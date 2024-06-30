Photos
PHOTOS: Goodwin Living Pride
Senior living and healthcare organization holds fourth annual march at Falls Church campus
The senior living and healthcare organization Goodwin Living held its fourth annual community Pride march around its Bailey’s Crossroads campus in Falls Church, Va. with residents, friends and supporters on Tuesday, June 25. Following the march, a drag brunch was held with performances by drag artists of SADBrunch: Crimsyn, Sapphire Dupree and Evon Dior Michelle.
(Photos courtesy of Goodwin Living)
PHOTOS: Fredericksburg Pride
Fourth annual LGBTQ march and festival held in Virginia town
The fourth annual Fredericksburg Pride march and festival was held at Riverfront Park in Fredericksburg, Va. on Saturday, June 29. The event began with a march around downtown Fredericksburg beginning and ending in the park.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering Fredericksburg Pride for @WashBlade . City Council member @WillMackintosh speaking: pic.twitter.com/tDdVD2IVsM— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) June 29, 2024
PHOTOS: Arlington Pride
LGBTQ celebration held at Long Bridge Park
Arlington Pride was held at Long Bridge Park at National Landing in Arlington, Va. on Saturday, June 28. Speakers included Del. Adele McClure and Del. Alfonso Lopez. Hennessey was the host for the Arlington Pride Drag Show.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Pride Above the Park
GLSEN holds New York City rooftop concert
The LGBTQ+ youth education organization GLSEN held its “Pride Above the Park” event at The Rooftop at Deutsche Bank Center in New York City on Wednesday, June 26. Performers included VINCINT and Betty Who.
(Photos by Andrew Werner)
