PHOTOS: Pride Rewind

Official Sapphic Queer Dance Party held at The Square

Published

36 mins ago

on

(Washington Blade photo by Emily Hanna)

The Capital Pride Alliance held its “Pride Rewind: Official Sapphic Queer Dance Party” at The Square (1850 K Street, N.W.) on Saturday, June 8.

(Washington Blade photos by Emily Hanna)

Photos

PHOTOS: Pride on the Pier and Fireworks Show

Washington Blade holds annual event at The Wharf

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 13, 2024

By

2024 Pride on the Pier (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Washington Blade and the Ladies of LURe held the Pride on the Pier and Fireworks Show at The Wharf on Saturday, June 8. The fireworks were presented by the Leonard-Litz LGBTQ Foundation.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key and Emily Hanna; Wildside Media photos used with permission; @marvimage photo used with permission)

Photos

PHOTOS: Capital Pride Parade

Annual LGBTQ march takes new route

Published

23 hours ago

on

June 12, 2024

By

Cheer DC marches in the 2024 Capital Pride Parade on Saturday, June 8. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 2024 Capital Pride Parade was held in downtown Washington, D.C. on Saturday, June 8. The 49th annual march was moved this year from the Dupont Circle area to 14th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Billy Porter and Keke Palmer served as the parade’s grand marshals. Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff made an appearance at the beginning of the parade.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: RIOT! Capital Pride Opening Party

LGBTQ community celebration held at Echostage

Published

2 days ago

on

June 11, 2024

By

RIOT! Capital Pride Opening Party is held at Echostage on Friday, June 7. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Capital Pride weekend festivities began with the RIOT! Capital Pride Opening Party at Echostage on Friday, June 7.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

