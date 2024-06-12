Maryland
Silver Spring Pride sign rebuilt in memory of beloved neighbor
GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $4,000
Residents of Silver Spring’s Rosemary Hills neighborhood have come together to rebuild a Pride sign.
The sign was constructed in June 2020, and was meant to stay in place throughout Pride Month. Neighborhood residents, however, requested it stay up past its intended month-long display, and has remained in place for more than four years.
The sign spelling LOVE is at the neighborhood’s entrance between Sundale and Richmond Streets. It was made from plywood and the O was painted in the colors of the Pride flag.
“We wanted to take it down, but we just felt it was not ours anymore and belonged to the neighborhood.” Tony Brown told the Washington Blade during a telephone interview. “It was a positive thing for the neighborhood and began to take on a life of its own.”
Brown and his partner, Mike Heffner, designed the sign and said the Black Lives Matter movement inspired them to create it as a strong symbol of an accepting community.
The sign was vandalized numerous times last fall, resulting in neighborhood residents taking turns repairing it. Brown and his partner could not do the repairs themselves because Heffner was fighting Stage 4 lung cancer.
Heffner passed away on Oct. 6, 2023.
A GoFundMe page was set up to help raise funds for the replacement Pride sign, and it has raised more than $4,000. The replacement sign is more permanent and made of metal.
“I can’t speak for the neighborhood overall, but people who knew Mike I think are happy that we were able to honor his memory with this sign because this sign is so him,” Molly Chebak, a friend who lives next door to Brown, told the Blade. “He (Heffner) was an outgoing super social (person) who just made you feel good the way this sign does. It’s a perfect tribute to him.”
Chebak and other neighbors created the GoFundMe account.
Heffner’s family and his neighbors are still working to rebuild the Pride sign. It has become a memorial to Heffner.
“We wanted to do one that was clearly a Pride reference,” said Brown, noting the L is a fully painted Pride flag that spirals across the entire letter.
“For the O we wanted to do something reminiscent of times in the past, a throwback to the 60’s and 70’s so it’s a hippie montage of flowers and butterflies,” he said.
Brown described the V as being colorful, nonbinary people hugging each other with the idea that love is more than what one may see.
“During COVID, he had started painting rocks and putting kind and fun messages on them leaving them around places as sort of a pay it forward Karma and so the E is basically that stylized writing and to embrace a bunch of ways we embrace love,” he said.
The final letter had the phrase “love is love” written repeatedly in various handwritings to pay homage to Heffner and what he did for his neighborhood during the pandemic. Brown’s four daughters — one of whom is a professional artist — and their friends designed it.
The landscape around the sign has also been transformed with rocks that honors Heffner’s love for Rosemary Hills and his passion for rocks.
Chebak also said Heffner always wanted a bench, and neighbors are looking to install one soon next to the Pride sign.
Maryland
Trans woman wins Miss Maryland USA, making history with a list of pageant firsts
Bailey Anne Kennedy won crown on June 1
BY JOHN-JOHN WILLIAMS IV | She’s 31. She’s married to a military officer. She’s Asian American. And she’s a trans woman.
When Bailey Anne Kennedy was crowned on Saturday as Miss Maryland USA, she broke almost every barrier that existed in the state’s pageant history. And she did it with her first pageant.
The rest of this article can be read on the Baltimore Banner’s website.
Maryland
How Hogan, Alsobrooks are courting LGBTQ support in Md. US Senate race
Republican former governor marched in Annapolis Pride Parade
BY PAMELA WOOD | With a rainbow sticker affixed to his campaign ballcap and another on his black polo shirt, Larry Hogan zig-zagged from one side of the street to the other, shaking hands and posing for selfies at the Annapolis Pride Parade on Saturday afternoon.
The former governor, now a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, was marching in his first-ever Pride Month event. “How you doing? Happy Pride!” he said to obliging parade-watchers. Others quietly dodged Hogan and a few openly booed him.
“Get Republicans out of Pride!” one person shouted.
The rest of this article can be found on the Baltimore Banner’s website.
Maryland
Moore, Hogan attend Annapolis Pride parade
Current governor’s press secretary criticized predecessor’s LGBTQ record
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and his Republican predecessor, Larry Hogan, on Saturday marched in the annual Annapolis Pride parade.
Moore in a video he posted to his X account noted he is the first Maryland governor to attend the parade.
“Everybody, be you, be proud, be Maryland,” said Moore. “This is what makes Maryland extraordinary; it’s when everyone feels a sense of belonging in their own skin. That is who we are. That’s what we believe in and that’s what we will always stand for.”
Annapolis is PROUD to be at PRIDE! 🌈 pic.twitter.com/b6G3sgAHgA
— Governor Wes Moore (@GovWesMoore) June 1, 2024
Hogan, who is running against Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks in the race to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.), on his X account posted pictures and videos of him in the parade and greeting spectators. Alsobrooks herself did not participate (a campaign spokesperson told the Washington Blade she was unable to attend), but many of her campaign volunteers and supporters marched in the parade.
Happy Annapolis Pride! #TeamAlsobrooks is out in full force today, marching and celebrating LGBTQ+ Marylanders!
Are you here? Come say hi! pic.twitter.com/gzpA0UPo81
— Angela Alsobrooks (@AlsobrooksForMD) June 1, 2024
“Happy Pride,” said Alsobrooks on her X account. “This month, may we come together to celebrate LGBTQ+ Americans, while also making sure that, as leaders, we continue the fight for equality for all.”
“As Maryland’s next senator, I am going to fight to protect our LGBTQ+ Americans every single day,” she added.
Moore Press Secretary Carter Elliott posted to his X account a picture of Hogan arriving at the parade, and noted he is “here in all black at Annapolis Pride after eight years of not participating, vetoing legislation to protect LGBTQ communities, and letting countless bills go through without his signature.”
“This is a community he is not proud to support — all performative politics,” said Elliott.
The old governor is here in all black at Annapolis Pride after 8 years of not participating, vetoing legislation to protect LGBTQ communities, and letting countless bills go through without his signature.
This is a community he is not proud to support— all performative politics. pic.twitter.com/zfybGkXCmZ
— Carter Elliott, IV (@CarterElliottIV) June 1, 2024