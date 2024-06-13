Photos
PHOTOS: Pride Rewind
Official Sapphic Queer Dance Party held at The Square
The Capital Pride Alliance held its “Pride Rewind: Official Sapphic Queer Dance Party” at The Square (1850 K Street, N.W.) on Saturday, June 8.
(Washington Blade photos by Emily Hanna)
Photos
PHOTOS: Pride on the Pier and Fireworks Show
Washington Blade holds annual event at The Wharf
The Washington Blade and the Ladies of LURe held the Pride on the Pier and Fireworks Show at The Wharf on Saturday, June 8. The fireworks were presented by the Leonard-Litz LGBTQ Foundation.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key and Emily Hanna; Wildside Media photos used with permission; @marvimage photo used with permission)
At the Washington Blade’s Pride on the Pier. Awaiting the fireworks! Covering for @WashBlade #pride pic.twitter.com/SgcPSGfJb5— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) June 9, 2024
Photos
PHOTOS: Capital Pride Parade
Annual LGBTQ march takes new route
The 2024 Capital Pride Parade was held in downtown Washington, D.C. on Saturday, June 8. The 49th annual march was moved this year from the Dupont Circle area to 14th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Billy Porter and Keke Palmer served as the parade’s grand marshals. Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff made an appearance at the beginning of the parade.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering the @CapitalPrideDC Capital Pride Parade for @washblade . Billy Porter speaking at a press conference before the parade. #Pride #LGBTQ pic.twitter.com/pkYaenQ0n2— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) June 8, 2024
Photos
PHOTOS: RIOT! Capital Pride Opening Party
LGBTQ community celebration held at Echostage
Capital Pride weekend festivities began with the RIOT! Capital Pride Opening Party at Echostage on Friday, June 7.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering the @CapitalPrideDC RIOT Opening Party for @WashBlade pic.twitter.com/Jv3pKD4gyX— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) June 8, 2024
