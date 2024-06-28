Real Estate
How to protect yourself from rental scams
Beware of fraudulent checks, identity theft
As the summer rental season ramps up, be aware that scams can affect both tenants and landlords. As a property owner looking to rent out your space, you might encounter various fraudulent schemes when advertising your property online. Understanding these scams and recognizing the red flags can save you stress and even financial loss.
Three of the most common scams that landlords face in the District of Columbia include the following:
1. Fake Payment Scams
Tenants provide fraudulent checks or money orders for rent or security deposits. These payments appear legitimate initially, but eventually bounce or are identified as fake.
Why it works: Scammers take advantage of the delay between the initial deposit and the time it takes for banks to identify fraudulent checks, allowing them to secure access to the property. Once they do, they have possession and in the District of Columbia, that means a court case to remove them.
Prevention Steps:
- Verify Funds: Wait for the check or money order to fully clear before handing over keys or signing the lease. This can take several days.
- Use Electronic Payments: Encourage tenants to use electronic payment methods like bank transfers or verified payment apps, which can be more secure and quicker to verify.
- Bank Verification: Contact the issuing bank to verify the authenticity of the payment instrument.
2. Identity Theft Scams
Prospective tenants use stolen or fake identities to pass background and credit checks. Once they secure the lease, they may engage in illegal activities or fail to pay rent.
Why it works: Scammers exploit the reliance on documentation and credit reports which, if fake, can be difficult to verify without thorough checks.
Prevention Steps:
- Thorough Screening: Conduct comprehensive background checks, including employment and previous rental history.
As a self-managing landlord, this can be both time-consuming and complicated. There are several easy ways to get caught in unlawful methods of screening based on the Districts strict tenant laws. When in doubt to get it legally right, seek out professional help, so you do not inadvertently end up violating regulations in place to protect renters.
- In-Person Meetings: Meet prospective tenants in person and request multiple forms of identification to verify their identity. Again, it’s critical to do this within the boundaries of the law. Make sure if you do it for one, do the same process, have the same questions and take the same actions for all interested parties.
- Cross-Check Information: Contact employers and previous landlords directly using publicly available contact information to confirm details provided by the tenant. Make sure you are indeed speaking to their prior or current landlord by preparing very specific questions about their lease agreement or other items a fake reference will not know or will stumble to answer.
3. Subletting Scams
Tenants illegally sublet the property to others, often at a higher rate, without the landlord’s knowledge or permission. This can lead to over-occupancy and property damage. You may also not know who is living in your unit or if they would have qualified if you had screened them. Lastly, if they have possession of your property, getting them out involves a court case.
Why it works: Scammers take advantage of landlords who do not monitor their properties closely, allowing them to profit from unauthorized subletting.
Prevention Steps:
- Find management: Ensure that preventative steps are taken, to ensure renter compliance with any sub-letting rules you’ve laid down in the original agreement.
- Regular Inspections: Conduct regular property inspections to ensure that only authorized tenants are residing in the property. Inspections in the District are tricky, a landlord cannot just enter at will or too frequently. Be sure you know the rules, or ask a professional for advice before you enter your renter-occupied property.
- Lease Clauses: Include clear clauses in the lease agreement that prohibit subletting without written permission from the landlord. Is your agreement rock solid? Or do you need professionals on your side who know what to do to ensure both you and your renters are protected fairly?
- Neighborhood Watch: Establish good communication with neighbors who can alert you to any suspicious activity or unauthorized occupants. If you used to live at that location your former neighbors and friends are the best way to keep eyes and ears out on what is going on in your property and to alert you to any unusual behaviors.
By taking these preventive measures, landlords can better protect themselves from common scams and ensure a more secure rental process.
Anatomy of a Common Rental Scam
Another prevalent scam starts when you post an advertisement for your rental property. Scammers may copy your listing, post it at a lower price, and pretend they are the landlords. Unsuspecting tenants may pay a deposit to them or even the first month’s rent to these fraudsters, believing they are securing their new home. Here’s how the scam typically unfolds:
Step 1: Scammers take the details and photos from your legitimate listing and create a fake one, often with lower rent to attract more potential tenants.
Step 2: They claim to be out of town and unable to show the property, urging potential tenants to drive by and view the property from the outside.
Step 3: They ask for a security deposit or the first month’s rent via online payment methods before the tenant has signed a lease or even seen the inside of the property.
