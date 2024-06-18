Baltimore
Carlton R. Smith: LGBTQ advocate, ‘mayor’ of Mount Vernon, passes away
‘The Duchess’ died on May 29 in his sleep
BY JOHN-JOHN WILLIAMS IV | Carlton R. Smith was affectionately called “The Duchess” in a nod to royalty, because of his unofficial role of mayor of Baltimore’s Mount Vernon neighborhood. He was a “walking billboard” for Calvin Klein, with a love for purple, Batman, cooking, house music, Prince, and Diana Ross.
“If you said Duchess, you knew who that was,” said his close friend of 25-years, Carrietta Hiers.
The rest of this article can be found on the Baltimore Banner’s website.
Baltimore
Baltimore Pride event disrupted by possible chemical agent, causing panic and injuries
Incident caused a stampede
BY JOHN-JOHN WILLIAMS IV and BRENNA SMITH | A possible chemical agent was released in front of the main stage at the Baltimore Pride Parade and Block Party on Saturday night, causing a stampede.
The incident occurred around 7 p.m. and police did not release the chemical agent, according to a spokesperson. The main stage for the event was located near North Avenue and Charles Street.
The rest of this article can be found on the Baltimore Banner’s website.
Baltimore
People of Pride: Five Marylanders making a difference in the LGBTQ+ community
Baltimore Pride is this weekend
By JOHN-JOHN WILLIAMS IV | One hosts movie nights, karaoke and other events that provide a safe space for LGBTQ people. Another has become a sounding board for customers at his gay bar dealing with pressures of the outside world. And a third beats the pavement to promote political awareness about LGBTQ issues.
These are just some of the things five Baltimoreans the Baltimore Banner is profiling in honor of Baltimore Pride Month are doing in the fight for visibility, support and acceptance of their peers.
The rest of this article can be found on the Baltimore Banner’s website.
Baltimore
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott wins rematch against Sheila Dixon
Incumbent is on track for a second term
BY EMILY SULLIVAN | Mayor Brandon Scott is on track for a second term, besting challenger Sheila Dixon in Baltimore’s Democratic mayoral primary.
Scott had a several thousand vote lead over Dixon as results came in Tuesday evening, with more than 70 percent of precincts reporting, plus results from early voting and a first round of mail-in ballots. The AP called the race for Scott around 11:30 p.m.
The rest of this article can be read on the Baltimore Banner’s website.
Thailand marriage equality bill receives final approval
Title IX protections blocked in six more states
Queers win big at 77th annual Tony Awards
Press secretary reaffirms the administration’s commitment to advancing LGBTQ rights
D.C. police chief, officers marched in Pride parade in uniform
Pioneering transgender computer scientist Lynn Conway dies at 86
McBride clears Dem field, poised to become first trans member of Congress
Delaware’s Sussex Pride launches free statewide HIV, STI testing
