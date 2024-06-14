Photos
PHOTOS: Capital Pride Festival and Concert
Keke Palmer, Billy Porter among entertainers
The 2024 Capital Pride Festival and Concert was held along Pennsylvania Avenue in Northwest D.C. on Sunday, June 9. Performers included Sapphira Cristál, Keke Palmer, Ava Max, Billy Porter and Exposé.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering @CapitalPrideDC Festival for @WashBlade . At Main Stage, @masvusi performing: pic.twitter.com/QdqZuZnacP— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) June 9, 2024
Covering @CapitalPrideDC Festival for @WashBlade . At Main Stage, @masvusi performing: pic.twitter.com/QdqZuZnacP— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) June 9, 2024
Covering @CapitalPrideDC Festival for @WashBlade . At Main Stage, @masvusi performing: pic.twitter.com/QdqZuZnacP— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) June 9, 2024
Covering the @CapitalPrideDC Festival for the @WashBlade . @DestinyBChilds performing: pic.twitter.com/UAMQFi5ba1— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) June 9, 2024
Covering @CapitalPrideDC Festival for @WashBlade . @HRC President Kelley Robinson speaks at the main stage: pic.twitter.com/moH6vPaRIv— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) June 9, 2024
Covering @CapitalPrideDC Festival for @WashBlade . @HRC President Kelley Robinson speaks at the main stage: pic.twitter.com/moH6vPaRIv— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) June 9, 2024
Covering @CapitalPrideDC Festival for @WashBlade . @HRC President Kelley Robinson speaks at the main stage: pic.twitter.com/moH6vPaRIv— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) June 9, 2024
Covering @CapitalPrideDC Festival for @WashBlade . @HRC President Kelley Robinson speaks at the main stage: pic.twitter.com/moH6vPaRIv— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) June 9, 2024
Covering @CapitalPrideDC Festival for @WashBlade . @HRC President Kelley Robinson speaks at the main stage: pic.twitter.com/moH6vPaRIv— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) June 9, 2024
Featured Local Savings
Photos
PHOTOS: Pride Rewind
Official Sapphic Queer Dance Party held at The Square
The Capital Pride Alliance held its “Pride Rewind: Official Sapphic Queer Dance Party” at The Square (1850 K Street, N.W.) on Saturday, June 8.
(Washington Blade photos by Emily Hanna)
Photos
PHOTOS: Pride on the Pier and Fireworks Show
Washington Blade holds annual event at The Wharf
The Washington Blade and the Ladies of LURe held the Pride on the Pier and Fireworks Show at The Wharf on Saturday, June 8. The fireworks were presented by the Leonard-Litz LGBTQ Foundation.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key and Emily Hanna; Wildside Media photos used with permission; @marvimage photo used with permission)
At the Washington Blade’s Pride on the Pier. Awaiting the fireworks! Covering for @WashBlade #pride pic.twitter.com/SgcPSGfJb5— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) June 9, 2024
At the Washington Blade’s Pride on the Pier. Awaiting the fireworks! Covering for @WashBlade #pride pic.twitter.com/SgcPSGfJb5— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) June 9, 2024
Photos
PHOTOS: Capital Pride Parade
Annual LGBTQ march takes new route
The 2024 Capital Pride Parade was held in downtown Washington, D.C. on Saturday, June 8. The 49th annual march was moved this year from the Dupont Circle area to 14th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Billy Porter and Keke Palmer served as the parade’s grand marshals. Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff made an appearance at the beginning of the parade.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering the @CapitalPrideDC Capital Pride Parade for @washblade . Billy Porter speaking at a press conference before the parade. #Pride #LGBTQ pic.twitter.com/pkYaenQ0n2— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) June 8, 2024
Garcia slams effort to ban drag shows as GOP passes NDAA with anti-LGBTQ riders
PHOTOS: Capital Pride Festival and Concert
Merkley, joined by Advocates for Trans Equality, makes Equality Act push
Adm. Levine, Admin. Guzman visit LGBTQ-owned dental and medical practices
Mass. startup streamlining name changes for trans, non-binary residents
D.C.’s beloved Duplex Diner closes its doors
EXCLUSIVE: Biden-Harris campaign debuts ads targeting LGBTQ voters
The 2024 European elections: A turning point for LGBTQ rights in the EU?
Pride weekend brings parade, festival, fireworks amid perfect weather
D.C. police chief, officers marched in Pride parade in uniform
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
District of Columbia3 days ago
D.C.’s beloved Duplex Diner closes its doors
-
Politics3 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Biden-Harris campaign debuts ads targeting LGBTQ voters
-
European Union4 days ago
The 2024 European elections: A turning point for LGBTQ rights in the EU?
-
District of Columbia3 days ago
Pride weekend brings parade, festival, fireworks amid perfect weather