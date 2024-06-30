Photos
PHOTOS: Fredericksburg Pride
Fourth annual LGBTQ march and festival held in Virginia town
The fourth annual Fredericksburg Pride march and festival was held at Riverfront Park in Fredericksburg, Va. on Saturday, June 29. The event began with a march around downtown Fredericksburg beginning and ending in the park.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering Fredericksburg Pride for @WashBlade . City Council member @WillMackintosh speaking: pic.twitter.com/tDdVD2IVsM— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) June 29, 2024
Photos
PHOTOS: Pride Above the Park
GLSEN holds New York City rooftop concert
The LGBTQ+ youth education organization GLSEN held its “Pride Above the Park” event at The Rooftop at Deutsche Bank Center in New York City on Wednesday, June 26. Performers included VINCINT and Betty Who.
(Photos by Andrew Werner)
Photos
PHOTOS: Mx. Winchester Pride
Esthetic Em crowned drag pageant winner
The Mx. Winchester Pride pageant was held at the Black Box Theater in Winchester, Va. on Sunday, June 23. Esthetic Em was crowned the winner. Alexa V. Shontelle served as the emcee. Entertainment was provided by Stephanie Micheals, Sasha Renee, Jayzeer Shantey, Candice Candy and Miss Winchester Pride 2023 Chasity Vain.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Task Force Gala Kick-Off
National LGBTQ organization holds event in Golden Beach
The National LGBTQ Task Force held its 2024 National Gala Kick-Off Event at the Loggia Beach Park Pavilion in Golden Beach, Fla. on Tuesday, June 18. Task Force Executive Director Kierra Johnson presented the organization’s annual donation to the LGBTQ+ Equity Fund. Roger Thomson and Jim Tyrrell were the recipients of the Eddy McIntyre Community Service Award.
(Photos by Dale Stine)
