PHOTOS: Baltimore Pride in the Park
Annual celebration featured vendors, performers
Baltimore Pride in the Park was held at Druid Hill Park on Sunday, June 16.
(Washington Blade photos by Linus Berggren)
PHOTOS: “Portraits”
The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington performs at the Kennedy Center
The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington performed “Portraits” at the Kennedy Center on Sunday, June 16.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Baltimore Pride Parade
Thousands attend annual LGBTQ march and block party
The Baltimore Pride Parade and Block Party was held on Charles Street in Baltimore, Md. on Saturday, June 15.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering the Baltimore Pride Parade for @WashBlade . @DCDD_Bands performing: pic.twitter.com/uL8yRmeHuM— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) June 15, 2024
PHOTOS: Capital Pride Festival and Concert
Keke Palmer, Billy Porter among entertainers
The 2024 Capital Pride Festival and Concert was held along Pennsylvania Avenue in Northwest D.C. on Sunday, June 9. Performers included Sapphira Cristál, Keke Palmer, Ava Max, Billy Porter and Exposé.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key and Emily Hanna)
Covering @CapitalPrideDC Festival for @WashBlade . At Main Stage, @masvusi performing: pic.twitter.com/QdqZuZnacP— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) June 9, 2024
Covering the @CapitalPrideDC Festival for the @WashBlade . @DestinyBChilds performing: pic.twitter.com/UAMQFi5ba1— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) June 9, 2024
Covering @CapitalPrideDC Festival for @WashBlade . @HRC President Kelley Robinson speaks at the main stage: pic.twitter.com/moH6vPaRIv— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) June 9, 2024
