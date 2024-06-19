Baltimore
Police say they didn’t spray a chemical agent at Baltimore Pride. Why don’t those who attended believe it?
Attendees allege city failed to adequately respond to emergency
BY BRENNA SMITH and JOHN-JOHN WILLIAMS IV | A chemical agent that disrupted Pride Parade festivities last weekend continues to cause confusion and raise suspicion among many in the Baltimore LGBTQIA+ community, who question the police account of what happened.
The Baltimore Police Department said Tuesday that they had determined the released substance was Mace, but did not say how they came to that conclusion. A BPD spokesperson said that the chemical was released after two groups of people got into an altercation. Three people were treated and released from a nearby hospital because of injuries from the spray.
The rest of this article can be read on the Baltimore Banner’s website.
Baltimore
Carlton R. Smith: LGBTQ advocate, ‘mayor’ of Mount Vernon, passes away
‘The Duchess’ died on May 29 in his sleep
BY JOHN-JOHN WILLIAMS IV | Carlton R. Smith was affectionately called “The Duchess” in a nod to royalty, because of his unofficial role of mayor of Baltimore’s Mount Vernon neighborhood. He was a “walking billboard” for Calvin Klein, with a love for purple, Batman, cooking, house music, Prince, and Diana Ross.
“If you said Duchess, you knew who that was,” said his close friend of 25-years, Carrietta Hiers.
The rest of this article can be found on the Baltimore Banner’s website.
Baltimore
Baltimore Pride event disrupted by possible chemical agent, causing panic and injuries
Incident caused a stampede
BY JOHN-JOHN WILLIAMS IV and BRENNA SMITH | A possible chemical agent was released in front of the main stage at the Baltimore Pride Parade and Block Party on Saturday night, causing a stampede.
The incident occurred around 7 p.m. and police did not release the chemical agent, according to a spokesperson. The main stage for the event was located near North Avenue and Charles Street.
The rest of this article can be found on the Baltimore Banner’s website.
Baltimore
People of Pride: Five Marylanders making a difference in the LGBTQ+ community
Baltimore Pride is this weekend
By JOHN-JOHN WILLIAMS IV | One hosts movie nights, karaoke and other events that provide a safe space for LGBTQ people. Another has become a sounding board for customers at his gay bar dealing with pressures of the outside world. And a third beats the pavement to promote political awareness about LGBTQ issues.
These are just some of the things five Baltimoreans the Baltimore Banner is profiling in honor of Baltimore Pride Month are doing in the fight for visibility, support and acceptance of their peers.
The rest of this article can be found on the Baltimore Banner’s website.
