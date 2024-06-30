Connect with us

Photos

PHOTOS: Arlington Pride

LGBTQ celebration held at Long Bridge Park

Published

56 mins ago

on

Hennessey serves as the host to the Arlington Pride Drag Show on Saturday, June 29. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Arlington Pride was held at Long Bridge Park at National Landing in Arlington, Va. on Saturday, June 28. Speakers included Del. Adele McClure and Del. Alfonso Lopez. Hennessey was the host for the Arlington Pride Drag Show.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Related Topics:
Advertisement
FUND LGBTQ JOURNALISM
SIGN UP FOR E-BLAST

Photos

PHOTOS: Fredericksburg Pride

Fourth annual LGBTQ march and festival held in Virginia town

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 30, 2024

By

The 2024 Fredericksburg Pride March wound through the streets of Fredericksburg, Va. on Saturday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The fourth annual Fredericksburg Pride march and festival was held at Riverfront Park in Fredericksburg, Va. on Saturday, June 29. The event began with a march around downtown Fredericksburg beginning and ending in the park.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Continue Reading

Photos

PHOTOS: Pride Above the Park

GLSEN holds New York City rooftop concert

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 30, 2024

By

VICINT and Betty Who perform at GLSEN's Pride Above the Park in New York City on Wednesday, June 26. (Photo by Andrew Werner)

The LGBTQ+ youth education organization GLSEN held its “Pride Above the Park” event at The Rooftop at Deutsche Bank Center in New York City on Wednesday, June 26. Performers included VINCINT and Betty Who.

(Photos by Andrew Werner)

Continue Reading

Photos

PHOTOS: Mx. Winchester Pride

Esthetic Em crowned drag pageant winner

Published

4 days ago

on

June 26, 2024

By

Esthetic Em, center, is crowned Mx. Winchester Pride 2024 at the Black Box Theater in Winchester, Va. on June 23. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Mx. Winchester Pride pageant was held at the Black Box Theater in Winchester, Va. on Sunday, June 23. Esthetic Em was crowned the winner. Alexa V. Shontelle served as the emcee. Entertainment was provided by Stephanie Micheals, Sasha Renee, Jayzeer Shantey, Candice Candy and Miss Winchester Pride 2023 Chasity Vain.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast

Follow Us @washblade

Advertisement

Popular