How to Protect Yourself
Here are some steps you can take to protect yourself from these scams:
Secure Your Listing: Use reputable rental platforms and websites known for their security measures to advertise your property.
Watermark Your Photos: Adding a watermark to the images in your rental listings can prevent scammers from easily stealing your photos.
Educate Potential Tenants: Inform applicants about common scams and encourage them to be cautious of listings that seem too good to be true, ask for money up front, etc.
Meet or Video Call Potential Tenants: If possible, meet tenants in person or through a video call to verify their identity and discuss the rental terms. Requiring a matching photo ID during the application process is an added layer to ensure this is the same person.
Verify Tenant Information: Conduct a comprehensive background check, including credit, employment, rental history, and criminal records.
Red Flags for Landlords
To protect yourself and potential tenants from a scam like this, be aware of the following red flags during the tenant screening process:
- Paying All Cash Upfront: If a prospective tenant offers to pay the rent for the entire lease period in cash without a proper background check, be cautious. This can be a sign that they want to avoid detection due to illegal activities or poor credit history.
- Urgency to Move In: A tenant who is pushing to move in immediately, especially without seeing the property, should raise a red flag. They might be trying to rush the process before you notice any inconsistencies in their story or background.
- Lack of Interest in Viewing the Property: Be wary of tenants who do not ask to see the property or who are satisfied with just external views. Genuine tenants will usually want to inspect where they are going to live.
- Poor or Incomplete Documentation: If a tenant cannot provide proper identification, proof of income, or previous rental history, this is a significant warning sign. Scammers often avoid giving out personal information that can be traced back to them.
- Unusual Payment Methods: Be cautious if a tenant wants to use unconventional payment methods like wire transfers or cryptocurrency. Standard practices include checks, bank transfers, or credit card payments, which offer more security and traceability.
Organizations That Can Help
If you find yourself a victim of a rental scam, there are organizations that can offer assistance and guidance:
Federal Trade Commission (FTC): They handle complaints about deceptive and unfair business practices, including rental scams. You can file a complaint at ftc.gov.
Better Business Bureau (BBB): The BBB provides information on businesses, including complaints and scam alerts. Visit their website at bbb.org for more resources.
Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3): This is a partnership between the FBI and the National White Collar Crime Center, and it allows victims to report internet-related criminal complaints. Visit their site at ic3.gov.
Local Law Enforcement: Contact your local police department to report the scam, especially if money has been exchanged.
By staying vigilant and informed, you can protect yourself and potential tenants from falling prey to these sophisticated scams. Remember, prevention is always better than cure, especially in the real estate market.
(Note: For examples of the three scams included, we have produced some of the content of this article using AI.)
Scott Bloom is owner and senior property manager of Columbia Property Management. For more information and resources, go to ColumbiaPM.com.
Real Estate
A look at down payment assistance programs
Pride in ourselves, Pride in homeownership
One of the most popular questions at our home buyer seminars is “What are the down payment assistance or first-time homebuyer programs available where I live?” There are various programs sponsored by multiple jurisdictions with the help of local banks, federal grants and loans as well. Knowledgeable lenders in the area will direct their eligible borrowers to these programs when a home purchase is being considered. Some of the programs are frequently mentioned in the local news: HPAP, EAHP, and DC Open Doors. There are also other options such as:
• FHLB grant for down payment assistance and/or closing costs
• Bank portfolio loans such as the Sandy Spring Bank loan, which can be 3% of the home purchase price – paired with a 97% first trust loan which is 100% financing at market rates
• Citibank Home Run
• Bank of America Down Payment Grant or Home Grant
• Chase Dream Maker Grant
• DC Open Doors – (DC Purchases only)
• HPAP/EAHP (for DC purchases only, when funds are available.)
All of these programs, grants, and loans come with guidelines and regulations, which may include income limits, household size limitations, geographic boundaries, homebuyer education classes, occupying the home as a primary residence, and funds availability. Some are easier to use and implement than others. Others may be available but can take 60 or more days to close on a home purchase, where another buyer may offer a seller a 30-day close. Some of these options may be stacked together to help build the buyer’s purchasing power.
In many cases they are worth exploring, and “seeing if the shoe fits.” A knowledgeable lender will be able to help a prospective home buyer to “try on these shoes” and see if there is a good fit. The best local Realtors and lenders will help a buyer understand which can be used at the time of purchase, and what types of documentation are necessary for each instance.
