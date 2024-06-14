Connect with us

Out & About

New film festival to spotlight LGBTQ docs

DC/DOX held in theaters throughout city

Published

8 mins ago

on

DC/DOX, a new film festival in Washington D.C., began on Thursday, June 13 at E-Street Cinema, the U.S. Navy Memorial Burke Theatre and Eaton Cinema.

The festival is dedicated to promoting documentary as a leading art form and a series of documentaries on LGBTQ+ stories will premiere, including “Love That Dares Not,” “Sabbath Queen,” and “Familia.” 

For more information, visit DC/DOX’s website.

Out & About

Get ready for Baltimore Pride

Events scheduled throughout weekend

Published

3 mins ago

on

June 14, 2024

By

Baltimore Pride Parade (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Baltimore Pride begins this weekend on Friday, June 14 in the heart of the city.

There will be a variety of events, the main ones being Mt. Vernon Pride on June 14 at 2 p.m. on the 200 Block of W. Read St., the Parade and Block Party on Saturday, June 15 at 3 p.m. on N. Charles St., and Pride in the Park on Sunday, June 15 at 3 p.m. at Druid Hill Park.

For more event details, visit Baltimore Pride’s website

Out & About

Baltimore Museum to host Pride party

Ridin’ the Rails features RuPaul’s Queen of Flips

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 14, 2024

By

The B&O Railroad Museum will host “Ridin the Rails: Pride Train & Party” on Friday, June 14 at 8:00p.m. in collaboration with the Pride Center of Maryland and Stonewall Sports.

This event will kick off Pride events in Baltimore.  This year’s Ridin’ the Rails features Season 16 Rupaul’s Drag Race Queen “The Queen of Flips” Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige and local Baltimore queens, with meet-and-greets available. The party will be filled with music, food, and drinks under the stars surrounded by trains.

Tickets start at $28 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Calendar

Calendar: June 14-20

LGBTQ events in the days to come

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 14, 2024

By

Friday, June 14

Center Aging Friday Tea Time will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ+ adults. Guests are encouraged to bring a beverage of choice. For more information, email [email protected]

Women in their Twenties and Thirties will be at 8 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social discussion group for queer women in the D.C. area. For more details, visit Facebook

“LGBTQ+ Pride Month Comedy Series” will be at 8:30 p.m. at DC Comedy Clubhouse. Get ready to celebrate love, diversity, and unity through comedy. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased on Eventbrite

Saturday, June 15

LGBTQ People of Color Support Group will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom. This peer support group is an outlet for LGBTQ People of Color to come together and talk about anything affecting them in a space that strives to be safe and judgment free. For more details, ​​visit thedccenter.org/poc or facebook.com/centerpoc.

Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Pride Month Brunch” at 11 a.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant. This fun weekly event brings the DMV area LGBTQ+ community, including allies, together for delicious food and conversation. Attendance is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Sunday, June 16

Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Pride Month Dinner” at 7 p.m. at Federico Ristorante Italiano. Attendance is free and more details are available on Eventbrite

AfroCode DC will be at 4 p.m. at Decades DC. This event will be an experience of non-stop music, dancing, and good vibes and a crossover of genres and a fusion of cultures. Tickets cost $40 and can be purchased on Eventbrite

Monday, June 17

Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Pride Month Dinner” at 6 p.m. at DIK Bar. Attendance is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Center Aging: Monday Coffee & Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ+ adults. Guests are encouraged to bring a beverage of their choice. For more details, email [email protected]

Tuesday, June 18

Bi Roundtable Discussion will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is an opportunity for people to gather together to discuss issues related to bisexuality or as bi individuals in a private setting. For more details, visit Facebook or Meetup

Pride on the Patio Events will host “LGBTQ Social Mixer” at 5:30 p.m. at Showroom. Dress is casual, fancy, or comfortable. Guests are encouraged to bring their most authentic self to chat, laugh, and get a little crazy. Admission is free and more details are on Eventbrite.

Wednesday, June 19

Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.

“Equity Week!” will begin on this day at the John Wilson Building. There will be discussions, workshops, entertainment, networking opportunities focused on promoting equity in various aspects of society. Tickets cost $25 and can be purchased on Eventbrite

Thursday, June 20

The DC Center’s Fresh Produce Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245. 

Virtual Yoga with Charles M. will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a free weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. For more details, visit the DC Center for the LGBT Community’s website.

