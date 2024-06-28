Smithsonian Folklife Festival underway

The National Mall is the most popular place to watch the D.C. fireworks display; spread a blanket near the Washington Monument, the Jefferson Memorial, or the Lincoln Memorial. The 17-minute display starts at 9:09 p.m. and will be launched from both sides of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

In Baltimore, the Inner Harbor Fourth of July festivities will begin at 6 p.m. and the fireworks and drone show will begin at 9:30 p.m. downtown at the harbor.

The fireworks in Rehoboth Beach, Del., will be held on Saturday, July 6.