In our experience, the programs are there for those who need it, and in many cases make the difference between what a buyer has available to bring to the table, and what they need to get the “Sold” sign put out on the lawn, and the keys in their hand. Some buyers may decide to investigate these options and go without the program or the available funds anyway. Perhaps the interest rate is higher when using a program as opposed to going without it, meaning the monthly payment will be more when you use these programs. Each buyer has their own criteria of what makes a good fit for them. As with anything, “Mama said you gotta shop around.” It’s worth considering the various down payment & first time homebuyer assistance options available when looking to purchase and deciding which option(s) provide the best fit.
Don’t hesitate to reach out for more information.
Joseph Hudson is a referral agent with Metro Referrals. Reach him at [email protected] or 703-587-0597. Tina Del Casale is a mortgage banker at Sandy Spring Bank. Reach her at 301-850-1326.
Real Estate
Totally radical home buying
We should celebrate advancement of homeownership rights
The phrase “totally radical” came of age in the 1980s and was defined as cool, wonderful, or awesome. Its synonym, wicked, can be found in nearly all Ben Affleck movies and a cry of “Excellent!” will bring back memories of an adventure had by Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu Reeves) in 1989.
Although some people are not ready for cocooning yet, homeownership is still a cornerstone of financial strength and wealth building. For LGBTQ individuals, owning a home can provide a sense of economic security and a sanctuary where they can express their personalities freely and without fear of discrimination or harassment.
Whether house, condominium, or cooperative apartment, owning a place to chill allows you to build a legacy and provide for future generations. It offers the stability needed to plan for the future, whether that involves raising a family, supporting aging parents, or ensuring a spouse’s or partner’s financial security.
Homeowners are also more likely to invest in their communities, fostering strong, inclusive, bitchin’ neighborhoods. For many LGBTQ people, a home is “In the District,” which prides itself on diversity. Homeownership allows individuals to create personal spaces that reflect their identities and values, contribute to the city’s rich cultural tapestry, support local businesses, and participate in community events and governance.
The journey toward homeownership for gay individuals has evolved over the years, reflecting broader societal changes and the struggle for LGBTQ rights. The stark contrast between the ’80s and now highlights the progress made, the challenges that still exist, and future uncertainties brought forth by the space cadets in our political system.
In the 1980s, homeownership for gay people was bogus. The decade was marked by lame, pervasive discrimination and limited legal protections. The HIV/AIDS epidemic further stigmatized the gay community, intensifying societal prejudices. This climate of fear and hostility permeated various aspects of life, including the housing market.
Gay individuals faced overt discrimination from landlords, real estate agents, and mortgage lenders, even in the rental market. It was not uncommon for same-sex couples to be denied housing simply because of their sexual orientation. Even in the late ’90s I had clients looking for homes in Prince William County, Va., who had to hightail it out of an open house when told to take a hike. I kid you not!
Financial institutions were often unwilling to grant mortgages to same-sex couples or openly gay individuals. When they did, the terms were often less favorable than those offered to heterosexual couples. This made the dream of homeownership significantly harder to achieve, even though DINKs (dual income, no kids) tended to have more household income than so-called “traditional” families.
Additionally, the lack of legal recognition for same-sex relationships posed harsh challenges. Without the ability to marry, same-sex couples faced difficulties in co-owning property and ensuring that their partner had legal rights to the home. Estate planning was complicated, as inheritance laws did not recognize same-sex partners, potentially leading to the loss of a home upon a partner’s death.
The landmark Supreme Court decision in Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriage nationwide, was a fantabulous moment. This ruling provided same-sex couples with the same legal rights as heterosexual couples, including the ability to jointly own property and inherit without complication.
Anti-discrimination laws have also evolved. The definition of sex under the Federal Fair Housing Act has been expanded to include sexual orientation and gender identity, as have protected classes in Maryland and Virginia. The District has taken that a step further; our protected classes also include gender expression and personal appearance.
Organizations like the DC Center for the LGBT Community and the National Association of Gay and Lesbian Real Estate Professionals (NAGLREP) offer resources and advocacy for LGBTQ+ homebuyers. These organizations provide educational workshops, networking opportunities, and support to navigate the housing market.
The advancement of homeownership rights for gay people is a testament to the righteous resilience and determination of the LGBTQ+ community. As society continues to strive for equality, it is essential to address the remaining challenges to ensure that everyone, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity, can achieve the goal of homeownership.
In 2024, the only limitations on owning a home are finding one and being able to afford it. Pride weekend is a great time to go to open houses. You’ll probably be walking right by several.
