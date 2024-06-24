Connect with us

Photos

PHOTOS: Task Force Gala Kick-Off

National LGBTQ organization holds event in Golden Beach

Published

1 day ago

on

National LGBTQ Task Force Executive Director Kierra Johnson, on left, presents a donation to LGBTQ+ Equity Fund members Rebecca Fishman and David Jobin. (Photo by Dale Stine)

The National LGBTQ Task Force held its 2024 National Gala Kick-Off Event at the Loggia Beach Park Pavilion in Golden Beach, Fla. on Tuesday, June 18. Task Force Executive Director Kierra Johnson presented the organization’s annual donation to the LGBTQ+ Equity Fund. Roger Thomson and Jim Tyrrell were the recipients of the Eddy McIntyre Community Service Award.

(Photos by Dale Stine)

Related Topics:
