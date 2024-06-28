Calendar
Calendar: June 28-July 4
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, June 28
Center Aging Monthly Luncheon with Yoga and Bingo will be at 12 p.m. at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ+ adults. Guests are encouraged to bring a beverage of choice. For more information, email [email protected].
“LGBTQ+ Pride Comedy Series” will be at 8:30 p.m. at DC Comedy Clubhouse. Get ready to celebrate love, diversity, and unity through comedy. Tickets are $15 and available on Eventbrite.
Saturday, June 29
Go Gay DC will host “Pride Brunch” at 11 a.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant. This fun weekly event brings the DMV area LGBTQ community, including allies, together for food and conversation. Attendance is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Pride Happy Hour” at 4 p.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar and Restaurant. This event will cap off Arlington Pride with local LGBTQ folk. Attendance is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Sunday, June 30
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Dinner” at 6:30 p.m. at Federico Ristorante Italiano. This event will be an evening of Italian-style dining and conversation. Attendance is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
AfroCode DC will be at 4 p.m. at Decades DC. This event will be an experience of non-stop music, dancing, and good vibes and a crossover of genres and a fusion of cultures. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Monday, July 1
Center Aging: Monday Coffee & Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ+ adults. Guests are encouraged to bring a beverage of their choice. For more details, email [email protected].
Tuesday, July 2
Pride on the Patio Events will host “LGBTQ Social Mixer” at 5:30 p.m. at Showroom. Dress is casual, fancy, or comfortable. Guests are encouraged to bring their most authentic self to chat, laugh, and get a little crazy. Admission is free and more details are on Eventbrite.
“Universal Pride Meeting” will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group seeks to support, educate, empower, and create change for people with disabilities. For more details, email [email protected].
Wednesday, July 3
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.
Center Aging: Women’s Social & Discussion Group will be at 6 p.m. at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. This group is a place where older LGBTQ women can meet and socialize with one another. For more details, visit the DC Center’s website.
Thursday, July 4
Bunker hosts a Miley Cyrus-themed dance party for the Independence Day holiday at 10 p.m.; no cover charge 10-11 p.m. featuring music by Miscalculated and a performance by Venus Valhalla.
Virtual Yoga with Charles M. will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a free weekly class focusing on yoga, breathwork, and meditation. For more details, visit the DC Center for the LGBT Community’s website.
Baltimore Trans Pride set for June 29
Calendar: June 28-July 4
LGBTQ issues absent from Trump-Biden debate
HISTORIC: Biden pardons discharged LGBTQ veterans
Queer TV anchors in Md. use their platform ‘to fight for what’s right’
Suspect in 1996 murder of lesbian couple in Shenandoah National Park identified
Camp Free2Be helping trans youth find community
Gay US ambassador to Hungary marches in Budapest Pride parade