But if you’re not ready yet and just feel like getting your ’80s jams on, grab your disco balls and check out the Totally Tubular Festival at The Anthem at The Wharf on July 14.I’ll be Desperately Seeking Susan and will, as they used to say in the ’70s, catch you on the flip flop.
Real Estate
Decorating tips for Pride in D.C.
Perfect time to add a dash of creativity to your living space
As the vibrant LGBTQ community in Washington, D.C., gears up for the much-anticipated Pride celebrations on June 8 and June 9, it’s the perfect time to add a splash of color and a dash of creativity to your living space. Normally, I know you’re used to reading more educational and serious articles in this space. In the spirit of D.C. Pride this year, I thought a bit of levity would be welcomed.
Whether you’re in a cozy condo, a spacious home, or a rental apartment, here are some fabulous ways to zhuzh up your indoors and outdoors with Pride-themed décor.
Indoors: Celebrate with Style
1. Colorful Accents Everywhere
Transform your living area into a festive space by incorporating the colors of the rainbow. Here’s how:
• Throw Pillows and Blankets: Swap out your regular throw pillows and blankets for those in bright, rainbow colors. This simple change can make your space instantly feel more festive.
• Pride Flags: Hang LGBTQ Pride flags on your walls or in your windows. The traditional rainbow flag is a staple, but also consider including other flags like the bisexual, transgender, or pansexual flags to celebrate the diversity of our community.
• Art and Posters: Display Pride-themed art or inspirational quotes from LGBTQ+ icons. Local artists often have prints and posters that reflect the spirit of Pride.
2. Light It Up. Lighting can set the mood for any celebration:
• Fairy Lights: Drape rainbow-colored fairy lights around your living room or bedroom for a magical touch.
• LED Candles: Use multi-colored LED candles to safely add a warm glow to your space.
3. Tabletop Décor. Celebrate at every meal with:
• Tablecloths and Runners: A vibrant rainbow tablecloth or runner can turn every dining experience into a celebration.
• Centerpieces: Create centerpieces with flowers in hues of the rainbow, or use colorful glass bottles as vases.
4. DIY Pride Crafts. Get creative with DIY decorations:
• Rainbow Paper Chains: Make paper chains in rainbow colors and hang them across your rooms.
• Pride Mason Jars: Paint mason jars in rainbow stripes and use them to hold utensils or flowers.
Outdoors: A Festive Façade
1. Balcony or Patio Pride. If you have outdoor space, make it a part of the celebration:
• Rainbow Banners and Streamers: Decorate your balcony or patio railings with rainbow banners and streamers.
• Outdoor Flags: Fly a large Pride flag from your balcony or in your garden.
2. Welcoming Door Décor. Your front door can be a bold statement of support:
• Pride Wreath: Create or buy a wreath featuring rainbow colors or themed around different LGBTQ+ flags.
• Welcome Mats: Greet visitors with Pride-themed welcome mats.
3. Garden and Window Dressings. Let your garden or exterior windows echo your Pride:
• Window Decals: Use removable rainbow decals to decorate windows facing the street.
• Garden Flags: Place small rainbow or other LGBTQ+ flags throughout your garden or in plant pots on your porch.
4. Lighting the Night. Make your outdoor space shine:
• Solar Rainbow Lights: Use solar-powered lights in Pride colors to illuminate pathways or garden borders.
• Projection Lights: Project rainbow patterns or Pride flags onto your home’s exterior.
Community Engagement
1. Share the Spirit. Decorate your shared spaces if you’re in an apartment building:
• Bulletin Boards: Put up colorful notices or flyers announcing local Pride events.
• Community Areas: If possible, decorate communal areas with small flags or posters.
2. Local Pride. Support local LGBTQ businesses by buying decorations or craft supplies from them. This not only helps the community but also promotes local artists and crafters.
Safety and Considerations
• Check with your landlord or HOA: Before hanging decorations outside or in shared areas, make sure to check if there are any restrictions.
• Be Mindful of Neighbors: While celebrating Pride, ensure your decorations are respectful and mindful of your neighbors.
By decorating your home for Pride in Washington, D.C., you’re not just brightening up your living space; you’re showing your support and solidarity with the LGBTQ community. Let your Pride shine brightly, and make this year’s celebrations unforgettable!
Scott Bloom is owner and senior property manager, Columbia Property Management. For more information and resources, visit ColumbiaPM.com.
