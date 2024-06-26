Photos
PHOTOS: Mx. Winchester Pride
Esthetic Em crowned drag pageant winner
The Mx. Winchester Pride pageant was held at the Black Box Theater in Winchester, Va. on Sunday, June 23. Esthetic Em was crowned the winner. Alexa V. Shontelle served as the emcee. Entertainment was provided by Stephanie Micheals, Sasha Renee, Jayzeer Shantey, Candice Candy and Miss Winchester Pride 2023 Chasity Vain.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Task Force Gala Kick-Off
National LGBTQ organization holds event in Golden Beach
The National LGBTQ Task Force held its 2024 National Gala Kick-Off Event at the Loggia Beach Park Pavilion in Golden Beach, Fla. on Tuesday, June 18. Task Force Executive Director Kierra Johnson presented the organization’s annual donation to the LGBTQ+ Equity Fund. Roger Thomson and Jim Tyrrell were the recipients of the Eddy McIntyre Community Service Award.
(Photos by Dale Stine)
Photos
PHOTOS: Frederick Pride
Gov. Wes Moore speaks at annual LGBTQ celebration
The 2024 Frederick Pride Festival was held at Carroll Creek Linear Park in Frederick, Md. on Saturday, June 22. Thousands attended the 11th annual event despite high temperatures. Gov. Wes Moore was among the speakers at the main stage.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering @fredmdpride Festival for @WashBlade . @GovWesMoore is the first sitting Md. governor to address Frederick Pride: pic.twitter.com/ccn89SjUlp— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) June 22, 2024
Photos
PHOTOS: Baltimore Pride in the Park
Annual celebration featured vendors, performers
Baltimore Pride in the Park was held at Druid Hill Park on Sunday, June 16.
(Washington Blade photos by Linus Berggren)
