal information document, adds, “The United States will also seek a forfeiture money judgement against the defendant equal to the value of any property, real or personal, involved in these offenses, or any property traceable to such property.”
The criminal information document cites multiple examples of how and when Corado allegedly improperly and illegally applied for federal pandemic relief funds for Casa Ruby with the intent of using the funds for her own personal enrichment.
“From in or around March 2020 through at least October 2021, within the District of Columbia and elsewhere, Corado devised and intended to devise a scheme and artifice for obtaining money and property by materially false and fraudulent pretenses, representations, and promises,” the document states. “It was the purpose of the scheme and artifice that Corado would obtain money and other property from government-supported pandemic relief programs on behalf of Casa Ruby and misappropriate those funds for her own personal benefit,” it says.
The charge of wire fraud carries a maximum penalty of 10 years of incarceration. But legal observers say that under a plea agreement similar to the one offered to Corado, prosecutors most likely will ask the judge for a lesser sentence.
Corado’s attorney is also expected to point out this is a nonviolent, first-time offense for Corado, which merits a lesser sentence.
Corado has denied wrongdoing in her operation of Casa Ruby in response to a separate civil complaint filed against her and Casa Ruby by the Office of the D.C. Attorney General. That complaint is still pending in D.C. Superior Court.
The Washington Post, which first reported the Corado plea agreement deal, reports that Corado’s public defender attorney, Diane Shrewsbury, said she and Corado declined to comment on the expected plea deal. Patricia Hartman, a spokesperson for the Office of the U.S. Attorney, told the Washington Blade that office also would have no comment at this time on whether a plea agreement has been reached.
At the request of attorney Shrewsbury, and against the wishes of federal prosecutors, who said Corado would be a flight risk, a federal judge agreed to release Corado into the custody of her niece in Rockville, Md., under a home detention order. The release order came seven days after Corado had been held in jail since the time of her arrest on March 6.
Court records show that Judge Robin Meriweather agreed on May 30 to a request by Corado’s attorney that was not opposed by prosecutors to allow her to go outside of the house, to which she has been confined under home detention, “for one hour at a time, four times a week, for fresh air and physical activity.”
A motion filed by the attorney seeking the change says Corado has been compliant with the strict terms of home incarceration but “has recently experienced adverse health consequences due to a lack of physical activity and seeks permission to go outside for walks or jogs.”